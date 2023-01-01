VATICAN CITY (AP) — For a second day, lines of people wanting to honor Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI ’s service to the Catholic church snaked around St. Peter’s Square on Tuesday to view the late retired pontiff’s body. Benedict died on Saturday at age 95 after 10 years of retirement from the papacy and after increasingly frail health. His body lies in state in St. Peter’s Basilica, where thousands of faithful and curious came for the viewing. On Monday, the first day the general public could view the body, around 65,000 people paid their respects — about double what Italian security had predicted. A third day of viewing is set for Wednesday. On Thursday, Pope Francis will lead the funeral Mass at St. Peter’s Square for his predecessor, the first pontiff in 600 years to resign.

