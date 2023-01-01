Read full article on original website
Armed moped rider sought in 10 Bronx robberies: police
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A moped rider is sought in a string of Bronx robberies that began over the summer, police said Monday. The suspect allegedly targeted food tucks and check-cashing locations throughout the borough, according to the NYPD. The suspect was armed in several of the following incidents, police said: The suspect struck two […]
Boy, 12, dragged, robbed of cell phone in Brooklyn, suspect sought
Police released a photo of a man sought for dragging and robbing a 12-year-old boy in front of a Brooklyn deli last month, authorities said.
VIDEO: Woman wanted in violent attempted robbery at Bronx fried chicken joint
Officials are looking to identify a woman wanted in an attempted robbery that occurred at a Bronx fried chicken joint last month, authorities said.
NYC's 1st homicide of 2023: Loved ones want justice after man killed, girlfriend stabbed
The victim's friends and neighbors say neither he nor his girlfriend deserved this and they want to see the person or people who did this held accountable.
17-Year-Old Shot and Killed inside Flatbush Apartment Building
The NYPD is investigating after a 17-year-old was shot and killed inside an apartment building in Brooklyn on Friday. According to authorities, police responded to a 9-1-1 call just before 9 p.m. of a man shot inside an apartment building on Caton Avenue near Bedford Avenue in […] Click here to view original web page at www.fox5ny.com.
‘His role saved lives of New Yorkers’: Rookie cop, two other NYPD officers recovering after machete attack near Times Square on New Year’s Eve, police say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A rookie police officer reportedly assigned to Staten Island, but working near Times Squares on New Year’s Eve detail, is recovering Sunday after he and two other officers were attacked by a man wielding a machete, the NYPD said. The rookie cop, identified only as...
VIDEO: Suspect wanted in attempted burglary at Manhattan apartment
Police are searching for a suspect wanted in an attempted burglary inside a Manhattan apartment that occurred last November, authorities said.
Bouncer, 61, fatally punched outside Chelsea bar: police
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 61-year-old bouncer died after he got into a fight with a man outside a Chelsea bar on Christmas Eve, police said Monday. The suspect and the victim, Duane Patterson, came to blows outside Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue, near 29th Street, at around 3 a.m., police said. The suspect […]
Driver hits man fleeing gunfire near Brooklyn house party: police
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man running away from gunfire near an East Flatbush house party early Monday was struck and injured by a driver, who may have also been fleeing the shots, according to authorities. The chaotic chain of events began when shots rang out near the gathering on Remsen Avenue near Rutland […]
Two officers injured by suspect wielding machete near Times Square
The officers were injured near 52nd Street and 8th Avenue on Saturday evening.
New York City records first homicide of 2023
A stabbing in the Bronx Sunday morning left one man dead, and a woman injured, police say. The case is the first homicide of the year in the city.
Man, 63, stabbed to death on Bronx street in NYC’s first homicide of 2023, woman wounded
A 63-year-old man was stabbed to death and a woman wounded in a Bronx street fight early Sunday in the city’s first recorded homicide of the new year, cops said. The duo were knifed during a fight with the killer in front of an apartment building on College Ave. near E. 170th St. in Claremont about 3:50 a.m., police said. The mortally wounded man, stabbed in the chest, and the surviving ...
NYC Department Of Correction Employee, David Lindsay, 38, Arrested
On Saturday, December 31, 20222, at 0123 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 109th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. David Lindsay. NYC Department of Correction. Charges:. driving while intoxicated;. driving while ability impaired by alcohol;. stopping / parking...
NY seeks long prison term for accused Brooklyn subway gunman
NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors plan to seek a decades-long prison sentence for a man who is expected to plead guilty this week to opening fire in a subway car and wounding 10 riders in an attack that shocked New York City. Frank James, 63, is scheduled to enter a guilty plea on Tuesday in […]
Police find parents of young girl discovered wandering alone in Bronx on New Year's Eve
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Pregnant woman shot in the Bronx: NYPD
FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A pregnant woman was shot in the Bronx on Monday, an NYPD spokesman said. The 35-year-old woman was on Grand Concourse near East Fordham Road around 7:40 p.m. when she was shot once in the left calf, police said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment. A man […]
Bouncer dies days after being punched into coma by customer outside Chelsea bar; sister receives organ donation
A 61-year-old bouncer punched out by an angry customer outside a Chelsea bar early on Christmas Eve has died, according to cops and the victim’s family. Duane Patterson was working at Billymark’s West bar on Ninth Ave. near 29th St. when he got into the fatal clash with a customer in the bar about 3 a.m. on Dec. 24, cops said. “He was a veteran. In the Air Force,” Patterson’s distraught wife ...
Man stabbed near Times Square ahead of New Year's Eve celebration
A man was stabbed near Times Square on Saturday ahead of the New Year’s Eve celebration, according to police. The man was reportedly stabbed around 11 a.m. as police and municipal workers were already setting up barricades for the celebration.
Man stabbed to death, woman wounded in Bronx attack: police
CLAREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was fatally stabbed and a woman wounded in an attack early Sunday on a Claremont street, according to authorities. Police were called after the man, 63, and woman, 38, arrived at an area emergency room by private means shortly before 3:55 a.m., each with stab wounds, officials said. […]
Armed suspects steal over $40,000 in New York City robbery pattern: NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two suspects are being sought by the police in connection with a citywide armed robbery pattern, one of which $40,000 cash was stolen, police said on Saturday. In each of the robberies, a group of suspects jump out of a vehicle wearing ski masks and...
