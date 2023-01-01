ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

EHT man arrested exiting home he allegedly burglarized

By Lynda Cohen
BreakingAC
BreakingAC
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J5xyx_0k07emaY00

An Egg Harbor Township man rang in the New Year in jail.

Kevin Wang. 31, was arrested Saturday night, after police were called to the 100 block of Jasmine Road for the report of a burglary in progress, Lt. Mark Mensch said.

Patrol units set up a perimeter around the house and were waiting for a K-9 unit from Hamilton Township to arrive.

Wang was taken into custody without incident as he exited the residence, Mensch said.

He was charged with burglary, theft, criminal mischief and possession of burglary tools.

Wang was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The case is being investigated by Officer Luke Curran and Detective Sgt. Richard Vogt.

Officers Michael Merkh, Frank Nastasi and Tahsin Chowdhury assisted in the arrest and search for other suspects. Hamilton Township K-9 Officer Cory Silvio and her partner, Argos, assisted in the arrest and search of the residence.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Philadelphia

Gunman in Custody After Barricade Situation, Police Say

A gunman is in custody after he was barricaded inside a Northeast Philadelphia apartment with a 5-year-old child inside, police said. A 911 call was made at 2:23 p.m. Monday reporting a man firing a gun into the air in the parking lot of an apartment complex along the 800 block of Red Lion Road.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Jersey Shore Online

Police Search For Wawa Shoplifter

MANCHESTER – Township Police are hoping the public can help identify the man seen on surveillance video shoplifting a number of items from Wawa. Police released the photo of the man accused of taking items from the Wawa in the Whiting section of town. Anyone with information regarding this...
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Authorities Investigating Armed Bank Robbery in Jackson [PHOTOS]

Authorities are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a bank in Jackson moments ago. The incident happened at approximately 4:15 PM. Police say a knife was shown during the robbery. The armed robber fled with unknown proceeds, but was apprehended moments later. There are no reports of injuries. Anyone...
JACKSON, NJ
CBS Philly

New Jersey man charged for manslaughter in deadly teen stabbing

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A New Jersey man was charged in connection to a deadly stabbing of a 16-year-old boy on Sunday, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office announced. Jonathan Flores-Chila, 20, was charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter and weapons offenses and officials say he will be taken to Camden County Correctional Facility when he's released from the hospital. Flores-Chila allegedly fatally stabbed a 16-year-old boy at around 2:54 a.m. on the 3000 block of Mt. Ephraim Avenue. The teen was taken to Cooper University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.The teenager's identity is unknown at this time. 
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

Police search for Wilmington man accused of fleeing traffic stop

Delaware State Police are searching for a Wilmington man who they say bolted from a traffic stop early Friday. According to State Police, a trooper on patrol saw a white Honda Accord parked behind the Superlodge and McDonald's in the 3,000-block of New Castle Avenue. The operator was seen talking with a female at the driver's door. The trooper followed the car and initiated a traffic stop when the vehicle went through a stop sign improperly. Also, police said the driver showed signs of impairment.
WILMINGTON, DE
BreakingAC

BreakingAC

Atlantic City, NJ
7K+
Followers
702
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news site covering Atlantic City and the surrounding Atlantic County area, along with South Jersey towns in Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties in New Jersey.

 http://BreakingAC.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy