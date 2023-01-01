ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's All About the Income, Chapter 11: Let's Add a Pension

The employer-provided pension—monthly income from a company for which you no longer work—is a hoary part of the American past that never really existed for most of us. In 1970, at pensions’ peak, just under one in two American workers worked for an employer with the traditional retirement plan. (“A Timeline of the Evolution of Retirement in the United States,” Workplace Flexibility 2010, Georgetown University Law Center, 2010, scholarship.law.georgetown.edu/legal/50.) Today, the number stands at one in five in the private sector. (Monique Morrissey, “Private-Sector Pension Coverage Fell by Half over Two Decades,” Working Economic Blog, Economic Policy Institute, January 11, 2013, https://www.epi.org/blog/private-sector-pension-coverage-decline/.)
Here’s What Millennials Can Do to Rescue Their Retirement

Can you imagine living on less than half your salary? That’s what just about half of retired Americans are doing, according to a survey by Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM). The good news is, if you’re in your 20s, 30s, even 40s, you’ve got time to make adjustments so you can live more comfortably when you retire.
401(k) Hardship Withdrawal Rules Relax

Americans will soon be able to tap their retirement accounts for emergency expenses. Under the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill President Joe Biden signed on December 29, rules related to hardship distributions from 401(k) plans will change. Hardship withdrawals allow workers to access their 401(k) savings before retirement if they face...

