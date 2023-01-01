Gautam Adani, the world’s third-richest person, said his expanding business empire should not be linked to any one political leader, dismissing allegations that he benefits from close ties to India’s prime minister Narendra Modi.The Indian billionaire and the world’s biggest wealth gainer in 2022, said in an interview with local media outlet India Today on Wednesday that he is an “easy target” because he belongs to Mr Modi’s home state Gujarat.“Prime minister Modi and I are from the same state. That makes me the easy target of such baseless allegations... It is unfortunate that such narratives are being pushed against...

