Workers who are staying in their jobs are getting their biggest pay raises in decades, putting pressure on inflation, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, wages for employees who stayed at their jobs were up 5.5% in November from a year earlier. That was up from 3.7% annual growth in January 2022, marking the highest increase in 25 years of recordkeeping, the report said. According to the Journal, workers who changed companies, job duties or occupations saw even greater wage gains of 7.7% in November from the prior year....

20 HOURS AGO