Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Congress passes new retirement rules. What these 7 changes mean for you and your 401(k)
New retirement rules will make it easier for Americans to accumulate retirement savings — and less costly to withdraw them.
WATCH: Incoming GOP congresswoman says she was threatened for not backing Kevin McCarthy
Incoming GOP congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (FL) said Friday that she was threatened by a sitting House member to commit to backing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker. "I got a very inappropriate phone call," Luna told Steve Bannon in an interview. "Another member had called me basically...
Millions of Social Security recipients warned of ‘expensive surprise’ that comes with new bumper packages worth $1,827
RETIREES and other Social Security recipients will see the biggest benefits increase in more than 40 years next month. On average, monthly payments for retirees will increase by $140 to $1,827 in the new year. This annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) comes out to 8.7 percent, the Social Security...
Baby Boomers have an average of $162,000 in their retirement savings. Here are 3 ways they can maximize their Social Security benefits and boost their retirement income
For boomers who are looking to supercharge their retirement savings, experts suggest saving more in tax-advantaged accounts and delaying cashing in on their Social Security benefits.
401(k) and IRA Accounts: New Rules Are Coming for Your Retirement Plans. Here's What to Know
New regulations are coming to your retirement plans. Thanks to a $1.7 trillion federal spending bill that the Senate and House approved just before Christmas, your retirement accounts like 401(k) plans, IRAs and Roth IRAs will soon be under a new set of regulations. Following the original SECURE (Setting Every...
12 Types of Passive Income That Aren’t Taxable
There are numerous ways to earn passive income, but unfortunately most of them are taxable. This is particularly true of income-generating investments, of which only a handful allow you to avoid...
Major 401(K) retirement plan changes will see government give workers $1,000 and more
Currently, the most well-known change to the 401(k) retirement plan is the rise in contribution limits. In 2023, the IRS will raise the contribution maximum by $2,000, reaching $22,500. In 2023, employees who save for retirement via 401(k), 403(b), the majority of 457 plans, and the Thrift Savings Plan can contribute up to $22,500 to these plans.
It's All About the Income, Chapter 11: Let's Add a Pension
The employer-provided pension—monthly income from a company for which you no longer work—is a hoary part of the American past that never really existed for most of us. In 1970, at pensions’ peak, just under one in two American workers worked for an employer with the traditional retirement plan. (“A Timeline of the Evolution of Retirement in the United States,” Workplace Flexibility 2010, Georgetown University Law Center, 2010, scholarship.law.georgetown.edu/legal/50.) Today, the number stands at one in five in the private sector. (Monique Morrissey, “Private-Sector Pension Coverage Fell by Half over Two Decades,” Working Economic Blog, Economic Policy Institute, January 11, 2013, https://www.epi.org/blog/private-sector-pension-coverage-decline/.)
New Retirement Account Rules Make It Easier to Tap Savings Early for Emergencies
Retirement reforms contained in a $1.7 trillion omnibus federal spending bill would tweak rules related to emergency expenses. The "Secure 2.0" rules would waive a 10% early-withdrawal tax penalty for savers who pull up to $1,000 from a 401(k) or individual retirement account for a financial hardship. They would also let savers self-certify they need the funds.
Catch-Up Contributions to Retirement Accounts Boosted By SECURE Act 2.0
Americans approaching retirement age can now squirrel away more money in IRAs, 401(k)s, and other retirement accounts.
5 Reasons You’ll Blow Up Your Retirement Plan
Life never stops changing, and since a retirement plan is all about your needs and goals, you should plan to adjust as your landscape shifts.
Here’s What Millennials Can Do to Rescue Their Retirement
Can you imagine living on less than half your salary? That’s what just about half of retired Americans are doing, according to a survey by Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM). The good news is, if you’re in your 20s, 30s, even 40s, you’ve got time to make adjustments so you can live more comfortably when you retire.
401(k) Hardship Withdrawal Rules Relax
Americans will soon be able to tap their retirement accounts for emergency expenses. Under the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill President Joe Biden signed on December 29, rules related to hardship distributions from 401(k) plans will change. Hardship withdrawals allow workers to access their 401(k) savings before retirement if they face...
