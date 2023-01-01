It was 2007 when the news first broke about a spate of pet fatalities traced to a tainted melamine ingredient in a number of pet foods. As media dug into the story, a brand reputation rending discovery was revealed. One company called Menu Foods was manufacturing more than 100 brands of pet food and was the source of the tainted product. The phenomena of “scrutiny” arose as pet parents questioned who was really making the pet food they purchase, while web sites sprang up to proclaim themselves as truth-sayers of what’s actually inside the bag.

