Bunifah Sharifah Latifah Harifa Jackson
1d ago

the Biden administration is responsible for all of this exploitation. thousands of us have said over and over , they cannot be here illegally. If they weren't here illegally, no one would be able to threaten and extort them for their labor. Go through the legal process to be an American citizen and nobody will steal your money and get away with it . This is absolutely ridiculous that you encourage this behavior. Joe Biden is making sure that all the ugliness in humanity comes out to take advantage of his irresponsible decisions to open the southern border to the whole world.

Carl Barkley
1d ago

Fine and incarcerate both employee and employer. Make sure the the employers punishment is doubled that of the employee, so to send a message and then deport the employee.

Sine Pari
1d ago

They’re able to pay illegals less, or as in this case, not at all which causes ALL wages to stagnate and decrease.

