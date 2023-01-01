ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Washington Examiner

Census: Californians are leaving the state

(The Center Square) – California leads the country in domestic net outward migration. California, the most populous state in the country, had the highest net outward domestic migration out of all 50 states in Fiscal Year 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. In that stretch, 343,230 more Americans moved out of California compared to those who moved into it.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

California woman missing in Mexico, possibly kidnapped while walking dog

A California woman is missing after she was allegedly snatched off the street while taking her dog for a walk in Mexico last week, according to her loved ones. Monica De Leon, 29, of San Mateo, was walking her puppy on Nov. 29 around 5 p.m. when she was allegedly pulled into a van and kidnapped, KTVU reported. She was on her way to a gym called FIT 4 LIFE in Tepatitlan, near Guadalajara, according to a Facebook group “Help Us Find Monica De Leon,” which has amassed over 600 members. Her disappearance was reported to the US State Department for...
SAN MATEO, CA
New York Post

Inside the $4M Silicon Valley home where Sam Bankman-Fried is under house arrest

Sam Bankman-Fried is staying at mom and dad’s while spending his time under house arrest, following a record-breaking $250 million bond. The home? A cozy residence on the edge of Stanford University’s campus in Palo Alto, California. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, who are Stanford Law professors, purchased the home in 1992 for about $700,000 — some $1.5 million in today’s dollars — records show. The home is estimated to be worth more than $4 million today. Made up of four bedrooms and three baths, the home briefly hit the rental market in June 2013 for nearly $14,000 per month. By the...
PALO ALTO, CA
Daily Mail

Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest

The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
STANFORD, CA
News Talk KIT

The Cheapest Place to Live in California

With as many people are moving out of California, there may be reason to move there just as much. Whether it's just looking for a new life somewhere else or maybe just trying to move to a place with less snow and wind, California may not be such a bad option. But you always hear how expensive it is to live there. Well, if you shop around you're sure to find a place to settle. With so many options in such a long state, where would be a good place to start? Well, if you're looking for the cheapest place to live that still provides everything you might need there's one spot that is deemed exactly that.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Chronicle

Washington Sees Big Shift in Who Moves to the State

Through much of the 2010s, Washington was among the top states for drawing newcomers from other parts of the nation. Those days seem to be over. Data released last week by the U.S. Census Bureau shows Washington now has more people leaving than moving here. From July 1, 2021 to July 1, 2022, Washington had a net loss of about 3,600 people to other states.
WASHINGTON STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Killing Spree Started in Minnesota and ended with Versace

Designer Gianni Versace. He was murdered in South Florida in 1997. His murderer was Andrew Cunanan who never actually made it to trial. Cunanan was one of America's Most Wanted fugitives and was never caught. He was found dead in July of 1997 after committing suicide 8 days after shooting Versace in broad daylight on the front steps of his home. That is where his killing spree ended, but it actually began a few months earlier in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fox40

Richest billionaires in California

(Stacker) – The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%.
CALIFORNIA STATE

