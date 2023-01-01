ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Armed moped rider sought in 10 Bronx robberies: police

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A moped rider is sought in a string of Bronx robberies that began over the summer, police said Monday. The suspect allegedly targeted food tucks and check-cashing locations throughout the borough, according to the NYPD. The suspect was armed in several of the following incidents, police said: The suspect struck two […]
BRONX, NY
bkreader.com

17-Year-Old Shot and Killed inside Flatbush Apartment Building

The NYPD is investigating after a 17-year-old was shot and killed inside an apartment building in Brooklyn on Friday. According to authorities, police responded to a 9-1-1 call just before 9 p.m. of a man shot inside an apartment building on Caton Avenue near Bedford Avenue in […] Click here to view original web page at www.fox5ny.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘His role saved lives of New Yorkers’: Rookie cop, two other NYPD officers recovering after machete attack near Times Square on New Year’s Eve, police say

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A rookie police officer reportedly assigned to Staten Island, but working near Times Squares on New Year’s Eve detail, is recovering Sunday after he and two other officers were attacked by a man wielding a machete, the NYPD said. The rookie cop, identified only as...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Bouncer, 61, fatally punched outside Chelsea bar: police

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 61-year-old bouncer died after he got into a fight with a man outside a Chelsea bar on Christmas Eve, police said Monday. The suspect and the victim, Duane Patterson, came to blows outside Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue, near 29th Street, at around 3 a.m., police said. The suspect […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Driver hits man fleeing gunfire near Brooklyn house party: police

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man running away from gunfire near an East Flatbush house party early Monday was struck and injured by a driver, who may have also been fleeing the shots, according to authorities. The chaotic chain of events began when shots rang out near the gathering on Remsen Avenue near Rutland […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Man, 63, stabbed to death on Bronx street in NYC’s first homicide of 2023, woman wounded

A 63-year-old man was stabbed to death and a woman wounded in a Bronx street fight early Sunday in the city’s first recorded homicide of the new year, cops said. The duo were knifed during a fight with the killer in front of an apartment building on College Ave. near E. 170th St. in Claremont about 3:50 a.m., police said. The mortally wounded man, stabbed in the chest, and the surviving ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Correction Employee, David Lindsay, 38, Arrested

On Saturday, December 31, 20222, at 0123 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 109th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. David Lindsay. NYC Department of Correction. Charges:. driving while intoxicated;. driving while ability impaired by alcohol;. stopping / parking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Pregnant woman shot in the Bronx: NYPD

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A pregnant woman was shot in the Bronx on Monday, an NYPD spokesman said. The 35-year-old woman was on Grand Concourse near East Fordham Road around 7:40 p.m. when she was shot once in the left calf, police said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment. A man […]
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Bouncer dies days after being punched into coma by customer outside Chelsea bar; sister receives organ donation

A 61-year-old bouncer punched out by an angry customer outside a Chelsea bar early on Christmas Eve has died, according to cops and the victim’s family. Duane Patterson was working at Billymark’s West bar on Ninth Ave. near 29th St. when he got into the fatal clash with a customer in the bar about 3 a.m. on Dec. 24, cops said. “He was a veteran. In the Air Force,” Patterson’s distraught wife ...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed to death, woman wounded in Bronx attack: police

CLAREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was fatally stabbed and a woman wounded in an attack early Sunday on a Claremont street, according to authorities. Police were called after the man, 63, and woman, 38, arrived at an area emergency room by private means shortly before 3:55 a.m., each with stab wounds, officials said. […]
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy