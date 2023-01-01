Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
Finance Minister Smotrich: I Won’t Live One Day in a Country without an Independent Judicial System
In his first speech in the Knesset as Finance Minister, RZP Chairman Bezalel Smotrich declared: “I have said many times – I will not live a single day in a country without an independent and strong judicial system. And so it will be.” Smotrich promised, “an independent court that will take care of the rights of the individual, and will be more involved in offering relief to the individual and less with determining the policy of the State of Israel.”
The Jewish Press
Israel’s Ambassador to France Resigns in Protest Against Netanyahu Government
Israeli Ambassador to France Yael German on Thursday resigned from her post in protest against the incoming government of Benjamin Netanyahu. Before her political appointment as ambassador in 2021 by then-Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, German served as a Member of Knesset and as Health Minister with Yair Lapid’s leftwing Yesh Atid party. Before entering national politics, German served as a member of the Herzliya Municipal Council for the radical-leftwing Meretz party.
The Jewish Press
Azerbaijan Appoints its First Ambassador to Israel
Azerbaijan appointed its first ambassador to Israel this week. According to Azerbaijan’s state news outlet Haqqin.az, Deputy Minister of Science and Education Mukhtar Mammadov has been appointed as the country’s first ambassador to the Jewish State. “Congratulations and good luck to the first Azerbaijani ambassador to Israel!” tweeted...
Germany's finance minister sees 2023 inflation at 7%
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s finance minister expects inflation in Europe’s biggest economy to drop to 7% this year and to continue falling in 2024 and beyond, but believes high energy prices will become the new normal.
The Jewish Press
Smotrich Cancels Tax on Disposables, Sweet Drinks
Newly-installed Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has cancelled Israel’s recent tax on disposable plastics and sweet drinks. The tax, implemented by the Bennett-Lapid government last year, has been the bane of large families, particularly in the Orthodox Jewish sector which is largely reliant on the utensils. Smotrich instructed the ministry...
Within hours, Peru's president went from dissolving Congress to being ousted and arrested
Peruvian President Pedro Castillo tried to dissolve Congress, but lawmakers voted to remove him from office instead, and he is now under arrest.
Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War
In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
Irish soldier is killed when his vehicle is surrounded and shot at by mob in Lebanon as he was escorting UN personnel returning to Ireland following death of relatives
An Irish soldier serving as a UN peacekeeper in Lebanon was killed after his vehicle was surrounded and shot at by a mob as he was escorting soldiers home to Ireland after the death of their relatives. Private Seán Rooney from Donegal, part of the 27 Infantry Battalion in Dundalk,...
India’s richest man says linking his success to Narendra Modi makes him an ‘easy target’
Gautam Adani, the world’s third-richest person, said his expanding business empire should not be linked to any one political leader, dismissing allegations that he benefits from close ties to India’s prime minister Narendra Modi.The Indian billionaire and the world’s biggest wealth gainer in 2022, said in an interview with local media outlet India Today on Wednesday that he is an “easy target” because he belongs to Mr Modi’s home state Gujarat.“Prime minister Modi and I are from the same state. That makes me the easy target of such baseless allegations... It is unfortunate that such narratives are being pushed against...
Brazil's Lula appoints former mayor as finance minister
Brazil's president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday named former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad, viewed unfavorably by many in the business community, as his finance minister. Despite some of the reluctance towards Haddad, the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange's Ibovespa index was up Friday by 0.5% after the names of the future ministers were announced.
Larry Kudlow: Former Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reveals 'crucial lessons' in our interview
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow details key points discussed in his interview with Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his forthcoming book on 'Kudlow.'
US News and World Report
Brazil Lifts Ban That Stopped Venezuela's Maduro Entering Country - Official Gazette
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's outgoing government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has lifted a ban on Venezuelan senior officials entering the country, according to a decision published on Friday in the Official Gazette. The ban prevented Venezuelan leftist President Nicolas Maduro from accepting an invitation to attend the inauguration on...
maritime-executive.com
Brazil's Next President Will Cancel Privatization of Port of Santos
Brazil's incoming minister of ports and airports, Marcio Franca, told a Brazilian newspaper on Thursday that the long-awaited privatization of the port of Santos will not go forward. Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced Franca's appointment to the newly-recreated post on Thursday morning. The position was folded into...
BBC
Fleeing China's Covid lockdowns for the US - through a Central American jungle
China may be easing some of its severe anti-Covid restrictions but its draconian pandemic policies have driven many citizens to seek a better future elsewhere - whatever the risks in getting there. Three days into their trek through a Central American rainforest, some 9,300 miles (15,000 kilometres) away from home,...
War against Ukraine has left Russia isolated and struggling — with more tumult ahead
Russia will end 2022 in a weaker global standing than when the year began. Its struggles in Ukraine surprised the Kremlin, and the global punishments are starting to hamper the Russian economy.
Brazil's Lula picks Amazon defender for environment minister
RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Brazil´s President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced Thursday that Amazon activist Marina Silva will be the country´s next minister of environment. The announcement indicates the new administration will prioritize cracking down on illegal deforestation even if it means running afoul of powerful agribusiness interests.
Peru orders Mexico's ambassador out as diplomatic spat deepens
MEXICO CITY/LIMA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Peru declared Mexico's ambassador to Lima "persona non grata" and ordered him to leave the country on Tuesday, Peru's foreign minister announced, in the latest escalation of tensions between the two nations after Peru ousted Pedro Castillo as president.
‘We will not surrender’: Bolsonaro militants demand coup as Lula prepares to take power
The “Soldier of the Homeland” and “the Patriot” loitered outside the jungle infantry brigade in this distant Amazon city, beseeching the troops inside to launch a military coup. “SOS armed forces! Save our nation!” said the Soldier, a brawny marine corps reservist who gave his nom...
Angolan court orders seizure of dos Santos's assets - Lusa news agency
LISBON, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Angola's Supreme Court has ordered the "preventive" seizure of assets worth around $1 billion held by Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of the southern African country's former president, Portugal's Lusa news agency said on Tuesday.
Bolivia court sentences opposition leader to four months ahead of trial
LA PAZ/SANTA CRUZ, Bolivia, Dec 29 (Reuters) - A Bolivian court sentenced right-wing opposition leader Luis Fernando Camacho to four months of pre-trial detention, a day after he was arrested in connection to 2019 social unrest that saw former leftist President Evo Morales flee the country.
