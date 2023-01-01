ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

americanmilitarynews.com

Texas releases photos building their own border wall

Texas is in the process of constructing new sections of its own border wall amid record-high numbers of illegal border crossings. On Thursday, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott shared photos of construction crews raising up sections of what appears to be a bollard barrier with a non-scalable plate at the top. The wall design is similar to the kind used throughout Donald Trump’s presidency.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Andy Biggs: DHS erases 300,000 illegal immigrant entries

Just like that, according to GOP Rep. Andy Biggs, the Department of Homeland Security has erased the parole requests of hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants seeking to burrow into the U.S. immigration system. In a new letter challenging Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and his management of the border, which is...
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

US Border Patrol agent killed chasing illegal immigrants in Texas

A US Border Patrol agent was killed in an accident while chasing a group of illegal immigrants, according to a Texas congresswoman. The agent, Raul Gonzalez, was involved in a chase near Mission, Texas, Wednesday when he crashed his all-terrain vehicle, the chief of Border Patrol tweeted. The 38-year-old agent...
MISSION, TX
Ash Jurberg

Gov. Abbott is using shipping containers as a wall on the Texas border

In just a few days, Title 42 will end, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is preparing his Operation Lone Star team members for the potential impact. Title 42 is part of U.S. law that deals with public health, social welfare, and civil rights and was used by former President Donald Trump in 2020, in part to expel migrants more quickly and without having to consider them for asylum. The title has been used to force 2 million migrants from the country.
TEXAS STATE
The Week

Outgoing Arizona Gov. Ducey piles shipping containers at Mexican border as he prepares to leave office

Arizona GOP Gov. Doug Ducey will soon be leaving office, but he is making his mark by having stacks of shipping containers placed along his state's border with Mexico, The Associated Press reported Sunday.  The move was described by AP as "a bold show of border enforcement" by the outgoing governor. The containers, doubly stacked and topped with razor wire, are part of Ducey's efforts to highlight issues at the country's southern border. "Arizona is going to do the job that Joe Biden refuses to do — secure the border in any way we can," Ducey said. However, environmental agencies have expressed concerns that the containers could halt the...
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

Biden’s unserious border ‘solution’ — mass amnesty for all illegal immigrants

Talk about using people as political pawns. The White House complained Monday about Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest busload of migrants dropped off at the vice president’s doorstep on Christmas Eve. But the administration’s response was to use the 100 or so illegal immigrants as an argument for its mass-amnesty legislation, a bill so radical even Speaker Nancy Pelosi wouldn’t bring it up for a vote. Abbott reported Monday that Texas over the past several months had bused nearly 16,000 illegal border-jumpers to the sanctuary cities of Washington, New York, Chicago and Philadelphia. This may sound like a lot but it’s really...
TEXAS STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona border sheriff says postponement of end of Title 42 a ‘sigh of relief’

PHOENIX — An Arizona border sheriff is grateful that the end of Title 42 was postponed Tuesday by the Supreme Court for at least the next two months. Cochise County’s Mark Dannels told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News on Wednesday the pandemic-era limits on asylum remaining in place until at least February should allow for federal officials and border communities to plan better for the policy’s eventual end.
ARIZONA STATE

