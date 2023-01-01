Read full article on original website
Related
petpress.net
Top 5 Clingy Cat Breeds That Are Cute And Perfect To Be Your Pet
Clingy cat breeds are a unique group of cats known for their affectionate and loving nature. These cats tend to form strong bonds with their owners, following them around the house and showing signs of jealousy if they spend too much time away from their favorite humans. Whether you’re looking...
Tips For Adopting A New Pet
Whether you are on your first pet or you are ready to expand your family with a new fur ball, this can be a challenging time. It isn’t easy to find the right pet to fit into your life.
One Green Planet
How These Popular Car Brands Are Helping Thousands of Animals Find Forever Homes During the Holidays
Popular car brands Kia and Subaru are stepping up once again this year to help charities find thousands of animals forever homes. Kia announced that 22,422 shelter animals across the country were placed in their forever homes as a part of the company’s partnership with The Petfinder Foundation. The initiative launched earlier this year and the car company has donated $500,000 to cover adoption costs.
petage.com
Promote Responsible Pet Bird Care During Heightened Demand
With their high levels of intelligence, entertaining personalities and vibrant coloring, pet birds of many different species make popular pets. With a growing number of pet owners opting to add feathered friends to their families — according to the American Pet Products Association’s (APPA) 2021-2022 National Pet Owners Survey, eight percent of U.S. households now own a pet bird — industry leaders are increasingly emphasizing the importance of responsible bird ownership in order to ensure long-lasting health and happiness for birds and their owners alike.
Best dry dog food 2022: top kibble options to nourish your canine
Feeding the best dry dog food to your pooch will satisfy their hunger and fill them up with the right ingredients
petage.com
Sustainability: Harness the Coming Culture Shift for Future Growth
It was 2007 when the news first broke about a spate of pet fatalities traced to a tainted melamine ingredient in a number of pet foods. As media dug into the story, a brand reputation rending discovery was revealed. One company called Menu Foods was manufacturing more than 100 brands of pet food and was the source of the tainted product. The phenomena of “scrutiny” arose as pet parents questioned who was really making the pet food they purchase, while web sites sprang up to proclaim themselves as truth-sayers of what’s actually inside the bag.
petage.com
Metro Paws: Innovative, Colorful, Eco-Friendly Products for Pets
Innovative designs are important when it comes to catching the eye of today’s pet parents. Pet Age asked Megan Miquelon Bolton, who is the owner, chief creative officer and one of the co-founders of Metro Paws, how the brand has formed a strong relationship with consumers as well as with retailers.
catingtonpost.com
Choosing The Right Toys For Your Cat’s Age and Activity Level
Don’t let your cat’s age or activity level be an obstacle to finding the right toy! With a little creativity, you can select toys that are appropriate for any cat. Keep reading for some tips on how to pick the perfect playthings for your furry friend. It’s important...
petage.com
Pet Honesty Cat Supplements
Pet Honesty’s cat health supplements offer a first-of-its-kind taste for cats to enjoy taking their vitamins. The pillow-style supplements with a crunchy outer shell and creamy, savory filling deliver on Pet Honesty’s pledge to provide the highest quality natural ingredients and premium active ingredients that are science-backed. Independent research shows the supplements are loved by nine out of 10 cats.
Comments / 0