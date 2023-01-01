ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

PBS NewsHour

U.S. judge rules in favor of tough Oregon gun law, giving initial victory

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge in Portland delivered an initial victory Tuesday to proponents of a sweeping gun-control measure approved by Oregon voters, allowing a ban on the sale and transfer of new high-capacity magazines to take effect this week while giving law enforcement more time to set up a system for permits that will now be required to buy or transfer a gun.
New Jersey Globe

Opinion: The Need for a Redistricting Constitutional Amendment

In the incoming 118th Congress, New Jersey will be represented by nine Democratic members and three Republican House members. This means our state’s delegation will be 75% Democrat, even though New Jersey Democratic congressional candidates only received approximately 54% of the 2022 statewide vote. This disparity is attributable in many respects to redistricting, which is the decennial process to redraw the State’s congressional districts.
The Conversation U.S.

Sinema out, Warnock in – Democrats narrowly control the Senate and Republicans the House, but gridlock won't be the biggest problem for the new Congress

In the wake of the 2022 U.S. midterm elections, a general sense of the political landscape in the upcoming 118th Congress has taken shape. With Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s announcement that she is leaving the Democratic Party and Sen. Raphael Warnock’s victory in Georgia’s runoff, Democrats will maintain control in the Senate, while Republicans will take control of the House. Divided government sparks fears of gridlock, a legislative standstill. At face value, this makes sense. Given the different policy priorities of the two major parties, you might expect to see each party passing legislation out of the chamber it controls that...
The Hill

Brady warns Trump tax return precedent could extend to Supreme Court justices

House Ways and Means Committee ranking member Kevin Brady (R-Texas) warned Tuesday that Democrats’ potential decision to release former President Trump’s tax returns could set a precedent for lawmakers making public those of Supreme Court justices. Speaking moments before the committee went into closed session on Tuesday to discuss the documents — protected by a…
GV Wire

Supreme Court Case Could Give Dems Total Power Over CA House Seats

If you want to identify a single reason for the new Republican House majority, it could be as simple as pointing to California’s independent redistricting. Thanks to this process, the state’s Democratic Legislature has been denied the opportunity to gerrymander districts and maximize the party’s advantage for the past two decades.
Mother Jones

Republicans Want the Supreme Court to “Rewrite History” So They Can Hijack Elections

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A lawyer for the GOP-controlled North Carolina legislature argued before the Supreme Court on Wednesday that state legislatures should be granted sweeping new powers to pass gerrymandered maps and restrictive voting laws and cannot be constrained by state courts or state constitutions when it comes to regulating federal elections. This “independent state legislature” theory had long been considered fringe, but in recent years it has been aggressively pushed before the court by Federalist Society co-chairman Leonard Leo and his allied groups, the Trump campaign during its attempt to overturn the election in 2020, and now by Republican state lawmakers in North Carolina.
The Associated Press

Oregon high court won't let voter gun control measure begin

