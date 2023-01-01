Read full article on original website
Jamie Dimon says Americans are spending all their money because of inflation—and that could tip the U.S. into a recession next year
The U.S. economy has been resilient this year despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes and high inflation, but JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warns “storm clouds” are still on the horizon.
NBC San Diego
10 ‘Recession-Proof' Jobs That Will Be in Demand Even During a Potential Economic Downturn in 2023
With soaring inflation, a floundering stock market and layoffs hitting several industries, the future of the job market is uncertain at best. "The worst is yet to come," the International Monetary Fund warned in its latest report, adding that for many people, 2023 "will feel like a recession." Working professionals...
Millions of Social Security recipients warned of ‘expensive surprise’ that comes with new bumper packages worth $1,827
RETIREES and other Social Security recipients will see the biggest benefits increase in more than 40 years next month. On average, monthly payments for retirees will increase by $140 to $1,827 in the new year. This annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) comes out to 8.7 percent, the Social Security...
Layoffs are on the rise, but nearly 50% of workers are still looking to quit in 2023
Companies across a range of industries are implementing hiring freezes and workforce reductions amid the uncertain economy. Many professionals are still considering quitting anyways.
Where are home prices in America’s 400 largest housing markets headed in 2023? These 5 charts give us some clues
Buyers Vs. sellers: Let's take a closer look at inventory data in the nation's 400 largest markets.
With a recession looming, layoffs are in full effect. Here are some of the safest and most at-risk jobs, according to economists.
While a truly recession-proof job is elusive, here are the industries which experts say are safer than others.
Labor market mystery: Why higher-income workers are hurting the most
Wall Street and Silicon Valley have been slammed by the Fed's inflation fight.
California’s population keeps shrinking
California will always be a popular destination for tourists and those looking to move away from extreme seasonal weather in other parts of the country. The state’s population, however, continues to decline, according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Figures released last week showed California’s resident population at 39,029,342 in July 2022, […]
Five ways to prepare for an uncertain 2023 economy
Even if the nation avoids a recession, Americans will still contend with higher prices, high-interest rates and the unknown impacts of the Fed’s fight against inflation.
Stagflation: When a stalling economy, high inflation, and rising unemployment all collide
Inflation is both a component of stagflation and an economic event in and of itself. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images (2) Much has been written and said about the state of the U.S. economy, and for many people, the high price of food and gas has been at the center of their economic universe. Recently, a new element has begun creeping into the conversation: stagflation.
Housing prices in U.S. continue to fall as mortgage rates remain high
The U.S. housing market continued to sag in October as the impact of higher mortgage rates and concerns over the economy rattled buyers and sellers. Prices fell 0.5% from September, the fourth consecutive monthly decline for a seasonally adjusted measure of home prices in 20 large cities, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index.
🎥 Recession? Two economists forecast what’s ahead in 2023
With the current U.S. inflation rate at 7.1%, interest rates rising and housing costs up, many Americans are wondering if a recession is looming. Two economists discussed that and more in a recent wide-ranging and exclusive interview for The Conversation. Brian Blank is a finance professor at Mississippi State University who specializes in the study of corporations and how they respond to economic downturns. Rodney Ramcharan is an economist at the University of Southern California who previously held posts with the Federal Reserve and the International Monetary Fund.
msn.com
Investor Michael Burry says U.S. is headed for recession
Investor Michael Burry, who rose to fame when he predicted the collapse of the U.S. housing bubble before the 2008 financial crisis, has warned that the U.S. economy is likely to enter a recession this year. Burry said on social media that inflation has peaked, but will reach a high...
Economists predict 2023 recession — but naysayers still scoff
On the threshold of 2023, a mystery plays on the minds of economists and regular folk worldwide – will there be a recession?. The latest entry in the yes column is from the Centre for Economics and Business Research in the UK. In its report, World Economic League Table 2023, the world’s economy will grow, but sees a hiccup during the year.
Companies offer big raises to keep workers, adding to inflation woes: report
Workers who are staying in their jobs are getting their biggest pay raises in decades, putting pressure on inflation, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, wages for employees who stayed at their jobs were up 5.5% in November from a year earlier. That was up from 3.7% annual growth in January 2022, marking the highest increase in 25 years of recordkeeping, the report said. According to the Journal, workers who changed companies, job duties or occupations saw even greater wage gains of 7.7% in November from the prior year....
CoinTelegraph
Trouble brewing for the US: Two-thirds of TradFi expects a 2023 recession
The United States economy could be in for an upset. Data from a Wall Street Journal survey revealed financial experts expect the country to face an economic downturn this year. Over two-thirds of economists at 23 major financial institutions that do business with the Federal Reserve believe the U.S. will...
Hold Off On Buying: U.S. Home Prices Projected to Fall By 30%
As U.S. house prices fall, should you consider purchasing a home now or wait for further price declines? In Washington State, the median house price has dropped 12.7% from its peak in April 2022. This may make it seem like a good time to buy, but it may be wise to wait until home prices stabilize and reach their expected level for the current mortgage interest rate. There tends to be some lag in the decrease of home prices as it takes a while for the market to adjust and find the new true market price.
Americans took better care of their finances in 2022. Inflation and recession threats could still make next year tougher
Many Americans made the right financial moves this year. But thanks to inflation and a threat of recession, most don't believe 2023 will improve their finances.
agupdate.com
Rate of increase in inflation begins to slow
The market projected the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates a half point and that is exactly what happened in December, according to Bryon Parman, NDSU Extension agricultural finance specialist at the last NDSU ag economics webinar for 2022. “Inflation kept increasing – it stayed persistent,” Parman said. “We started...
