Anti-Christian Violence on the Rise in the U.S. — Five Alabama Churches Attacked Since 2018

America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
Flee Louisiana as Soon as Practical
A recent analysis reveals that Louisiana is the worst state to live in.
82-Year-Old Walmart Worker Puts in His 2-Weeks Notice After Man Raises $110K in an Online Fundraiser
A Walmart employee got an incredible surprise from a TikTok user after a video of the two went viral. TikTok user Rory McCarty (@bug_boys) first met Warren "Butch" Marion, 82, while scanning his groceries at a local Walmart on December 16, 2022.
Georgia Man with Ties to White Supremacist Organization Pleads Guilty to Federal Hate Crime for Racially Motivated Shootings
A Georgia man pleaded guilty today to a federal hate crime and a firearms violation for shooting into two Clayton County convenience stores in an attempt to kill those inside because of their race and ethnicity. According to information presented in court, on July 30, 2021, Larry Edward Foxworth, 48,...
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
The US supreme court is poised to strike another blow against gay rights
It’s not clear what, exactly, Lorie Smith’s problem is. The Colorado woman aspires to be a web designer; apparently, she’s also upset that gay people can get married. Smith is an evangelical Christian who says that her faith makes her object to same-sex marriage. This wouldn’t be...
Christian couple receive huge payout after being being denied foster child for saying homosexuality is a sin
A Christian couple were awarded thousands in damages after being denied a foster child over their view that homosexuality is a sin. A Western Australian tribunal concluded that Byron and Keira Hordyk views on religion were discriminated against. Wanslea Family Services denied their application in 2017 on the grounds that...
Suspected White Supremacist Who Used Noose To Threaten To Kill Black People Pleads Guilty To Hate Crimes
A suspected white supremacist in Michigan pleaded guilty federal hate crimes for threatening to kill people supporting Black Lives Matter. The post Suspected White Supremacist Who Used Noose To Threaten To Kill Black People Pleads Guilty To Hate Crimes appeared first on NewsOne.
Polygamous leader had at least 20 wives, many of them minors, and punished disobedient followers, FBI says
The leader of a small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents allege. Samuel Bateman was a former member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus...
Opinion: Some Christians Demand the Right to Refuse Service, Can’t the LGBTQ Community Do the Same?
A restaurant cancelled an event booked for a Christian group’s dinner for the safety and comfort of their staff, some of whom belong to the LGBTQ community. Have the members of that Christian organization been discriminated against for their faith, as many evangelicals claim?
‘Inclusive’ restaurant turns away Christian group because of its beliefs. Who's the bigot?
The Metzger Bar and Butchery in Richmond, Virginia, canceled the Family Foundation's reservation because of the Christian group's religious beliefs.
US Courts Just Ruled Against Donald Trump In Georgia Case—He Must Be Freaking Out!
Donald Trump’s legal woes are going from bad to worse, as he’s just been hit with another bombshell; this time as a spate of court rulings have rejected claims by the former president and some of his allies for executive privilege preventing them from testifying in court. Omg!
The City in Louisiana Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Tennessee Man Who Yelled ‘You’re Going to Die’ at Police and Lit Up Inside the Capitol on Jan. 6 Gets Years Behind Bars
A Donald Trump supporter who brought multiple weapons to Washington, D.C. ahead of Jan. 6, 2021, and shouted at law enforcement officers that they were “going to die” and to “get out of the way” as rioters marauded through the building that day has been sentenced to more than five years in prison.
White supremacist gang leader gets life in prison
A man identified by the U.S. Department of Justice as one of the nation’s highest-ranking members of the Aryan Circle white supremacist gang was sentenced this week to life in prison.
Gen Z students dramatically threaten to leave country, change schools over Roe overturning: 'Really scary'
A BestColleges survey found that most undergraduate students and prospective students disagree with overturning Roe v. Wade and the decision could impact their education.
Former Scientology members making attempts to serve trafficking suit against leader David Miscavige
Scientology leader David Miscavige, 62, is nowhere to be found as attempts are made to serve him with a child trafficking lawsuit filed by three former church members.
Pro-life activist arrested for praying silently near an abortion facility
A British woman was arrested by police for praying outside an abortion facility in a buffer zone, which criminalizes any prayer or counseling as it relates to abortion.
