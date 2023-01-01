Read full article on original website
Texas ranch owner near border catches men attempting to break into house
A Texas ranch owner has filmed the attempted break-in of her home, 50 mile from the besieged southern border, as officials deal with a surge in "gotaways."
americanmilitarynews.com
Texas releases photos building their own border wall
Texas is in the process of constructing new sections of its own border wall amid record-high numbers of illegal border crossings. On Thursday, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott shared photos of construction crews raising up sections of what appears to be a bollard barrier with a non-scalable plate at the top. The wall design is similar to the kind used throughout Donald Trump’s presidency.
Washington Examiner
Andy Biggs: DHS erases 300,000 illegal immigrant entries
Just like that, according to GOP Rep. Andy Biggs, the Department of Homeland Security has erased the parole requests of hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants seeking to burrow into the U.S. immigration system. In a new letter challenging Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and his management of the border, which is...
Newsom says California about to 'break' amid flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the Biden administration's plans to repeal Trump-era Title 42 immigration policies could "break" his state.
New York Post
US Border Patrol agent killed chasing illegal immigrants in Texas
A US Border Patrol agent was killed in an accident while chasing a group of illegal immigrants, according to a Texas congresswoman. The agent, Raul Gonzalez, was involved in a chase near Mission, Texas, Wednesday when he crashed his all-terrain vehicle, the chief of Border Patrol tweeted. The 38-year-old agent...
Over 80,000 immigrants released into El Paso with border facilities at max capacity
AUSTIN, Texas — The city of El Paso has been inundated with more than 80,000 noncitizens who illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border and were released from federal custody and into its community in nearly four months.
Ducey to remove Arizona border wall shortly before federal replacement is to begin
(The Center Square) – The federal government will likely start filling in gaps of the border wall in the Yuma sector shortly after Arizona takes down its storage container barriers. In agreeing to remove the state-erected barrier as part of a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for...
Protesters block construction of Arizona border wall made of shipping containers
What started as a small demonstration has turned into a two-week standoff as residents and environmentalists fight outgoing Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s effort to wall off sections of the U.S.-Mexico border with shipping containers. Twenty protesters withstood freezing temperatures over the weekend to defy the project, which started in...
Texas videos show illegal immigrants easily crossing border and dashing across highway
Illegal immigrants were seen on videos posted to Instagram, crossing a U.S.-Mexico border fence before darting across a busy highway in El Paso, Texas.
KSAT 12
With rifles and razor wire, National Guard and state troopers are blocking migrants at the border in El Paso
EL PASO — National Guard members and state troopers formed a line on the banks of the Rio Grande on Tuesday and blocked dozens of migrants who had already crossed the river from surrendering to nearby Border Patrol agents. About 75 men, women and children stood on a narrow...
Arizona sheriffs fire back after Biden scoffs at border visit: 'Slap in the face to every American'
Arizona Sheriff Mark Lamb joined "Fox & Friends" to react to Biden's statement that there are "more important things to do" than visit the southern border.
Gov. Abbott is using shipping containers as a wall on the Texas border
In just a few days, Title 42 will end, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is preparing his Operation Lone Star team members for the potential impact. Title 42 is part of U.S. law that deals with public health, social welfare, and civil rights and was used by former President Donald Trump in 2020, in part to expel migrants more quickly and without having to consider them for asylum. The title has been used to force 2 million migrants from the country.
Border wall built out of shipping containers in Arizona to be dismantled after Biden lawsuit
The Arizona state government has agreed to remove its makeshift border wall made of shipping containers after coming to an agreement with the Biden administration to resume construction along the southern border.
Arizona mulls piping in water from Mexico as Colorado River continues decline
Arizona’s top water authority is mulling a plan to pump water from a desalination plant by the Sea of Cortez, in a bid to lessen the state’s reliance on the Colorado River. The plan, pitched by Israeli water treatment company IDE Technologies, would involve a binational effort led by Arizona and the Mexican state of…
Migrants in El Paso face uncertainty after Supreme Court allows Title 42 to remain in effect amid legal challenges
The future for migrants waiting in El Paso, Texas, after crossing the US-Mexico border remains uncertain following the Supreme Court's Wednesday decision that allows federal officials to continue expelling migrants before they have received an asylum hearing.
Outgoing Arizona Gov. Ducey piles shipping containers at Mexican border as he prepares to leave office
Arizona GOP Gov. Doug Ducey will soon be leaving office, but he is making his mark by having stacks of shipping containers placed along his state's border with Mexico, The Associated Press reported Sunday. The move was described by AP as "a bold show of border enforcement" by the outgoing governor. The containers, doubly stacked and topped with razor wire, are part of Ducey's efforts to highlight issues at the country's southern border. "Arizona is going to do the job that Joe Biden refuses to do — secure the border in any way we can," Ducey said. However, environmental agencies have expressed concerns that the containers could halt the...
A pregnant mom crossed the Rio Grande decades ago to give her unborn child a better life. Now her daughter is becoming a member of Congress
Delia Ramirez of Illinois, whose mother carried her in her womb to the US from Guatemala, is about to become the first Latina congresswoman from the Midwest. Her husband is a DACA recipient who cannot vote and faces risk of deportation.
Arizona's AG says dropping Title 42 would cause border 'chaos'
Mark Brnovich led the fight to keep Title 42 in place. He explains to NPR why he and other state AGs want to keep it in effect until the surge of migrants at the southern border is under control.
Biden’s unserious border ‘solution’ — mass amnesty for all illegal immigrants
Talk about using people as political pawns. The White House complained Monday about Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest busload of migrants dropped off at the vice president’s doorstep on Christmas Eve. But the administration’s response was to use the 100 or so illegal immigrants as an argument for its mass-amnesty legislation, a bill so radical even Speaker Nancy Pelosi wouldn’t bring it up for a vote. Abbott reported Monday that Texas over the past several months had bused nearly 16,000 illegal border-jumpers to the sanctuary cities of Washington, New York, Chicago and Philadelphia. This may sound like a lot but it’s really...
KTAR.com
Arizona border sheriff says postponement of end of Title 42 a ‘sigh of relief’
PHOENIX — An Arizona border sheriff is grateful that the end of Title 42 was postponed Tuesday by the Supreme Court for at least the next two months. Cochise County’s Mark Dannels told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News on Wednesday the pandemic-era limits on asylum remaining in place until at least February should allow for federal officials and border communities to plan better for the policy’s eventual end.
