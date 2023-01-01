ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giannis Antetokounmpo practiced his free throws in front of his sons, and it was adorable

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo became the first NBA player since 1982 with back-to-back 40-point, 20-rebound performances. It helped the Bucks break their four-game losing streak, but it clearly wasn’t fully satisfactory for the two-time MVP. Antetokounmpo was 14-of-21 from the free-throw line, marking the second consecutive game in which he missed at least six free throws during the contest.
Knicks reportedly could trade Obi Toppin to Pacers: How a deal might look

The New York Knicks reportedly could break up the playing time long-jam at power forward by sending 2020 first-round pick Obi Toppin to a long-time conference rival. The Knicks have had a problem at power forward for the last two-plus seasons. While at first, it was a good problem to have it has devolved into a messy and often frustrating situation. Starter Julius Randle delivered an MVP-level performance in Obi Toppin’s debut season in the league. It led to a massive contract extension for the veteran and a reason to be patient with the youngster.
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Vikings learn painful lesson in loss to Packers

One week after clinching the NFC North, the Minnesota Vikings seemed to be suffering from a hangover in Sunday’s 41-17 blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers. Sunday’s game was the perfect example of Murphy’s Law showing up on the gridiron. In the loss, the Vikings turned the ball over four times, with one of Kirk Cousins’ three interceptions returned for a touchdown.
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks take on the Wizards

Washington Wizards (17-21, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (23-13, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks square off against the Washington Wizards. Antetokounmpo ranks third in the NBA averaging 32.1 points per game. The Bucks are 11-9 against Eastern Conference opponents....
NFL World Reacts To The Packers' Kicker Decision

The Green Bay Packers are making a notable move at the kicking position before Sunday's game. Green Bay will have a new kickoff specialist for its Week 17 contest on Sunday. "The Packers are elevating Ramiz Ahmed to handle kickoffs. I wrote yesterday that Crosby leads the NFL in kick return attempts and is second in return percentage. In a game where field position will certainly matter, fewer opportunities for Nwangwu will be important," Paul Bretl tweeted.
Pacers Have Talked Obi Toppin Trade With Knicks

Instead, they seem to be exploring their options in trying to improve and make a playoff push. And according to Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, the Pacers have engaged the Knicks in trade talks centered on New York forward Obi Toppin. While this isn’t the first time the Knicks have...
Watch: Video of Giannis practicing free throws after win vs Minnesota goes viral

Giannis Antetokounmpo made history [again] last night. The Milwaukee Bucks snapped a four-game losing streak by defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 123-114 on Friday night. In the process, Giannis posted 43 points, 20 rebounds, and five assists. It was the second-straight game in which Giannis posted a 40-20-5 stat line, following his 45 points, 22 rebounds, and seven assists in a loss to the Chicago Bulls. He is just the third player in NBA history to post a 40-20-5 stat line in back-to-back games.
