Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin
A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
Howie Long on why Derek Carr is no longer the Raiders' starter and why he can't be in the building | FOX NFL Sunday
Howie Long breaks down why Las Vegas is playing the rest of the season without Derek Carr and why the QB isn't with the team. If Carr gets hurts, then the Raiders would owe Carr $40 million dollars.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Future RB Over Tony Pollard & Ezekiel Elliott?
Dallas Cowboys standout running Tony Pollard was absent from Thursday night's 27-13 road over the Tennessee Titans due to a thigh injury. But the sloppy win might’ve given Cowboys fans a glimpse of what the future could look like in the backfield should he choose a different path.m. Despite...
NFL makes major move to hide disgraced quarterback
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for three touchdowns in a 24-10 win over Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders on New Year’s Day. Though Watson only completed 9 of his 18 pass attempts for 169 yards, he was not an active detriment to the Browns as he had been in his previous games since Read more... The post NFL makes major move to hide disgraced quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Look: NFL Quarterback Was Booed Off The Field On Sunday
The Washington Commanders began Week 17 with a simple formula: Win their two remaining games and they're in the playoffs. But the Commanders' QB hasn't been playing well enough to make that a reality and the fans let him know it. Late in today's game against the Cleveland Browns, Commanders...
Yardbarker
Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching
The social media scrub move is a classic way for a player to signal discontent with his team. For Carr, the motivation is obvious: He is essentially being pushed out of Las Vegas whether he likes it or not. The Raiders made that pretty clear by sitting him for the final two games.
Yardbarker
'It kills' Lamar Jackson Not Being Able to Play for Ravens
Tyler Huntley says it's been tough to watch Lamar Jackson sidelined with a knee injury. However, the situation is an even bigger challenge for Jackson. “It kills [Lamar Jackson]. He wants to be playing," Huntley said. "But at the same time, too, he’s just accepting the process and just focusing on getting himself healthy so he can be ready to play when it most matters. So, he’s just fixing to do that.”
Josh Allen Has 5-Word Message For The NFL World Tonight
Josh Allen is calling on the NFL world to continue praying for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football this evening. He was given CPR for nine minutes before being taken away in an ambulance. We now know Hamlin, 24, is in critical ...
Tua Tagovailoa concussion investigation has surprising result
When Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered yet another concussion during last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers, there was some concern that the league’s concussion protocol was not correctly followed, especially after a video of Tagovailoa’s head violently hitting the turf went viral and a teammate revealed the quarterback was acting different in Read more... The post Tua Tagovailoa concussion investigation has surprising result appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin In Critical Condition After Terrifying On-Field Injury
Tonight’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced. Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital, where
The Ravens Signed A New Quarterback On Saturday
With Lamar Jackson officially ruled out for this Sunday, the Ravens have signed quarterback Anthony Brown to their 53-man roster. Brown, an undrafted rookie out of Oregon, was initially on the Ravens' practice squad. He received limited snaps in Week 14, completing three pass attempts for 16 yards against the Steelers.
NFL World Is Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Sunday Night
Sunday Night Football, featuring the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers, is underway. Baltimore has already secured a playoff spot, while Pittsburgh is attempting to keep its hopes alive. Unsurprisingly, NBC's Cris Collinsworth is taking some heat for his performance on Sunday night. "Collinsworth is working real hard to try...
Look: Tom Brady Furious With Teammate On Sunday
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in a critical game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Tampa Bay is currently trailing Carolina, 14-10, on Sunday afternoon. Bucs quarterback Tom Brady is full of emotions on the field. The legendary NFL quarterback screamed at one of his wide receivers for stopping in...
Sporting News
Robert Griffin III leaves ESPN's Michigan-TCU broadcast after wife goes into labor
As much as commercials that air during football games try to convince us otherwise, life doesn't stop for big games. Just ask former Heisman-winning quarterback Robert Griffin III, who abruptly left ESPN's broadcast of the Fiesta Bowl between Michigan and TCU because his wife went into labor. Griffin was bearing...
No Clarity on Lamar Jackson's Availability
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh was unsure about quarterback Lamar Jackson's availability heading into the Week 18 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. “I don’t know; I don’t know. I don’t have an expectation until I hear more today," coach John Harbaugh said about Jackson's availability.
thecomeback.com
Commanders’ Ron Rivera makes embarrassing admission
The Washington Commanders lost in embarrassing fashion on Sunday as the Cleveland Browns defeated them 24-10. Quarterback Carson Wentz was so dreadful, he had fans calling for Taylor Heinicke in the first half. So suffice it to say, it was a very bad day in Landover, Maryland. But it was only about to get worse due to Ron Rivera’s stunning and embarrassing admission.
Yardbarker
Jim Irsay considering bold move at head coach for Colts
Jim Irsay is “absolutely” considering making a bold move at head coach for next season. Irsay’s Indianapolis Colts were embarrassed in Week 17 yet again. They lost 38-10 to the New York Giants to drop to 4-11-1. They have now lost six games in a row under interim head coach Jeff Saturday, getting embarrassed in several of the losses.
NFL World Reacts To What Myles Garrett Said About Steelers
Myles Garrett is excited for Week 18, even though the Cleveland Browns are officially eliminated from playoff contention. The Browns' defensive end is excited about playing the Pittsburgh Steelers as he wants to spoil their season and eliminate them from playoff contention. "We consider them our rivals. If we can’t...
Veteran NFL Wide Receiver Was Released On Saturday
The New York Giants said goodbye to a veteran wideout as they attempt to make their late-season playoff push. Per FOX's Ralph Vacciano, "The Giants activated S Xavier McKinney (hand) off the non-football injury list and released WR David Sills." The undrafted free agent out of West Virginia played in...
