ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Child’s angry letter to Santa about missing Christmas gift goes viral

The time has come when children who celebrate Christmas everywhere are writing letters to Santa Claus in the hopes of getting everything they want for the holiday season.One child in particular has landed himself on the naughty list after he wrote an angry – and somewhat threatening – letter to Santa, complaining about not receiving one of the presents he’d hoped for this Christmas.The heated letter, which is originally from 2017, has gone viral online once again after TikTok user Kodi Mink shared a video of themself cracking up over the hilarious letters between the boy, named Jeremy, and...
New York Post

I caught my dead husband soothing our son on a baby monitor and posted it on TikTok

That’s the spirit!  While checking a baby monitor to ensure that her 11-month-old son, Leo, was sound asleep in his crib, mom of two Whitney Allen noticed an orb of light bouncing off of the baby’s head.  Immediately, she believed that the beam was the spirit of her dead husband.   “My husband passed away on April 7, 2022, when our second son, Leo, was 3 months old,” wrote Allen, from Pennsylvania, in the closed captions of her viral TikTok video. “Tonight, I felt like I saw my husband soothing our baby.”  In her paranormal post, which has amassed more than 8.1 million views, Allen shared...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New York Post

Bozo uses $75 luxury wallpaper to wrap Christmas gifts: ‘Let us know when the funeral is’

It’s a wrap on this family’s holiday — thanks to one bozo bro’s expensive mistake. While Christmas can always be a budget crunch, one Ireland man’s brother took it too far after accidentally using fancy-pants $75 wallpaper to — wait for it — wrap Christmas presents. A now-viral Twitter thread detailing the brother’s hilariously expensive gaffe currently boasts 21 million views as of Monday morning. “My brother used, as wrapping paper, the €70 [$74.39 USD] wallpaper that Mum had bought to redecorate rooms,” Dubliner Daniel wrote in the hilarious tweet describing the wallet-sapping misadventure. “I cannot cope ahahah. First Christmas argument underway!” Accompanying photos...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Amy Christie

Mom of 2: "How to make my younger daughter see I only have time for her ill sister?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having kids after finding the person you choose to spend your life with is a way to add happiness and see more love around you. And being a full-time mom can be very fulfilling while making sure everyone is joyful and ready to contribute to what keeps a family together.
Boomer Magazine

Surprise! Ex Comes on the Family Vacation

A cheating, soon-to-be ex came on the family vacation his wife was paying for, despite her disapproval. The problems spiraled from there, with grown kids and grandkids added to the melee. See what advice columnist Amy Dickinson says in this edition of “Ask Amy.”. Dear Amy:. My cousin “Joan”...
pethelpful.com

Daughter Goes Above and Beyond to Surprise Mom with Mini Cows for Christmas

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Every family shows love in their own special ways, but @ta1.2.3's Christmas surprise for her mom might just be one of our favorites. Torri and her family drove around 20 hours round-trip just to bring home a pair of miniature cows, and the surprise is just as adorable as you'd imagine. This must've been her mom's best Christmas ever!
Amy Christie

Wife on brother-in-law: "He drops his kid off, and I have to watch him for free"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Starting a new family with your partner is a very fulfilling experience and having your own home and kids often feel like complete happiness when the couple is together. The joy of sharing a home and parenting your kids can be a bit dimmed by extended family, though, particularly if you find yourself having responsibilities you never expected.

Comments / 0

Community Policy