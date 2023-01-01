ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archbishop of Canterbury urges government to fix 'broken' social care in New Year's message

By Holly Patrick
 2 days ago

The Archbishop of Canterbury has urged the government to tackle the UK’s “broken” social care system in his annual New Year’s message.

In a televised address in the early hours of Sunday, 1 January, the Most Reverend Justin Welby encouraged action from “families, communities, [and] government” to fix the industry.

Mr Welby is due to publish a “significant” report on social care with the Archbishop of York.

In response, the government has said that it is providing £7.5bn in support over the next two years.

