Archbishop of Canterbury urges government to fix 'broken' social care in New Year's message

The Archbishop of Canterbury has urged the government to tackle the UK’s “broken” social care system in his annual New Year’s message.

In a televised address in the early hours of Sunday, 1 January, the Most Reverend Justin Welby encouraged action from “families, communities, [and] government” to fix the industry.

Mr Welby is due to publish a “significant” report on social care with the Archbishop of York.

In response, the government has said that it is providing £7.5bn in support over the next two years.

