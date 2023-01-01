A 'cool a** Christmas present': DoorDash driver reveals 'the weirdest' tip he received on the job

One DoorDash delivery driver has told of how he felt like he was in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory when he received “the weirdest” tip ever from a customer.

TikTok user Luis Navarro shared the story on the video platform earlier this week, revealing he had an order to collect food from DoorDash for $13 for a two-mile journey.

After pulling up at the customer’s house, he was told by them that they had something for him in exchange - in addition to the standard delivery fee, of course.

“He starts reaching in his pocket, and I’m like, ‘damn, I’m about to get shot or something, I should walk away from this situation. But no, he pulls out this little card-looking thing, and I’m just like, ‘what the f*** is this?’”

It turns out the tip wasn’t a gift card as he first thought, but actual gold.

Luis continued: “Immediately my heart starts racing. I’m like, ‘no f***ing way, dude’.

“I was freaking out, bro. It was like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory running to my car. You know how he’s running in the movie? That’s how I was running to my car.”

Showing the card containing a small piece of gold to the camera, he revealed it was “a third gram of gold” and described it as a “cool a** Christmas present”.

Gold prices currently list a single gram as being around $58.70, meaning Luis’ third of a gram of gold could be valued at $20.

Commenters were taken aback by the unusual tip, with many admitting they “thought it was a SIM card at first” and others saying he should “keep it”.

Quite literally a golden opportunity, there.

