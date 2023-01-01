ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Jewish Press

Finance Minister Smotrich: I Won’t Live One Day in a Country without an Independent Judicial System

In his first speech in the Knesset as Finance Minister, RZP Chairman Bezalel Smotrich declared: “I have said many times – I will not live a single day in a country without an independent and strong judicial system. And so it will be.” Smotrich promised, “an independent court that will take care of the rights of the individual, and will be more involved in offering relief to the individual and less with determining the policy of the State of Israel.”
The Jewish Press

Israel’s Ambassador to France Resigns in Protest Against Netanyahu Government

Israeli Ambassador to France Yael German on Thursday resigned from her post in protest against the incoming government of Benjamin Netanyahu. Before her political appointment as ambassador in 2021 by then-Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, German served as a Member of Knesset and as Health Minister with Yair Lapid’s leftwing Yesh Atid party. Before entering national politics, German served as a member of the Herzliya Municipal Council for the radical-leftwing Meretz party.
The Jewish Press

Azerbaijan Appoints its First Ambassador to Israel

Azerbaijan appointed its first ambassador to Israel this week. According to Azerbaijan’s state news outlet Haqqin.az, Deputy Minister of Science and Education Mukhtar Mammadov has been appointed as the country’s first ambassador to the Jewish State. “Congratulations and good luck to the first Azerbaijani ambassador to Israel!” tweeted...
Reuters

Germany's finance minister sees 2023 inflation at 7%

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s finance minister expects inflation in Europe’s biggest economy to drop to 7% this year and to continue falling in 2024 and beyond, but believes high energy prices will become the new normal.
The Jewish Press

Smotrich Cancels Tax on Disposables, Sweet Drinks

Newly-installed Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has cancelled Israel’s recent tax on disposable plastics and sweet drinks. The tax, implemented by the Bennett-Lapid government last year, has been the bane of large families, particularly in the Orthodox Jewish sector which is largely reliant on the utensils. Smotrich instructed the ministry...
Eden Reports

Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War

In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
The Independent

India’s richest man says linking his success to Narendra Modi makes him an ‘easy target’

Gautam Adani, the world’s third-richest person, said his expanding business empire should not be linked to any one political leader, dismissing allegations that he benefits from close ties to India’s prime minister Narendra Modi.The Indian billionaire and the world’s biggest wealth gainer in 2022, said in an interview with local media outlet India Today on Wednesday that he is an “easy target” because he belongs to Mr Modi’s home state Gujarat.“Prime minister Modi and I are from the same state. That makes me the easy target of such baseless allegations... It is unfortunate that such narratives are being pushed against...
AFP

Brazil's Lula appoints former mayor as finance minister

Brazil's president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday named former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad, viewed unfavorably by many in the business community, as his finance minister. Despite some of the reluctance towards Haddad, the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange's Ibovespa index was up Friday by 0.5% after the names of the future ministers were announced.
US News and World Report

Brazil Lifts Ban That Stopped Venezuela's Maduro Entering Country - Official Gazette

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's outgoing government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has lifted a ban on Venezuelan senior officials entering the country, according to a decision published on Friday in the Official Gazette. The ban prevented Venezuelan leftist President Nicolas Maduro from accepting an invitation to attend the inauguration on...
maritime-executive.com

Brazil's Next President Will Cancel Privatization of Port of Santos

Brazil's incoming minister of ports and airports, Marcio Franca, told a Brazilian newspaper on Thursday that the long-awaited privatization of the port of Santos will not go forward. Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced Franca's appointment to the newly-recreated post on Thursday morning. The position was folded into...
BBC

Fleeing China's Covid lockdowns for the US - through a Central American jungle

China may be easing some of its severe anti-Covid restrictions but its draconian pandemic policies have driven many citizens to seek a better future elsewhere - whatever the risks in getting there. Three days into their trek through a Central American rainforest, some 9,300 miles (15,000 kilometres) away from home,...
KRMG

Brazil's Lula picks Amazon defender for environment minister

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Brazil´s President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced Thursday that Amazon activist Marina Silva will be the country´s next minister of environment. The announcement indicates the new administration will prioritize cracking down on illegal deforestation even if it means running afoul of powerful agribusiness interests.
Reuters

Peru orders Mexico's ambassador out as diplomatic spat deepens

MEXICO CITY/LIMA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Peru declared Mexico's ambassador to Lima "persona non grata" and ordered him to leave the country on Tuesday, Peru's foreign minister announced, in the latest escalation of tensions between the two nations after Peru ousted Pedro Castillo as president.
Reuters

Bolivia court sentences opposition leader to four months ahead of trial

LA PAZ/SANTA CRUZ, Bolivia, Dec 29 (Reuters) - A Bolivian court sentenced right-wing opposition leader Luis Fernando Camacho to four months of pre-trial detention, a day after he was arrested in connection to 2019 social unrest that saw former leftist President Evo Morales flee the country.

