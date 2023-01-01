EHT man arrested exiting home he allegedly burglarized

An Egg Harbor Township man rang in the New Year in jail.

Kevin Wang. 31, was arrested Saturday night, after police were called to the 100 block of Jasmine Road for the report of a burglary in progress, Lt. Mark Mensch said.

Patrol units set up a perimeter around the house and were waiting for a K-9 unit from Hamilton Township to arrive.

Wang was taken into custody without incident as he exited the residence, Mensch said.

He was charged with burglary, theft, criminal mischief and possession of burglary tools.

Wang was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The case is being investigated by Officer Luke Curran and Detective Sgt. Richard Vogt.

Officers Michael Merkh, Frank Nastasi and Tahsin Chowdhury assisted in the arrest and search for other suspects. Hamilton Township K-9 Officer Cory Silvio and her partner, Argos, assisted in the arrest and search of the residence.