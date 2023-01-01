Read full article on original website
Michael Bisping shares the four must-see UFC fights he wants to see booked in 2023
MMA analyst Michael Bisping has revealed the four UFC fights he wants to see as we enter the new year. Following on from a huge year for the Ultimate Fighting Championship in 2022, plans are in place for an even bigger 2023. It’ll mark the 30th anniversary of the company’s first event which, in itself, is cause for celebration.
Recently Retired Luke Rockhold Teases MMA Return In 2023
Luke Rockhold may not be done with MMA after all. After returning from a three-year layoff, the former UFC Middleweight Champion officially hung up the gloves after a hard-fought battle and third-straight loss against Paulo Costa at UFC 278. However, it looks like those gloves won’t stay off for long.
MMAmania.com
After sweeping RIZIN, Scott Coker confident Bellator’s best can beat UFC’s
Bellator MMA went undefeated (5-0) against RIZIN this past Saturday (Dec. 31, 2022) in an historic cross-promotion event in Saitama, Japan, culminating with a win for A.J. McKee over RIZIN Lightweight champion, Roberto de Souza (full results here), in the main event. The rest of the card was also filled...
TMZ.com
Bodybuilder Big Boy Guarantees Knockout Win Over Tito Ortiz, 'Retire His Ass!'
Bodybuilding star Big Boy -- who has millions of followers on social media -- is dead serious about boxing Tito Ortiz ... telling TMZ Sports he's gonna knock the ex-UFC legend into retirement!!!. The two sides have been jawing back-and-forth on the Internet recently ... with Ortiz claiming last month...
Gillian Robertson Submits ‘Thug’ Rose Namajunas in 65-Seconds at Fury Pro Grappling 6 (Highlights)
Gillian Robertson made quick work of ‘Thug’ Rose Namajunas in the Fury Pro Grappling 6 main event on Friday night. Emanating from the 2300 Arena, previously known as the ECW Arena, in Philadelphia, Fury Pro stacked their final submission grappling event of the year with top names from the world of BJJ and MMA. In the headlining match, former two-time UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas met submission specialist Gillian Robertson in what turned out to be a short but entertaining contest.
Logan Paul and Nina Agdal confirm relationship with Instagram post on New Year’s Eve
Nina Agdal has confirmed her relationship with Logan Paul after posting a series of photographs of the couple together on New Year’s Eve.On Instagram, the Danish model shared a snap of herself embracing the YouTube star on a balcony by a beachfront alongside the caption: “2022, the beginning of me and you”.In the photo, Agdal, 30, is seen kissing Paul’s cheek with her arm wrapped around him while he smiles at the camera.A second picture shows Paul, 27, lying down topless on Agdal’s lap on a leather sofa, while a third shows her being lifted in his arms beside a...
Manny Pacquiao announces 2023 fight for Japanese MMA promotion Rizin
Legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao is not done competing professionally and announced on Saturday he will be taking his talents to
MMAmania.com
Injury confirmed? Kamaru Usman pictured wearing hand brace, calling UFC 286 fight into question
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is set to return to the United Kingdom on March 18, 2023, for a full pay-per-view (PPV) event inside O2 Arena in London, England; however, the event may not be topped by the headliner everyone is expecting. The original goal was to have new Welterweight champion,...
UFC’s Dana White admits to hitting his wife after being videoed in nightclub
Dana White has admitted to hitting his wife after being slapped by her in a public altercation on New Year’s Eve in Mexico, stating that while there was alcohol involved but “that’s no excuse” for assaulting a woman.The Ultimate Fighting Championship chief defended the altercation – backed by his spouse Anne White – and cited their almost 30-years-long marriage and kids. He confirmed the spat to TMZ Sports on Monday and said that the duo was out on Saturday night.“You’ve heard me say for years, there’s never, ever an excuse for [a] guy to put his hands on a woman,...
Yardbarker
Manny Pacquiao announces return to boxing
Legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao is not done competing professionally and announced on Saturday he will be taking his talents to Japan in 2023 to fight for Rizin. Earlier this month, PacMan competed in an exhibition bout against DK Yoo in South Korea. On Saturday, he announced his next career move.
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Here’s 11 absolutely awesome regional MMA knockouts from 2022 you probably missed
Everyone loves knockouts. Whether it be a head kick, a straight right, a spinning back fist, a switch kick ... a flying knee. You get the point. While there have been ridiculous (and brutal) knockouts in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), there have been some incredible (and equally brutal) knockouts on the regional mixed martial arts (MMA) scene throughout the year.
bodyslam.net
Watch: Zelina Vega Slaps The Taste Out Of Madcap Moss’ Mouth At WWE Live Event
A six-person tag team match starring Zelina Vega occurred at a recent WWE live event in Miami, Florida. The fight featured both male and female superstars, with the 2021 Queen’s Crown winner and Madcap Moss colliding in a noteworthy moment. Last Thursday, Vega joined forces with Legado Del Fantasma comrades Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro.
Scott Coker reacts to Bellator's 5-0 win vs. Rizin FF: 'This is the best roster we've ever had'
Bellator boss Scott Coker saw his team go unbeaten in their clash against Rizin FF on Saturday. In a promotion vs. promotion event to close out 2022, Bellator fighters went 5-0, giving their American promotion a clean sweep at Saturday’s Rizin FF vs. Bellator event in Japan. The fights took place at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, near Tokyo. The main card airs on Showtime via tape delay at 8 p.m. ET.
MMA Junkie's 2022 Breakout Fighter of the Year: Alex Pereira
Alex Pereira went from unranked to champion in the span of 12 months. The former two-division Glory Kickboxing champion had a lot of hype when he was signed to the UFC in late 2021 and lived up to it with a flying knee knockout of Andreas Michailidis at UFC 268.
Chael Sonnen wants to see former “best in the world” fighter placed in the UFC Hall of Fame: “He belongs there”
MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has explained why he wants to see Frank Shamrock take his place in the UFC Hall of Fame. When it comes to analysts in the world of mixed martial arts, few are quite as outspoken as Chael Sonnen. The former UFC title challenger is one of the most intriguing personalities in the history of the sport, and most certainly of his generation.
Lisa Hochstein reacts to Lenny’s ‘sidepiece’ ‘liking’ their Instagram photos
Lisa Hochstein isn’t beating around the bush when it comes to the behavior of Lenny Hochstein’s girlfriend, Katharina Mazepa. A “Real Housewives of Miami” fan account on Instagram pointed out that Mazepa had “liked” Lenny’s 2021 holiday photo featuring Lisa and the estranged spouses’ two kids. “It appears that side piece has been lurking for a while… 🤨🧐 hmmmm… suspicious,” the account captioned the photo. The Bravolebrity saw the post and not only re-shared it to her Instagram Story but also added her observations in the comments section. “There’s so many more this person has liked for over 2 years on both of our...
MMAmania.com
UFC 284 ‘CHAMP CHAMP’ poster drops for ‘Makhachev vs Volkanovski’ in Perth
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will make its return to RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, for the upcoming UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event on Feb. 12, 2023, which means an early Sunday morning start for local residents. That said, UFC 284 will stream live on Sat. night (Feb. 11) in the United States due to the discrepancy in time zones.
Tri-City Herald
Spinning Back Clique: MMA Junkie’s major year-end awards debate
Check out this week’s “Spinning Back Clique,” MMA Junkie’s weekly live show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts. This week’s panel of Brian “Goze” Garcia, Nolan King and Danny Segura will join host “Gorgeous” George Garcia live at noon ET (9 a.m. PT) to discuss and debate MMA Junkie’s major year-end awards:
Jake Paul shoots down boxing match with UFC legend Donald Cerrone: “I’m tired of beating these old dudes up”
Jake Paul is reportedly done facing older UFC legends, according to himself, anyway. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of the ring since October when he faced Anderson Silva. The bout was the biggest test of the YouTuber-turned-boxer’s career thus far, and he lived up to expectations. While the fight was close, an eighth-round knockdown sealed the win for Paul by decision.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Files Latest Trademark Under Soulnado Inc.
In a move made on December 27, Sasha Banks, with the help of "gimmick attorney" Michael Dockins, has added "Mone' Banks" to her growing list of trademark filings under Soulnado Inc. The moniker joins "Mercedes Mone'," "Mone' Talks," "Bank Mone'," "Statement Maker," and Banks' real name, Mercedes Varnado, as trademarks filed by Banks and Dockins since early November.
