London’s New Year’s Eve fireworks return with breathtaking display

Approximately 12,000 fireworks were set off in London in the first 12 minutes of 2023 to ring in the New Year.

The display returned for the first time since 2020 after the coronavirus pandemic previously forced the event to be cancelled.

A crowd of more than 100,000 people gathered along the Thames Embankment to watch the show.

Drones paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II , with the display featuring a voice recording from her and words from Dame Judi Dench.

The fireworks also paid tribute to England’s Euro 2022 victory and showed solidarity with Ukraine.

Sign up for our newsletters.