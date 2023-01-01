ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Morant and the Grizzlies host conference foe Sacramento

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Sacramento Kings (19-15, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (22-13, third in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -4.5; over/under is 241

BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies host De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings.

The Grizzlies have gone 10-10 against Western Conference teams. Memphis is ninth in the Western Conference with 25.1 assists per game led by Morant averaging 8.1.

The Kings have gone 8-7 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is eighth in the Western Conference scoring 51.8 points per game in the paint led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 11.7.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Kings won 113-109 in the last matchup on Nov. 23. Fox led the Kings with 32 points, and Morant led the Grizzlies with 34 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morant is averaging 27 points, 6.1 rebounds and 8.1 assists for the Grizzlies. Dillon Brooks is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Fox is scoring 23.6 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Kings. Sabonis is averaging 18.4 points and 12.8 rebounds while shooting 66.0% over the past 10 games for Sacramento.

Memphis Grizzlies

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 116.1 points, 49.0 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points per game.

Kings: 5-5, averaging 117.1 points, 41.8 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.5 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Danny Green: out (knee), Santi Aldama: out (ankle).

Kings: Malik Monk: day to day (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

