ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

London’s New Year’s Eve fireworks return with breathtaking display

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LeuwN_0k07dJDo00

Approximately 12,000 fireworks were set off in London in the first 12 minutes of 2023 to ring in the New Year.

The display returned for the first time since 2020 after the coronavirus pandemic previously forced the event to be cancelled.

A crowd of more than 100,000 people gathered along the Thames Embankment to watch the show.

Drones paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II , with the display featuring a voice recording from her and words from Dame Judi Dench.

The fireworks also paid tribute to England’s Euro 2022 victory and showed solidarity with Ukraine.

Sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

New Year’s Day Parade returns to streets of London

Revellers have lined the streets for London’s New Year’s Day Parade to help welcome in 2023.Entertainers from across the globe brought a colourful carnival of culture to the West End as the event moved from Piccadilly to Parliament Square for the first time since 2020 due to the pandemic.The three-and-a-half-hour parade – dubbed by Toploader, one of the bands making an appearance, as the “perfect hangover cure” – features more than 8,000 performers in 70 performance groups.Bob Bone, founder of the London’s New Year’s Day Parade, has helped turn it into an annual tradition since the inaugural parade in 1987.This...
BBC

New Year fireworks: Urgent review after crowds breach gates

The Mayor says City Hall is urgently reviewing reports of crowds pushing past barriers during London's official New Year's Eve fireworks event. It comes after the Met said there were several incidents where people "forced their way past hoardings and fencing". The force added that in one encounter, police drew...
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Reveals He Offered To Relinquish His & Meghan Markle's Sussex Titles For New Life In Canada

Seeing what life was like away from the British tabloids and monarchy opened Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's eyes to what their life could be like without it all— and the royal was willing to do whatever it took to make their temporary paradise a reality. In the fifth episode of Harry & Meghan, the Duke of Sussex revealed he was willing to strip himself of his royal title if it meant freedom for the couple. The 38-year-old made the shocking offering in a letter to King Charles III after their move to Canada. Recalling how Harry and Meghan came...
Page Six

Camilla wears Queen Elizabeth’s tiara, Charles’ robe at Diplomatic Reception

The King’s closet is up for grabs. Camilla Parker Bowles donned Queen Elizabeth’s glittering sapphire-and-diamond tiara for the second time in a month at last night’s Buckingham Palace Diplomatic Corps Reception — and it turns out her embroidered blue coat actually belongs to another member of the royal family: her husband, King Charles III. The navy coat is a traditional Saudi robe known as a daqlah and was presented to the then-Prince of Wales by designer Yahya Al Bishri when Charles visited Saudi Arabia in 1998. Last night, the 75-year-old royal wore the robe, which is covered in stunning silver embroidery, over...
netflixjunkie.com

SWITCHING SIDES? Princess Eugenie Who Claimed To Be Close To Meghan Markle Shares Words of Gratitude For Kate Middleton

The Harry & Meghan docuseries indeed exposed the dynamics of a lot of relationships among the Royal Family. The six-part bombshell made it very clear that the Sussexes’ days of maintaining a healthy relationship with the Palace are limited. Nevertheless, it also showed which members of their own still stand tall with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. One of them was Princess Eugenie, the younger cousin of Harry and William. However, others have been some recent development of hers with Kate Middleton as well.
BBC

Brighton Marina: Man, 56, dies in New Year's Eve fall

A man has died after falling from height at Brighton Marina in East Sussex on New Year's Eve. Emergency services were called to the Marina shortly after 10:00 GMT on 31 December 2022. Officers said the 56-year-old was declared dead at the scene, and his next of kin have been...
People

Prince George's Reindeer Watercolor Critiqued by Original Artist: 'He's Got Talent'

Prince George is a budding artist — and being praised by the professional who inspired his new painting. On Christmas, Prince William and Kate Middleton surprised social media followers by sharing a watercolor painted by their 9-year-old son. "Happy Christmas! 🎨 by George," read the caption of the art,...
The Independent

New Year’s Eve Qatar flight forced to return to Brisbane after passengers ‘spot something hanging from wing’

A Qatar Airways flight from Brisbane to Doha on New Year’s Eve was forced to return to its departure airport after passengers reportedly spotted something hanging from the wing.Flight QR899 left the Australian airport at 11pm on 31 December, bound for the Qatari capital.But data from flight tracking website FlightRadar24 shows the 777-300 aircraft climb just 10,000ft before entering a holding pattern and landing back at Brisbane less than two hours later.Twitter account Flight Emergency said a man onboard reported that the reason for the return was “passengers noticed something hanging from the wing”. They claimed a “pilot came down...
The Independent

Passengers treated to drinks on beach and island tour after emergency New Year’s Eve landing in Samoa

United Airlines passengers sipped drinks by the sea and enjoyed an island tour on New Year’s Eve, after an emergency landing stranded them on a remote Pacific island for around 20 hours.The group of more than 300 air travellers and crew posted photos from a Samoan beach on 31 December, with relatives claiming some had even been given a tour of the island during the delay.However, the group realised they would miss out on a New Year countdown due to crossing the International Date Line, spending New Year’s Eve daytime in Samoa but only arriving in Sydney at 7am on...
BBC

New Year Honours 2023: Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah made CBE

A mother campaigning against air pollution after her daughter's death says being made a CBE is "bittersweet". Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, from Lewisham in south-east London, has been named in the New Year Honours list for services to public health. She has been fighting to introduce the Clean Air (Human Rights) Bill...
The Independent

Nearly half of Brits say Prince Harry should lose his title, survey suggests

A new poll has found that nearly half of the British public think that the Duke of Sussex should have his title removed following his and the Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries.The YouGov survey, commissioned by The Times, found that 44 per cent of respondents said Prince Harry should lose the royal title, while 32 per cent thought the opposite.Meanwhile, the same proportion said they now felt more sympathy for the Prince and Princess of Wales after the tell-all documentary, titled Harry and Meghan, was released last month.Around a fifth (23 per cent) said the six-episode series made them...
kalkinemedia.com

Danish queen says she is 'hurt' by rift over titles

Denmark's Queen Margrethe said Saturday she was saddened by a rift that has emerged in the royal family following her decision to strip four of her grandchildren of their titles. The 82-year-old monarch announced in September that the four children of her youngest son, 53-year-old Prince Joachim, would no longer...
The Independent

Thor the wandering walrus spotted in Scarborough harbour on return to UK

A wandering walrus has surfaced in Scarborough, delighting locals in the Yorkshire seaside town.Footage taken on Friday night shows the animal - believed to be Thor - laying in the harbour.The famous Arctic walrus was spotted on the Hampshire coastline earlier this month.Local wildlife experts have asked people not to disturb Thor and say the creature appears to be “taking a break” in Scarborough.He is expected to move on in a few days once rested enough to continue his journey north.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Women in Afghanistan serving ‘life sentence’ under Taliban rule, Independent journalist saysFrom Princess Kate to Duchess Meghan: The best royal fashion moments of 2022King Charles ridiculed with tampon joke in Prince Andrew: The Musical
BBC

England's Big Picture: 2 January - 8 January 2023

Join us as we take a few moments every day to relax and enjoy the beauty of England through the stunning images you send us. Upload your images or email us at england@bbc.co.uk. How to submit a picture. Upload your images or email us at england@bbc.co.uk. For inspiration, view some...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy