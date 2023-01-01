ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Corsage review – Vicky Krieps mesmerises as a rebellious 19th-century royal

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aUxDp_0k07dOdR00
‘Imperial’: Vicky Krieps, centre, in Corsage. Alamy

If you’ve watched a certain TV documentary series recently, you may have encountered the notion that belonging to royalty is a little like movie stardom – and that both are conditions you wouldn’t wish on your worst enemy. The grandmother of all beleaguered royals-as-celebs – before Diana, Princess of Wales, before Princess Grace, before you know who off Netflix – was Elisabeth of Austria (1837-98). Fondly known as Sissi, or Sisi, she was the subject of a reverential cult of glamour in her day, and in the 1950s was played on screen by Romy Schneider in an adulatory Sissi trilogy that made the young empress an ideologically charged homegrown Disney princess.

Now comes Corsage, a feminist dismantling of Sissiolatry by the Austrian writer-director Marie Kreutzer, shortlisted as her country’s contender in this year’s Academy Awards. Kreutzer is best known for her unsettling 2019 psychodrama The Ground Beneath My Feet, and Corsage is similarly about a woman feeling that the ground might crumble beneath hers – clinging tenuously to her sanity while the Austro-Hungarian empire suffocates her with its starched protocol.

Set in the 1870s, Corsage depicts Elisabeth (Vicky Krieps) at 40, struggling to maintain her flawless image and that of the empire she is expected to incarnate. Elisabeth’s aura of lofty grace depends on her rigorous control of her body, which involves the corsetry of the title being laced mercilessly tight, as well as workouts with exercise rings in her private gym, making her a muscular precursor to Madonna or Jane Fonda.

Enduring a politely loveless marriage to the emperor, Franz Joseph, Sissi yearns for affection, or libidinous release, but it evades her. One candidate is an English riding master (Colin Morgan), whom she visits in Northamptonshire; significantly, although Corsage doesn’t specify this, Elisabeth’s actual historical visit was to none other than the Spencers at Althorp. Elisabeth is most relaxed when spending time with her famously troubled relation Ludwig of Bavaria, but he discreetly rejects her less cousinly attentions, prompting her to ask, in the film’s drollest line: “So the rumours about the stable boys are true?”

Meanwhile, she defies decorum by cannily staging faints when she pleases, larking about in front of an early movie camera or, while visiting troops in hospital, stretching out on an amputee soldier’s bed and enjoying a smoke with him (a gold-tipped pink Sobranie, naturally).

Just as many people are raising their eyebrows at today’s disenchanted rebel royals, some may feel that Elisabeth’s pampered imprisonment is only relative cause for complaint. She’s certainly better off than the women she sees in a mental ward, strapped into cage-like enclosures, or indeed her own servants and aristocratic attendants: she forbids a lady-in-waiting to marry because, it’s clear, she effectively owns her. It’s a mark of the film’s intelligence that Elisabeth, however magnetic, is also shown as narcissistic, petulant, even cruel. Similarly, Franz Joseph is played not unsympathetically by Florian Teichtmeister as a soft-spoken, careworn nebbish; in a nicely humanising joke, the emperor peels off his famous billowing side whiskers, to be stored in a dainty little box.

Kreutzer’s winking anachronisms aren’t altogether novel: Corsage doesn’t go as far as Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette (Converse trainers at Versailles), but it’s not dissimilar. Kreutzer shows her own playful disdain for period realism, with a plastic bucket and mop distinctly visible amid the splendour of Vienna’s Hofburg palace. Similarly, the soundtrack includes baroque reworkings of two 20th-century pop standards, along with a sombre, airy score by French avant chanteuse Camille.

Imposingly shot by Judith Kaufmann, Corsage plays manicured formality against flourishes of febrile visual invention: Elisabeth plunging into a garden pond of deep green, or standing like a giant in a room that seems to have shrunk around her. At moments, however, the pacing treads a fine line between stately and somnolent.

What consistently mesmerises, however, is the lead performance by Krieps, so coolly fascinating in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread. Subsequent roles, such as in Mia Hansen-Løve’s Bergman Island, have tended to foreground her register of coltish neurosis, and there’s something of that here. But Krieps also imparts reckless caprice, barely contained desperation, and poised disdain for a moribund milieu. Her face at times suggests a Botticelli softness, at others it freezes into an impenetrable shell of geometric planes – while her sometimes sotto voce delivery blithely evades easy communication. You sense that as an actor, Krieps’s own imperial phase is just beginning.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

If These Walls Could Sing review – mystery tour of Abbey Road Studios

Putting her privileged access to good use, Mary McCartney has directed this enjoyable documentary about Abbey Road Studios in London – famously the site of the Beatles’ classic recordings (her dad is Paul of course), but much more besides. McCartney’s film takes us through the history of the building itself (in the St John’s Wood neighbourhood of London, perhaps only Lord’s cricket ground is more of an English icon).
The Guardian

John Lennon and Yoko Ono simulate making love – Allan Tannenbaum’s best photograph

I first met John Lennon in 1975, backstage at a televised event in New York when I was staff photographer for the SoHo Weekly News. Years later, while I was still at the paper, we decided to run an interview with Yoko Ono ahead of the release of the couple’s new album, Double Fantasy. They had spent the previous five years as recluses, during which time they had their son, Sean. I didn’t know Yoko personally but I’d always had a lot of respect for her as an artist, and of course I was a big fan of John’s. The idea was that we’d get access to the pair of them by approaching Yoko first.
NEW JERSEY STATE
womansday.com

The Sweetest Photos of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's youngest child has a big name to live up to—known to her family as Lili, her name Lilibet Diana is an homage to both her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and her grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales—but this low-key little girl doesn't seem to be letting the pressure get to her. She's already mastered the art of looking adorable on camera. Here are some of the sweetest photos we've seen of her as proof.
TheDailyBeast

Queen Margrethe of Denmark Owns Up to Causing Drama in Royal Family

Queen Margrethe of Denmark expressed regret Saturday for the drama she caused in the royal family by stripping four of her grandchildren of their titles. In a televised address, she said it hurt that her relationship with the children’s father, Prince Joachim, “had run into difficulties.”. “Difficulties and...
Maya Devi

White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
The Guardian

Kirstie Alley obituary

American actor known for her roles in the hit TV sitcom Cheers and many popular films including the Look Who’s Talking series
Indy100

Psychic who predicted Queen's death has 'awful' Prince Andrew prediction

A psychic, who claimed to have predicted the Queen's death, said he feels like "something awful" will happen to Prince Andrew this year.Craig Hamilton-Parker has been dubbed by many as the "new Nostradamus" due to his future predictions, alongside his spiritual medium wife, Jane. He was said to have predicted the pandemic, Donald Trump becoming president and Brexit. Recently, he also foresaw King Charles being pelted by eggs – which later came true a few weeks later.Speaking about Charles' first year as King, Hamilton-Parker told the Metro he sees him being "a reforming king".He said: "Doing this not just to...
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
SheKnows

Elizabeth Taylor's First Authorized Biography Gives a Horrifying Glimpse Into Her Toxic Marriage to Eddie Fisher

When you think about Elizabeth Taylor, a few things instantly come to mind, like her legendary acting in films like Cleopatra and Father of the Bride, and her bombshell love life. New York Times bestselling author Kate Andersen Brower just released the first authorized biography on Taylor called Elizabeth Taylor: The Grit & Glamour of an Icon, and quite a few other layers to the iconic actress have come to light. With access to over 7,000 personal letters and over 250 interviews, Brower is giving fans a glimpse that no one has had before, including on Taylor’s controversial-turned-toxic marriage to...
The Guardian

The Guardian

545K+
Followers
124K+
Post
263M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy