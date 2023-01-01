Read full article on original website
Dan Evans beats Albert Ramos-Viñolas to put GB into United Cup quarter-finals
Dan Evans shrugged off a desperate second set to sink Spain’s Albert Ramos-Viñolas and steer Great Britain into the quarter-finals of the United Cup in Sydney. Evans’s 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 win gave his side an unassailable lead in their Group D matchup following Saturday’s wins for Cameron Norrie – who beat Rafael Nadal – and Katie Swan in the inaugural mixed-team event.
Sporting News
BBL|12: Jordan Silk left with a sour taste in his mouth after controversial Michael Neser catch
Sydney Sixers’ batsman Jordan Silk has revealed he had to apologise to the on-field umpires after being left dismayed by the ruling to award Michael Neser with a controversial catch on the boundary during the Brisbane Heat’s clash with the Sixers in the Big Bash League. Neser claimed...
Rafael Nadal calls for United Cup overhaul after defeat to Alex de Minaur in Sydney
Rafael Nadal has called for an overhaul of the nascent United Cup competition as his Spanish side prepare for the second day of a dead tie against Australia. The new teams’ tournament debuted in Sydney, Perth and Brisbane this season but has proven to be more miss than hit with player withdrawals, a convoluted schedule, and ties that count for nothing.
Sporting News
David Warner joins Fox Cricket commentary team following broadcast rights extension
David Warner is set to join the Fox Cricket commentary team following the announcement of a mammoth $1.5 billion broadcast rights deal. After months of speculation and negotiations, Cricket Australia announced a seven-year extension with Foxtel and Seven on Tuesday morning in a massive boost for the sport. Warner has...
kalkinemedia.com
Sabalenka looking to keep WTA Finals momentum going in Australia
World number five Aryna Sabalenka is aiming to hold onto the momentum from her season-ending run at the WTA Finals when she starts as second seed at the Adelaide International next week. The Belarusian lost in the decider of the WTA Finals in Texas in November to France's Caroline Garcia...
Sporting News
Pele funeral: When, where, and how to watch as Brazil football legend laid to rest
Pele's death shocked the world of sports in general and football in particular. The man who won the more World Cups than any male player in the sport's history passed away December 29 at the age of 82 after suffering from colon cancer, and preparations for his funeral immediately began. With Pele's health failing for some time, plans for his funeral were being set in motion in advance.
Jaydev Unadkat rocks Delhi with first-over hat-trick
Saurashtra captain takes career-best figures of 8 for 39 in Rajkot
World Cup success will not change ‘humble’ Alexis Mac Allister, says Lewis Dunk
Brighton captain Lewis Dunk insists “humble” Argentina star Alexis Mac Allister will not be changed by World Cup glory alongside Lionel Messi.Albion midfielder Mac Allister starred for his country in Qatar as they were crowned champions following victory over France in the final.The creative 24-year-old is nearing a return to Premier League action for Roberto De Zerbi’s Seagulls, having been granted leave to celebrate the success in his homeland.Defender Dunk is looking forward to welcoming back his team-mate, who is expected in Sussex this week, and does not believe his attitude will have been altered by winning football’s ultimate prize.“We’ve...
Cricket-Australia eye WTC final and series sweep against South Africa
SYDNEY, Jan 3 (Reuters) - A relaxed and confident Australia head into the third and final test against South Africa in Sydney eyeing a series sweep and a berth in the World Test Championship (WTC) final to cap a dominant home summer.
Sporting News
Controversial Michael Neser catch in the Big Bash League divides the cricket world
Somehow, this season’s edition of the Big Bash League has produced a bigger talking point than when the Sydney Thunder defied logic late last year to be dismissed for just 15 runs. During Brisbane Heat’s win over the Sydney Sixers last night confusion and controversy reigned when Michael Neser...
Sporting News
Pat Cummins hints at Ashton Agar recall for Sydney Test as vital India tour looms
Australian captain Pat Cummins has refused to name the final XI for the third Test against South Africa - but the skipper has dropped a major hint regarding the bowling attack. After taking a 2-0 lead and wrapping up the series in Melbourne, the hosts will look to make it...
atptour.com
Kvitova Seals Czech Republic Victory Against Germany
World No. 16 Petra Kvitova came through once again for Team Czech Republic, defeating Laura Siegemund 6-4, 6-2 for her second win at the United Cup on Sunday. The victory gave the Czech Republic an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Team Germany, sealing the tie for the Czechs in Sydney. Kvitova...
atptour.com
Fritz, Keys Boost Team USA Into City Finals in Sydney
Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys put Team USA into the United Cup City Finals after posting straight-set wins over Germany on Monday. Team USA will face Great Britain in Wednesday's City Finals. Team GB went 2-0 in Group D, tallying wins over Australia and Spain. The winner of the City Finals will advance to the United Cup Final Four, which begins on Friday in Sydney.
Team India suffers huge blow ahead of home season
In a massive setback to Team India and Rishabh Pant’s supporters, the wicketkeeper batter is set to stay out of action for the first six months of 2023 following a horrific car crash in Uttarakhand on Friday morning. Multiple media reports suggest that the left-handed explosive batter will certainly miss the crucial four-match Test series against Australia in February-March. Additionally, he is said to be out of contention for the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
