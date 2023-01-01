Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Noozhawk
UCSB Women Held in Check by UCSD in Big West Road Opener
Facing UC San Diego in its Big West road opener on New Year’s Eve, the UCSB women’s basketball team had its three-game win streak snapped in a 68-58 defeat. With the Triton defense focusing in on UCSB senior center Ila Lane, who consequently had just five points, the Gauchos were led by season-highs off the bench from guards Anya Choice and Jessica Grant, both scoring 15.
syvnews.com
No. 1 sports story of '22: Lompoc, Cabrillo, Santa Ynez flourish upon move to Central Section
The Lompoc, Cabrillo and Santa Ynez athletic programs often did not have much to show during four tough years in the Channel League in the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern Section. Then the three schools joined the CIF Central Section effective this school year. The result: The Lompoc girls tennis...
kclu.org
How wet was it? 2.4" of rain in Ventura, 3.6" in Santa Barbara, and a whopping 4.5" in SLO
You know it already. The Tri-Counties was hit by a whopper of a storm. But, how wet was it?. Rainfall totals in the region ranged from more than two inches in most coastal, and inland areas to more than six inches in a few mountain areas. Ventura County had 2.4"...
Noozhawk
Car Crashes, Explosions and a Zebra Are Among Noozhawk’s Top 10 Most-Read Stories of 2022
Looking back at 2022, Noozhawk’s most-read stories of the year include reports on a fatal car crash, a home invasion, a wildfire, a tsunami advisory, Santa Barbara business controversies and the tragic end to a search for a missing hiker. The following is a list of the 10 most-read...
Noozhawk
Up to 5 Inches of Rain Expected in Santa Barbara County This Week
Santa Barbara County can expect moderate to heavy rainfall most of this week, which could lead to significant runoff into local reservoirs as well as urban flooding, officials say. This week’s storms are expected to cause Gibraltar Reservoir on the upper Santa Ynez River — at 57.3% of capacity on...
Noozhawk
Barbara Levenson of Santa Barbara, 1942-2022
Barbara Levenson, 80, of Santa Barbara, sadly left us on December 29, 2022. Barbara was born on January 31, 1942, to Ruth and Harry Eisenberg in Los Angeles. She was raised in West Los Angeles and built a community of friends she cherished from her days at Fairfax and Beverly Hills high schools.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Heralds Arrival of First Baby of 2023
Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital is announcing the arrival of the first babies of the new year. Por Soua (Paw-Shoo-Uh) and Grayson Peters of Goleta welcomed their first child, a daughter named Rose, into the world at 3:33 a.m. New Years Day, Jan. 1, 2023, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Rose...
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California
The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
Noozhawk
Warren Butler: State Street Revitalization Needs Commitment to Collaboration
My recent legal battle with the City of Santa Barbara has made headlines about the the Flightline Restaurant. Flightline, as some may recall, was to be an aviation-themed restaurant on Santa Barbara Airport property at 521 Firestone Road. Since the focus of this commentary is on the future, I’ll provide only a brief overview.
Noozhawk
Macy’s Will Be Out of La Cumbre Plaza by 2028 as Housing Plans Roil Santa Barbara
Macy’s in Santa Barbara’s La Cumbre Plaza shopping center won’t be around after 2028. The loss of the iconic department store is one of the changes in store for La Cumbre Plaza, a 31-acre site at the center of a community controversy over housing, planning and transportation.
Santa Barbara Independent
More Stormy Weather Due for Santa Barbara
A plump covering of clouds, pregnant with rain, dropped about three inches on coastal Santa Barbara last week. And more is on the way. The National Weather Service is forecasting a good amount of sprinkles on Monday through Tuesday, but is sending out early warnings for a gully washer starting Wednesday and continuing through Thursday. Around six to seven inches of rain are currently expected along south- and southwest-facing slopes of the Santa Ynez Mountains from that storm, with a possibility of one inch per hour as the clouds lift up and over the slopes and cool in the cold winter air.
Noozhawk
Former Cabrillo High School Athletic Director Files Civil Lawsuit Against Student, Parents
The former athletic director at Cabrillo High School has filed a civil lawsuit in Santa Barbara County Superior Court against a family who accused Gary West of physically assaulting a student. West, former athletic director and interim football coach, initially filed the lawsuit in early August and submitted an amended...
Santa Barbara County firefighters respond to oil leak north of Carpinteria
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a reported oil leak into the 1000 block of Toro Creek near Carpinteria around 11:33 a. m. on Jan. 1. The post Santa Barbara County firefighters respond to oil leak north of Carpinteria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Marian Regional Medical Center welcomes its first baby of the year
The medical center welcomed a baby boy named Romeo Jay Lizama to his mother, Yomira Morales, and father Angel Lizama.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara County Improves Drought Conditions This Week
The U.S. Drought Monitor shows Santa Barbara County has improved drought conditions with the rainstorms this week. The monitor updated this past Thursday showing an improvement for most of the county from "Exceptional Drought" and "Extreme Drought" to "Severe Drought." The U.S. Drought Monitor categories are as follows:. None. D0-...
Noozhawk
Robert Noël Tuomey of Santa Barbara, 1925-2022
Robert Noël Tuomey, the son of T. Douglas and Annette (Doherty) Tuomey, was born at home in Brightwaters, New York, on Christmas Eve, 1925. He passed away peacefully at age 96 on Nov. 28, 2022, at home in Santa Barbara, with his wife Joan and family by his side.
Sfvbj.com
110-Bed, $43M Shelter to Be Built in Oxnard
Nonprofit housing services organization Mercy House and affordable housing developer Community Development Partners are collaborating on an Oxnard campus called Casa de Carmen and the Oxnard Navigation Center. The complex will use a shelter-with-housing model and be located next door to the Oxnard City Hall. The shelter-with-housing design is a...
paddleyourownkanoo.com
San Diego Airport Has Run Dry of Jet Fuel, Resulting in Lengthy Diversions For Some United and British Airways Flights
San Diego International Airport has reportedly run dry of jet fuel after a major fuel pipe leaking serving San Diego County proved harder to fix than initially anticipated. As a result, some flights from the airport are now being canceled, while others are being forced to divert for short refuelling stops.
Noozhawk
Rain Ushers Out 2022; New Year’s Day to Bring Brief Break in Wet Weather
A fast-moving storm soaked Santa Barbara County on Saturday, providing a wet ending to 2022 and setting the stage for a rainy first week of 2023. Rain began falling on Saturday afternoon and was expected to drop 1 to 2 inches but be done late Saturday night, according to Mike Wofford with the National Weather Service office in Oxnard.
Noozhawk
Oil in Toro Creek Traced to Natural-Seepage Well Built in 1882
Oil that was discovered New Year’s Day in Toro Creek in the Carpinteria-Summerland area was the result of natural seepage, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department. At about 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, emergency personnel responded to a report of oil in Toro Creek along the 1000...
Comments / 0