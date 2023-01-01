ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

WSYR NewsChannel 9

Local business owner discusses how she’s handling the minimum wage increase

FAIRMOUNT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The minimum wage increase for counties outside New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County took effect at the start of the new year. Meanwhile business owner, Marty Richardson, is now battling that on top of inflation. Richardson owns four different restaurants and cafes: Nestico’s Too, Rise and Grind Café in […]
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
tourcounsel.com

The Shop at Columbus Circle | Shopping mall in New York City

The Shop at Columbus Circle is located on the street of the same name, located in the heart of Manhattan, New York, and inside the Time Warner Center, a set of skyscrapers that houses several hotels, bars, and restaurants. In this shopping center you will find stores of the most prestigious and expensive brands such as Swarovski, Armani or Thomas Pink.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Is New York City facing a ‘doom loop’ scenario? A discussion has started.

While some New York City business districts have recovered their pre-pandemic luster, Midtown and Lower Manhattan continue to feel the ill effects of so many workers still either toiling away at home for at least part of the week. Many experts think hybrid and work-from-home arrangements, given a substantial test drive during the pandemic, are here to stay. Under this bleak view, Manhattan office workers' continued hybrid and work-from-home arrangements will depress real estate values, starve the government of tax revenue and result in budget cuts and policy decisions that fuel more harm. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

In NYC, these job areas are red hot — and training is available, too

New York City has emerged from the pandemic as the land of opportunity, and, in fields where talent is slim, there are new pathways that workers can take to earn the right credentials. “New York City’s superpower has long been and continues to be its people,” said Yael Taqqu, managing partner of consulting powerhouse McKinsey. “The area boasts one of the most educated, productive and diverse workforces on the planet.” Exactly what kind of workers will be in demand in 2023 and beyond? We turned to experts from hiring and talent strategy provider ManpowerGroup, recruitment solutions leader iCIMS and the New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stupiddope.com

The Top 10 Cannabis Strains to Try in New York City in 2023

As the cannabis industry continues to grow and expand in New York City, there are more options than ever before when it comes to strains. From classic favorites to new and innovative hybrids, there’s something for everyone. Here are the top 10 cannabis strains to try in New York City in 2023:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Former Lester’s site to become swimming school

A former, beloved children’s clothing store on the Upper East Side will become home to an indoor swimming pool that will be used to teach kids how to swim. The Goldfish Swim School is taking over the 10,000-square-foot building at 1534 Second Avenue, the former home of Lester’s, which closed last year, the New York Post reported. The school will install a 70-by-22-foot swimming pool that is less than 5 feet deep to teach children how to swim.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
105.7 The Hawk

New Jersey’s most expensive home finally sells — look inside

The Stone Mansion in Alpine — New Jersey’s most expensive home for sale — has finally sold years after it was listed. The sale price, which started out at $68 million in 2010 before it was even finished, was dropped over the years and finally sold for $27.5 million. The home was completed in 2013 and has been on the market ever since.
ALPINE, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Citi Bike to increase prices; see what you’ll be paying in 2023

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Citi Bike plans to increase its prices next year, according to several reports. The annual membership fee will increase from $185 to $205 beginning Jan. 29, according to Gothamist. Meanwhile, nonmembers will begin paying more starting on Jan. 5. There will be a 50-cent increase for pedal bikes, bringing the rate to $4.49 per 30-minute single-use ride.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Raj guleria

Brooklyn's greatest indoor amusement center opens.

Summary : There are more than 175 indoor amusement parks across the U.S., but New York City never had one until New Year's Eve. Owner Michael Karlewicz found 40,000 square feet to build an indoor playground in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. The wait to enter spanned more than a city block.
BROOKLYN, NY
Corrie Writing

From Falafel to Dumplings: A Guide to the Street Food in New York

New York City is known for its diverse and vibrant food culture, with a wide variety of street food options to choose from. Here are five food streets in New York City:. 1. Smorgasburg: Located in Brooklyn, Smorgasburg is a weekly outdoor food market featuring over 100 local and international food vendors. You can find everything from artisanal ice cream and gourmet sandwiches to exotic flavours and international cuisine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘Taking Staten Island to new heights’: Investments totaling more than $2B in resiliency, health care and more

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Major investments in health-care, resiliency, housing, retail expansion and other quality-of-life areas have been made on Staten Island in the last two years, with private and public companies committing more than $2 billion into various projects. The Staten Island Economic Development Corporation (SIEDC) touted the influx...
STATEN ISLAND, NY

