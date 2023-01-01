ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
jewishbusinessnews.com

The Chosen Team’s route to Euro 2024

Soccer fans enjoyed a thrilling finish to the year as Lionel Messi and Argentina made history by winning the World Cup in Qatar. It was the first time FIFA’s flagship tournament had visited the Arab World, and judging by the success of the winter World Cup, it won’t be the last. World Cup 2026 will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with the latter becoming the nation to host most World Cups.
ALABAMA STATE
NBC Sports

2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?

On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
Yardbarker

Al-Nassr Boss Jokes About Also Wanting Lionel Messi After Cristiano Ronaldo Signing (Video)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s European football career appears to be over as the 37-year-old, who mutually parted ways with Manchester United in November, signed with Saudi Arabia-based club Al-Nassr last Friday. Al-Nassr manager, French tactician Rudi Garcia, was in a joking mood during a recent press conference when asked about his...
atptour.com

Kvitova Seals Czech Republic Victory Against Germany

World No. 16 Petra Kvitova came through once again for Team Czech Republic, defeating Laura Siegemund 6-4, 6-2 for her second win at the United Cup on Sunday. The victory gave the Czech Republic an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Team Germany, sealing the tie for the Czechs in Sydney. Kvitova...
Citrus County Chronicle

Ronaldo's Saudi move tipped to increase eyes on Asian soccer

When Cristiano Ronaldo is presented by Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on Tuesday in Riyadh, it will kick off a new era in Asian soccer. Al-Nassr announced the signing of one of the world’s biggest sports stars on social media on Friday. Within 24 hours, the post was viewed more than 20 million times and the club gained about 2.5 million more followers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy