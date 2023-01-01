Read full article on original website
Popular grocery store chain opening another new store in Colorado this weekKristen WaltersDenver, CO
Logan Street studios likely to remain affordable housingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Colorado tuner uses inheritance to purchase grand piano for 11-year-old prodigy he saw on local newsB.R. ShenoyDenver, CO
DIA increases baggage claim security amid Southwest meltdownBrittany Anas
Amenity-rich affordable housing may rise at Holly in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Fox 31 Meteorologist Mixes Mocktails for Mental Health
After moving every three years growing up, Kylie Bearse finally found a place she never wants to leave. “You couldn’t kick me out of Colorado if you tried,” she says. A meteorologist for Fox 31’s Morning News, Bearse made a name for herself around town hosting fashion shows and starting Approachable Outdoors, a hiking blog focused on mental health. This month, she’s teamed up with the swanky Poka Lola Social Club in the Dairy Block for a fundraiser that’s both improving mocktails and benefiting mental health. We caught up with her to find out more about the collaboration.
UCHealth in Aurora welcomes ‘first baby born in 2023’
The first Coloradan baby of 2023 only waited seven minutes into the new year to be born, and her name is Jimena Giselle Jimenez Alvarez.
Colorado parents caught off guard by surprise arrival of 2023's first baby
The presumed first baby born in 2023 in Colorado was not expected to be a part of the race.Jimena, the daughter of Jessica Alvarez and Eduardo Jimenez from Aurora, came into the world more than a month early. "We never thought she would be born in January, let alone right at the beginning of 2023. It was a big surprise," said Jessica Alvarez. The 4 pound, 4 ounce baby was born at 12:07 a.m. Sunday. She is the couple's first child and was delivered at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora.CBS4 has not been made aware of a baby born...
Recovery Café offers new program for people with addiction
With people considering their New Year’s resolutions, a new program at the Longmont Recovery Café offers science-based tools to people wanting to live happier and healthier lives by recovering from addiction. Self Management And Recovery Training, known as SMART Recovery, is a decades-old program that started just a...
Help support a Golden animal shelter that saved dog who was stabbed
On December 22, Foothills Animal Shelter helped the City of Lakewood with an unfortunate case. A dog was reportedly stabbed by their owner, who is now being charged with aggravated cruelty.
Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment
Back on Dec. 22, Esme, the four-year-old dog, was taken to an emergency clinic in Lakewood where personnel from Foothills Animal Shelter provided assistance. Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment. Back on Dec. 22, Esme, the four-year-old dog, was taken to an emergency clinic in Lakewood where personnel from...
Strangers Stranded At DIA Team Up To Get Home
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Not everyone’s Southwest Airlines story of being stranded by canceled flights last week was a nightmare. Spencer Horn was among the thousands of travelers caught up in the terrible traffic snarl at Denver International Airport when Southwest and other airlines canceled thousands of flights, stranding travelers just before Christmas.
Reader: Ginger Was the Heartbeat of Boulder/Denver Radio
The year ended with a sad farewell: After 34 years on KBCO, Ginger Havlat signed off. Her show on Saturday, December 31, was her last. "Thank you, just thank you so much for listening," she told her fans. "It's because of the KBCO audience that I stayed as long as I have, because I have enjoyed that relationship so much."
Record number of jumpers celebrate 2023 with Evergreen Lake Plunge
A record number of jumpers took the plunge in Evergreen Lake as Colorado crossed into 2023 on Sunday. The Evergreen Lake Plunge sponsored by Buffalo Park Dentistry far exceeded previous entries willing to leap into the new year. People dressed up, or down, to enjoy a dip in the near-freezing water. There were crazy costumes and brief bathing suits as people challenged themselves to take the plunge. PHOTO GALLERY: Evergreen Lake Plunge 2023A total of 423 leapers from all over the Denver metro area signed up to jump. Active4All Evergreen Foundation runs the event to raise money for programs like the "Inspire" special needs program at Evergreen Park and Recreation District that helps kids with disabilities get out. This year with sponsorships and plungers the organization raised nearly $30,000 said President Dr. John DuRussel. CBS News Colorado's Alan Gionet is part of the organization and hosts the festivities every year. "It was an awesome day and everybody had a ton of fun," he said. "We'll be back in 2024!"
Denver man works to maintain cowboy culture with custom boots
DENVER — In the middle of the city is a place that's all country. Mickey Mussett, a custom cowboy bootmaker, creates art in his Denver garage workshop. "How I got to be a custom cowboy bootmaker is like an impossible story, but it's true," Mickey said. Before he started...
Boulder sees impact of overnight snow
Jim Hooley is in Boulder where they accumulated a few inches of snow overnight. Jim Hooley is in Boulder where they accumulated a few inches of snow overnight. Temperatures will stay cool Tuesday hovering just above freezing with the return of sun. Travis Michels forecasts. Rare condition prompts teen’s transplant...
Why more homeless Denverites didn’t die during COVID
They live amongst squalid conditions. People experiencing homelessness, with nowhere to use the restroom, cannot wash their hands. They sometimes must urinate and defecate in containers.
Colorado library closes due to meth contamination in air ducts, restrooms
BOULDER, Colo. — City officials in Boulder, Colorado, have closed its main public library after traces of methamphetamine were found in the facility’s restrooms and air ducts. Boulder’s main library branch was closed for environmental testing on Dec. 19 after methamphetamine residue was found, KDVR-TV reported. According...
Edgewater Inn to Reopen Soon Followed By a Patio Space and Biergarten
Long-time Local 46 owners will keep the iconic restaurant open and develop the back bar and patio.
15 Best Denver Tea Houses in 2023 (By a Local)
I’m sure you’ve heard the news, but there are some amazing Denver tea houses. Whether you’re into spots with grand architecture, savory mini sandwiches, or just an old-fashioned perfectly-steeped tea, there is a tea house in Denver for you. Although I’m a die-hard coffee drinker, I love...
Excuse You? Boulder Thinks Greeley Is the Reason It Smells Bad
Blaming a nasty smell on Greeley is sort of like blaming a fart on a dog — both make easy targets. However, that hasn't stopped Boulder from accusing Greeley of causing the city's recent stink. The drama all started on Wednesday (Dec. 28), when Daily Camera reporter Mitchell Byars tweeted that Boulder smelled like "cow poop."
Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction
A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding the cross-country travelers in Grand Junction. Joshua Short reports. Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction. A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding...
This insidious urban wildfire health risk happens after the fires stop
On Dec. 30, 2021, one of the most destructive wildfires on record in Colorado swept through neighborhoods just a few miles from our offices at the University of Colorado Boulder. The flames destroyed over 1,000 buildings, yet when we drove through the affected neighborhoods, some houses were still completely intact, right next to homes where nothing was left to burn.
Longtime 97.3 KBCO Radio Host Ginger Retires
Local radio has had stiff competition in recent decades amid the rise of streaming services. But radio also has one critical benefit that podcasts and Spotify playlists don't: personal engagement with listeners. And that's what's kept 97.3 KBCO icon Ginger Havlat at the "World Class Rock" station for 34 years...
Homes that survived the Marshall Fire hid another disaster inside
This commentary originally appeared on The Conversation. On Dec. 30, 2021, one of the most destructive wildfires on record in Colorado swept through neighborhoods just a few miles from our offices at the University of Colorado Boulder. The flames destroyed over 1,000 buildings, yet when we drove through the affected neighborhoods, some houses were still […] The post Homes that survived the Marshall Fire hid another disaster inside appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
