Why retired pope Benedict's funeral will be so unusual
Benedict was the first pope to step down in nearly 600 years, creating a rare relationship between a sitting and former pope.
Pope marks New Year as Vatican prepares to mourn Benedict
VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Francis prayed for his predecessor's passage to heaven and again expressed thanks for a lifetime of service to the church, during New Year's Day appearances a day after Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died in retirement at the Vatican. St. Peter's Basilica, where...
Tens of thousands queue to pay tribute to ex-pope Benedict
Tens of thousands of people paid their respects on Monday to former pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican, at the start of three days of lying-in-state in St Peter's Basilica before his funeral. Some 65,000 people paid their respects Monday, according to the Vatican.
Body of ex-pope Benedict to lie in state at Vatican
Catholics will on Monday be able to pay their respects in the Vatican to former pope Benedict XVI, whose body will lie in state for three days at St Peter's Basilica before his funeral. His body will early Monday be transferred to the basilica where, for three days during the daytime, the faithful will be able to say goodbye.
Death of former pope Benedict eases way for retirement of Francis
For the first time in almost 10 years, there will be only one pope. But that may be temporary. Pope Benedict XVI’s death, nine years and 10 months after he unexpectedly stepped down, eases the way for his successor, Francis, to follow suit. It is a move he has long suggested he wants to make.
Pope Emeritus Benedict's condition worsening, Vatican says as Pope Francis calls for prayers
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's health has suddenly “worsened” in the recent hours, the Vatican said Wednesday after Pope Francis asked for prayers for the former pontiff. The Holy See said Benedict was receiving constant medical care. “I would like to ask all of you for a special prayer...
Thousands line up for viewing of Benedict's body at Vatican
VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Thousands of people lined up across St. Peter's Square hours before dawn on Monday to view Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI 's body and pay their respects. Public viewing lasts for 10 hours on Monday in St. Peter’s Basilica. Twelve hours of viewing are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday before Thursday morning’s funeral, which will be led by Pope Francis, in the square.
Recalling Benedict’s grace but also the storms of his papacy
ROME (AP) — Flying back to Rome from Beirut in September 2012, I was escorted down the aisle to the first-class section of the papal plane and seated beside Pope Benedict XVI. The pope, then 85, looked and sounded weary. He had just completed a delicate, two-day visit to...
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI dies at 95
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the shy German theologian who tried to reawaken Christianity in a secularized Europe but will forever be remembered as the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job, died Saturday. He was 95. Pope Francis will celebrate his funeral...
Vatican faces an unprecedented challenge: How to hold a funeral for Pope Emeritus Benedict
For the first time in 600 years, the Vatican is planning a historic event: The funeral of a former pope. Pope Francis will celebrate the funeral for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who died Saturday at 95, on Thursday, according to the Vatican – an unprecedented occasion for a current pope to celebrate the funeral of a former pope.
Believers gather at Bavarian pilgrimage town to mourn pope
ALTOETTING, Germany (AP) — Mourners lined up quietly in the gold-adorned Collegiate Church of Altoetting in Pope Benedict XVI’s Bavarian homeland to pay condolences to one of this German region’s most famous sons, who died on Saturday. Parents held their children’s hands tightly, older couples and nuns...
Tens of thousands of mourners pay respects to former Pope Benedict XVI as he lies in state
Tens of thousands of people have visited St. Peter’s Basilica to pay their respects to the former Pope Benedict XVI. His body is lying in state, without any papal garments or effects, ahead of his funeral this week.The former Pope, a hero to conservative Catholics who yearned for a return to a more traditional Church, died on Saturday at the age of 95 in the secluded Vatican monastery where he had lived since 2013 when he became the first pope in 600 years to resign from the position.Security was tight, with visitors going through several checkpoints before entering the...
Pope Francis to lead funeral of Benedict XVI on January 5
Pope Francis will preside over the funeral for former pope Benedict XVI, who has died at the age of 95, on January 5, the Vatican said Saturday. "On Thursday January 5, at 9:30 am (0830 GMT) the funeral is expected to take place in Saint Peter's Square, presided over by the Holy Father," Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni told journalists at a special briefing following the death of the first pontiff to resign in six centuries.
