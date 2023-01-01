Read full article on original website
Giannis Antetokounmpo practiced his free throws in front of his sons, and it was adorable
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo became the first NBA player since 1982 with back-to-back 40-point, 20-rebound performances. It helped the Bucks break their four-game losing streak, but it clearly wasn’t fully satisfactory for the two-time MVP. Antetokounmpo was 14-of-21 from the free-throw line, marking the second consecutive game in which he missed at least six free throws during the contest.
Former Hoosier Victor Oladipo Breaks Internet With Vicious Dunk
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo went up and over 7-footer Walker Kessler with a massive dunk and it went viral on Saturday night. It's a dunk worth watching from the former Indiana star.
Knicks reportedly could trade Obi Toppin to Pacers: How a deal might look
The New York Knicks reportedly could break up the playing time long-jam at power forward by sending 2020 first-round pick Obi Toppin to a long-time conference rival. The Knicks have had a problem at power forward for the last two-plus seasons. While at first, it was a good problem to have it has devolved into a messy and often frustrating situation. Starter Julius Randle delivered an MVP-level performance in Obi Toppin’s debut season in the league. It led to a massive contract extension for the veteran and a reason to be patient with the youngster.
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Injury Status For Wizards-Bucks Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks.
Vikings learn painful lesson in loss to Packers
One week after clinching the NFC North, the Minnesota Vikings seemed to be suffering from a hangover in Sunday’s 41-17 blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers. Sunday’s game was the perfect example of Murphy’s Law showing up on the gridiron. In the loss, the Vikings turned the ball over four times, with one of Kirk Cousins’ three interceptions returned for a touchdown.
It's a party: LeBron drops 47 on birthday; Giannis matches Wilt; CJ McCollum sets Pelicans record
It was a scoring spree Friday night around the NBA with five players reaching the 40-point plateau and another three players coming within five points of that mark. Maybe it can be chalked up to everyone wanting to stamp the end of 2022 with an exclamation mark, because several of these guys were just unstoppable on the second to last day of the year.
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks take on the Wizards
Washington Wizards (17-21, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (23-13, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks square off against the Washington Wizards. Antetokounmpo ranks third in the NBA averaging 32.1 points per game. The Bucks are 11-9 against Eastern Conference opponents....
Ohio State makes top 7 for Wisconsin offensive lineman
The Buckeyes are always looking to secure top offensive line talent and have had some very good luck recently finding that in the state of Wisconsin. Typically a very, pro-Badger area, last year Ryan Day went into the state and signed Carson Hinzman, who has a bright future for Ohio State.
Gilbert Arenas has odd theory on why Draymond Green-Jordan Poole fight video was leaked
Gilbert Arenas was inarguably one of the most influential NBA talents of his generation. Although being a three-time All-Star, one-time All-NBA Second-Team member and two-time All-NBA Third-Team member is nothing to sneeze at, those accolades don’t fully express how big of a star Arenas was in his prime. He...
NFL World Reacts To The Packers' Kicker Decision
The Green Bay Packers are making a notable move at the kicking position before Sunday's game. Green Bay will have a new kickoff specialist for its Week 17 contest on Sunday. "The Packers are elevating Ramiz Ahmed to handle kickoffs. I wrote yesterday that Crosby leads the NFL in kick return attempts and is second in return percentage. In a game where field position will certainly matter, fewer opportunities for Nwangwu will be important," Paul Bretl tweeted.
Former Bears RB Tarik Cohen Gives Career Update, Praises Justin Fields
Cohen never got to play alongside Fields with the Bears due to injuries, but he's a big fan of the dynamic quarterback.
Pacers Have Talked Obi Toppin Trade With Knicks
Instead, they seem to be exploring their options in trying to improve and make a playoff push. And according to Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, the Pacers have engaged the Knicks in trade talks centered on New York forward Obi Toppin. While this isn’t the first time the Knicks have...
The good and the bad from the Milwaukee Bucks in 2022
It was quite a rollercoaster ride for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2022.
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears Start Time Announced
The NFL has released the Week 18 schedule after start times were originally TBD.
Watch: Video of Giannis practicing free throws after win vs Minnesota goes viral
Giannis Antetokounmpo made history [again] last night. The Milwaukee Bucks snapped a four-game losing streak by defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 123-114 on Friday night. In the process, Giannis posted 43 points, 20 rebounds, and five assists. It was the second-straight game in which Giannis posted a 40-20-5 stat line, following his 45 points, 22 rebounds, and seven assists in a loss to the Chicago Bulls. He is just the third player in NBA history to post a 40-20-5 stat line in back-to-back games.
