Local business owner discusses how she’s handling the minimum wage increase
FAIRMOUNT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The minimum wage increase for counties outside New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County took effect at the start of the new year. Meanwhile business owner, Marty Richardson, is now battling that on top of inflation. Richardson owns four different restaurants and cafes: Nestico’s Too, Rise and Grind Café in […]
The Shop at Columbus Circle | Shopping mall in New York City
The Shop at Columbus Circle is located on the street of the same name, located in the heart of Manhattan, New York, and inside the Time Warner Center, a set of skyscrapers that houses several hotels, bars, and restaurants. In this shopping center you will find stores of the most prestigious and expensive brands such as Swarovski, Armani or Thomas Pink.
Report: NY cities among worst in the nation for poverty and homelessness
(The Center Square) – A recent study looking at U.S. cities with the most economically at-risk residents, found some areas of concern for New Yorkers. While no Empire State city finished among the top 20 neediest in the WalletHub report, there were categories they ranked the worst. For example,...
Is New York City facing a ‘doom loop’ scenario? A discussion has started.
While some New York City business districts have recovered their pre-pandemic luster, Midtown and Lower Manhattan continue to feel the ill effects of so many workers still either toiling away at home for at least part of the week. Many experts think hybrid and work-from-home arrangements, given a substantial test drive during the pandemic, are here to stay. Under this bleak view, Manhattan office workers' continued hybrid and work-from-home arrangements will depress real estate values, starve the government of tax revenue and result in budget cuts and policy decisions that fuel more harm. [ more › ]
Kia and Hyundai vehicles targeted: Social media trend triggers NYPD warnings for owners
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A viral social media trend targeting vehicles without anti-theft devices has prompted NYPD warnings. Videos on TikTok show thieves breaking ignition covers off Kia and Hyundia vehicles made between 2010 and 2021 before using a USB device to bypass the ignition sequence and drive away.
In NYC, these job areas are red hot — and training is available, too
New York City has emerged from the pandemic as the land of opportunity, and, in fields where talent is slim, there are new pathways that workers can take to earn the right credentials. “New York City’s superpower has long been and continues to be its people,” said Yael Taqqu, managing partner of consulting powerhouse McKinsey. “The area boasts one of the most educated, productive and diverse workforces on the planet.” Exactly what kind of workers will be in demand in 2023 and beyond? We turned to experts from hiring and talent strategy provider ManpowerGroup, recruitment solutions leader iCIMS and the New York...
Where can residents of private homes in New York City report heating problems?
Summary- New York City's Housing Preservation and Development Department (HPD) has asked tenants to report problems with their landlords' heating or hot water. HPD will get in touch with the owner following a complaint. The problem must be fixed by the landlord within 24 hours.
Inside The Lavish New York Trump Home Selling For $26.5 Million
Since 1878, the townhouse at 10 East 64th Street in New York City has entertained and housed noteworthy and notorious socialites in its five bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths. Now it’s looking for a new owner since the passing of its previous occupant, Ivana Trump. The Upper East Side abode...
The Top 10 Cannabis Strains to Try in New York City in 2023
As the cannabis industry continues to grow and expand in New York City, there are more options than ever before when it comes to strains. From classic favorites to new and innovative hybrids, there’s something for everyone. Here are the top 10 cannabis strains to try in New York City in 2023:
Former Lester’s site to become swimming school
A former, beloved children’s clothing store on the Upper East Side will become home to an indoor swimming pool that will be used to teach kids how to swim. The Goldfish Swim School is taking over the 10,000-square-foot building at 1534 Second Avenue, the former home of Lester’s, which closed last year, the New York Post reported. The school will install a 70-by-22-foot swimming pool that is less than 5 feet deep to teach children how to swim.
New Jersey’s most expensive home finally sells — look inside
The Stone Mansion in Alpine — New Jersey’s most expensive home for sale — has finally sold years after it was listed. The sale price, which started out at $68 million in 2010 before it was even finished, was dropped over the years and finally sold for $27.5 million. The home was completed in 2013 and has been on the market ever since.
Citi Bike to increase prices; see what you’ll be paying in 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Citi Bike plans to increase its prices next year, according to several reports. The annual membership fee will increase from $185 to $205 beginning Jan. 29, according to Gothamist. Meanwhile, nonmembers will begin paying more starting on Jan. 5. There will be a 50-cent increase for pedal bikes, bringing the rate to $4.49 per 30-minute single-use ride.
Brooklyn's greatest indoor amusement center opens.
Summary : There are more than 175 indoor amusement parks across the U.S., but New York City never had one until New Year's Eve. Owner Michael Karlewicz found 40,000 square feet to build an indoor playground in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. The wait to enter spanned more than a city block.
From Falafel to Dumplings: A Guide to the Street Food in New York
New York City is known for its diverse and vibrant food culture, with a wide variety of street food options to choose from. Here are five food streets in New York City:. 1. Smorgasburg: Located in Brooklyn, Smorgasburg is a weekly outdoor food market featuring over 100 local and international food vendors. You can find everything from artisanal ice cream and gourmet sandwiches to exotic flavours and international cuisine.
10 Least Affordable Down Payment Cities in the US — and 10 Much Cheaper Options
Buying a home -- likely the biggest purchase you will ever make -- is a huge commitment that can be thrilling and distressing in equal measure. As we close out an economically difficult 2022, the...
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — January’s application schedule for civil service exams has been released by the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS). The open, competitive online examinations are administered throughout each month for various positions. The exams are taken at the DCAS Computer-Based Testing and...
New Report: Brooklyn Has The Highest Rates of Hepatitis A, B and C, Citywide
Brooklyn has the highest percentage of people reported with hepatitis A, B and C, according to a brand new report of 2021 statistics from the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. You don’t want hepatitis. It’s a viral liver infection spread through bodily fluids. While highly treatable...
‘Taking Staten Island to new heights’: Investments totaling more than $2B in resiliency, health care and more
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Major investments in health-care, resiliency, housing, retail expansion and other quality-of-life areas have been made on Staten Island in the last two years, with private and public companies committing more than $2 billion into various projects. The Staten Island Economic Development Corporation (SIEDC) touted the influx...
What’s open, closed in NYC for New Year’s holiday observed Jan. 2
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New Year’s Day has come and gone, but many offices and institutions will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, to observe the holiday. Here is a guide to what’s open and what’s closed in New York City. Staten Island Ferry: Holiday schedule. Staten...
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their lives
New York City is the main municipal employer all over the country. The primary focus of companies is on finding the right talent to get their projects completed. They want to maintain quality and ensure that customers keep coming back. This gives rise to a surge in job openings in different parts of the city and the state.
