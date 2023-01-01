Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘to team up with long-time rival Messi as he becomes Saudi Arabia ambassador’ after joining Al-Nassr
CRISTIANO RONALDO will try and help Saudi Arabia land the 2030 World Cup with an ambassador role after joining Al-Nassr, reports say. The legendary 37-year-old joined the Saudi side on a free transfer on Friday after giving up on his dream of continuing to play Champions League football. Ronaldo had...
Yardbarker
PSG Reportedly Scheduled to Face Al-Nassr, Sets Up Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi Matchup
The football world will be getting potentially one last Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi matchup as RMC Sport reported on Monday that a friendly between Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Nassr is scheduled. As part of their January tour last year, which the French giants canceled due to Covid-19, PSG was set to play...
jewishbusinessnews.com
The Chosen Team’s route to Euro 2024
Soccer fans enjoyed a thrilling finish to the year as Lionel Messi and Argentina made history by winning the World Cup in Qatar. It was the first time FIFA’s flagship tournament had visited the Arab World, and judging by the success of the winter World Cup, it won’t be the last. World Cup 2026 will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with the latter becoming the nation to host most World Cups.
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could be set for one final showdown in PSG's friendly
Despite Ronaldo's record-breaking £175m-a-year move to Saudi side Al-Nassr, the two footballing giants could potentially meet on the pitch no sooner than the new year.
NBC Sports
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
Yardbarker
Al-Nassr Boss Jokes About Also Wanting Lionel Messi After Cristiano Ronaldo Signing (Video)
Cristiano Ronaldo’s European football career appears to be over as the 37-year-old, who mutually parted ways with Manchester United in November, signed with Saudi Arabia-based club Al-Nassr last Friday. Al-Nassr manager, French tactician Rudi Garcia, was in a joking mood during a recent press conference when asked about his...
Football transfer rumours: Jude Bellingham set for talks on his future?
The next month promises to be a busy time for Jude Bellingham watchers. After reminding everyone of why he’s one of the most sought-after midfielders in world football with his performances for England in Qatar, he looks likely to be the subject of unprecedented levels of tittle-tattle this winter.
atptour.com
Kvitova Seals Czech Republic Victory Against Germany
World No. 16 Petra Kvitova came through once again for Team Czech Republic, defeating Laura Siegemund 6-4, 6-2 for her second win at the United Cup on Sunday. The victory gave the Czech Republic an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Team Germany, sealing the tie for the Czechs in Sydney. Kvitova...
Soccer-Al Nassr coach Garcia hails 'extraordinary' Ronaldo signing
Jan 3 (Reuters) - Al Nassr coach Rudi Garcia said the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo was a big step forward for Saudi Arabian football after the Portuguese forward arrived in Riyadh ahead of his official unveiling on Tuesday.
Yardbarker
Napoli Offer Angers €20M For Inter Milan & Leicester Target Azzedine Ounahi, Italian Media Report
Napoli have made an offer of €20 million to Angers to sign midfielder Azzedine Ounahi, to try and beat out the competition of Inter, Leicester City, and other teams around Europe. This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews, who report that the...
Ronaldo Saudi move to signal likely end of elite club career
Less than two weeks after his great rival Lionel Messi lifted the World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo has completed a move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr and likely signalled the end of his career in elite club soccer. In agreeing a contract until 2025, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has...
Yardbarker
Official – Referee Simone Sozza To Be In Charge Of Inter Milan’s Serie A Clash With Napoli
Referee Simone Sozza has been appointed to be in charge of Inter’s Serie A clash with Napoli on Wednesday. This is confirmed by an announcement of all the match officials for the round of fixtures by the Lega Serie A, as reported by FCInterNews, which also names the rest of the officiating crew for the match.
Citrus County Chronicle
Ronaldo's Saudi move tipped to increase eyes on Asian soccer
When Cristiano Ronaldo is presented by Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on Tuesday in Riyadh, it will kick off a new era in Asian soccer. Al-Nassr announced the signing of one of the world’s biggest sports stars on social media on Friday. Within 24 hours, the post was viewed more than 20 million times and the club gained about 2.5 million more followers.
Watch Al Nassr Fans Sing Cristiano Ronaldo's Name And Shout "SIU" At First Game Since Transfer Announcement
Ronaldo was not at Al Nassr's Saudi Pro League game against Al-Khaleej on Saturday but the former Real Madrid star was still the center of attention.
Yardbarker
Italian Media Detail Inter Milan Coach Simone Inzaghi’s Tactical Approach To Stop Free-Scoring Napoli
Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi will be looking to get the positioning of Milan Skriniar and Alessandro Bastoni right to stop Napoli’s threats both centrally and on the flanks on Wednesday. This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews, who notes that some...
