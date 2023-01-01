Read full article on original website
Pinkbike.com
Trans New England Enduro Recap Video & 2023 Dates Announced
Trans New England is a week of racing, riding, and good times; exploring what makes New England mountain biking a unique experience. Taking place in northern New England, Trans-NE aims to bring a unique adventure to participants through “blind” enduro racing and riding. With a mix of terrain and locations, we will bring you to some of the best enduro settings New England has to offer.
ng-sportingnews.com
‘Worst moment in my racing career’: Jockey Joseph Azzopardi banned after Perth Cup incident
Jockey Joseph Azzopardi has been suspended for six weeks after it was determined he was responsible for a collision which resulted in a horse having to be euthanised on the track. "It is the worst moment in my racing career," the 27-year-old told The West after accepting the ban. Azzopardi,...
Jockey suspended for six weeks after horse dies in Perth Cup
A Western Australian jockey has been given a six-week suspension for his role in a collision that cost the life of racehorse Chili is Hot at the Perth Cup on Sunday. The incident renewed calls from some animal welfare advocates to end horse racing in Australia. Chili Is Hot, a...
