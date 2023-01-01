Soccer fans enjoyed a thrilling finish to the year as Lionel Messi and Argentina made history by winning the World Cup in Qatar. It was the first time FIFA’s flagship tournament had visited the Arab World, and judging by the success of the winter World Cup, it won’t be the last. World Cup 2026 will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with the latter becoming the nation to host most World Cups.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO