ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

California’s population keeps shrinking

California will always be a popular destination for tourists and those looking to move away from extreme seasonal weather in other parts of the country. The state’s population, however, continues to decline, according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Figures released last week showed California’s resident population at 39,029,342 in July 2022, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fortune

Stagflation: When a stalling economy, high inflation, and rising unemployment all collide

Inflation is both a component of stagflation and an economic event in and of itself. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images (2) Much has been written and said about the state of the U.S. economy, and for many people, the high price of food and gas has been at the center of their economic universe. Recently, a new element has begun creeping into the conversation: stagflation.
Salina Post

🎥 Recession? Two economists forecast what’s ahead in 2023

With the current U.S. inflation rate at 7.1%, interest rates rising and housing costs up, many Americans are wondering if a recession is looming. Two economists discussed that and more in a recent wide-ranging and exclusive interview for The Conversation. Brian Blank is a finance professor at Mississippi State University who specializes in the study of corporations and how they respond to economic downturns. Rodney Ramcharan is an economist at the University of Southern California who previously held posts with the Federal Reserve and the International Monetary Fund.
msn.com

Investor Michael Burry says U.S. is headed for recession

Investor Michael Burry, who rose to fame when he predicted the collapse of the U.S. housing bubble before the 2008 financial crisis, has warned that the U.S. economy is likely to enter a recession this year. Burry said on social media that inflation has peaked, but will reach a high...
InsuranceNewsNet

Economists predict 2023 recession — but naysayers still scoff

On the threshold of 2023, a mystery plays on the minds of economists and regular folk worldwide – will there be a recession?. The latest entry in the yes column is from the Centre for Economics and Business Research in the UK. In its report, World Economic League Table 2023, the world’s economy will grow, but sees a hiccup during the year.
New York Post

Companies offer big raises to keep workers, adding to inflation woes: report

Workers who are staying in their jobs are getting their biggest pay raises in decades, putting pressure on inflation, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, wages for employees who stayed at their jobs were up 5.5% in November from a year earlier. That was up from 3.7% annual growth in January 2022, marking the highest increase in 25 years of recordkeeping, the report said. According to the Journal, workers who changed companies, job duties or occupations saw even greater wage gains of 7.7% in November from the prior year....
CoinTelegraph

Trouble brewing for the US: Two-thirds of TradFi expects a 2023 recession

The United States economy could be in for an upset. Data from a Wall Street Journal survey revealed financial experts expect the country to face an economic downturn this year. Over two-thirds of economists at 23 major financial institutions that do business with the Federal Reserve believe the U.S. will...
Eden Reports

Hold Off On Buying: U.S. Home Prices Projected to Fall By 30%

As U.S. house prices fall, should you consider purchasing a home now or wait for further price declines? In Washington State, the median house price has dropped 12.7% from its peak in April 2022. This may make it seem like a good time to buy, but it may be wise to wait until home prices stabilize and reach their expected level for the current mortgage interest rate. There tends to be some lag in the decrease of home prices as it takes a while for the market to adjust and find the new true market price.
WASHINGTON STATE
agupdate.com

Rate of increase in inflation begins to slow

The market projected the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates a half point and that is exactly what happened in December, according to Bryon Parman, NDSU Extension agricultural finance specialist at the last NDSU ag economics webinar for 2022. “Inflation kept increasing – it stayed persistent,” Parman said. “We started...
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy