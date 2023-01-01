Read full article on original website
What are the most interesting new laws for California in 2023?
Here are some of the most interesting new laws that take effect in California for 2023, including ones on money, health and education.
Washington Examiner
Census: Californians are leaving the state
(The Center Square) – California leads the country in domestic net outward migration. California, the most populous state in the country, had the highest net outward domestic migration out of all 50 states in Fiscal Year 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. In that stretch, 343,230 more Americans moved out of California compared to those who moved into it.
San Diego County official torches feds, Newsom as migrants left at transit hubs
A county supervisor in San Diego, California, called out the Biden administration's border policies as migrants are being dropped at transit centers by federal agents.
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
82-Year-Old Walmart Worker Puts in His 2-Weeks Notice After Man Raises $110K in an Online Fundraiser
A Walmart employee got an incredible surprise from a TikTok user after a video of the two went viral. TikTok user Rory McCarty (@bug_boys) first met Warren "Butch" Marion, 82, while scanning his groceries at a local Walmart on December 16, 2022.
Meet the largest landowner in the US as map reveals stunning amount of land billionaire owns – and it’s not Bill Gates
A MAP has revealed which billionaire owns the largest amount of land in the US - you’ll be shocked to know that it isn’t Bill Gates. The Microsoft co-founder faced several claims that he owned a majority of America’s farmland earlier this year. While Gates owns nearly...
Elon Musk fumes at San Francisco mayor after city opens investigation into Twitter headquarters
San Francisco opened an investigation into Elon Musk's Twitter headquarters after news broke that some offices were converted into bedrooms for employees.
California woman missing in Mexico, possibly kidnapped while walking dog
A California woman is missing after she was allegedly snatched off the street while taking her dog for a walk in Mexico last week, according to her loved ones. Monica De Leon, 29, of San Mateo, was walking her puppy on Nov. 29 around 5 p.m. when she was allegedly pulled into a van and kidnapped, KTVU reported. She was on her way to a gym called FIT 4 LIFE in Tepatitlan, near Guadalajara, according to a Facebook group “Help Us Find Monica De Leon,” which has amassed over 600 members. Her disappearance was reported to the US State Department for...
Inside the $4M Silicon Valley home where Sam Bankman-Fried is under house arrest
Sam Bankman-Fried is staying at mom and dad’s while spending his time under house arrest, following a record-breaking $250 million bond. The home? A cozy residence on the edge of Stanford University’s campus in Palo Alto, California. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, who are Stanford Law professors, purchased the home in 1992 for about $700,000 — some $1.5 million in today’s dollars — records show. The home is estimated to be worth more than $4 million today. Made up of four bedrooms and three baths, the home briefly hit the rental market in June 2013 for nearly $14,000 per month. By the...
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
The Cheapest Place to Live in California
With as many people are moving out of California, there may be reason to move there just as much. Whether it's just looking for a new life somewhere else or maybe just trying to move to a place with less snow and wind, California may not be such a bad option. But you always hear how expensive it is to live there. Well, if you shop around you're sure to find a place to settle. With so many options in such a long state, where would be a good place to start? Well, if you're looking for the cheapest place to live that still provides everything you might need there's one spot that is deemed exactly that.
Chronicle
Washington Sees Big Shift in Who Moves to the State
Through much of the 2010s, Washington was among the top states for drawing newcomers from other parts of the nation. Those days seem to be over. Data released last week by the U.S. Census Bureau shows Washington now has more people leaving than moving here. From July 1, 2021 to July 1, 2022, Washington had a net loss of about 3,600 people to other states.
californiaglobe.com
Sacramento Bee Claims Prop. 187 ‘Sought to Ban Immigrants From Receiving Social Services’
A Sacramento Bee reporter made a serious false claim in an article Monday highlighting California’s four newest Latino GOP state lawmakers being barred from the Latino Caucus because they are Republicans. The Globe wondered, “What about equality, equity, tolerance and inclusivity?”. However, in the article, the reporter lied...
This Killing Spree Started in Minnesota and ended with Versace
Designer Gianni Versace. He was murdered in South Florida in 1997. His murderer was Andrew Cunanan who never actually made it to trial. Cunanan was one of America's Most Wanted fugitives and was never caught. He was found dead in July of 1997 after committing suicide 8 days after shooting Versace in broad daylight on the front steps of his home. That is where his killing spree ended, but it actually began a few months earlier in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Stunning aerial footage shows California highway underwater
Thousands of Californians are grappling with flooding and power outages after high winds and record-setting rainfall battered the state. CNN National Correspondent Camila Bernal has more.
Twitter sued after Elon Musk failed to pay rent on San Francisco offices
Elon Musk's Twitter is being sued by the tech giant's landlord in San Francisco for non-payment of rent.
Youngest billionaires in America
Stacker compiled data from Forbes to figure out who are the youngest billionaires in America. Ties in age are broken by net worth ranking.
Twitter's San Francisco HQ reportedly a hub of stinky smells
Elon Musk is disrupting the tech sector by getting rid of janitors and making offices smell bad.
Fox40
Richest billionaires in California
(Stacker) – The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%.
