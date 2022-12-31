ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seward, NE

cune.edu

Bulldogs to tip off 2023 with return to GPAC play

SEWARD, Neb. – Coming off a road swing into Sooner Athletic Conference territory, the Concordia University Men’s Basketball team has returned to the GPAC footprint for a pair of conference games this week. In last week's action, the Bulldogs won at Texas Wesleyan University, 81-74, and then endured a 76-66 loss at the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma. Those results leave Head Coach Ben Limback’s squad at 10-5 overall (6-3 GPAC) just over halfway through the regular season. Eleven of the final 13 contests in the regular season will be played within the league.
SEWARD, NE
cune.edu

Basketball at Mount Marty moved to Thursday, Jan. 5

SEWARD, Neb. – Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s and men’s basketball games between Concordia and Mount Marty scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 4 have been pushed back one day to Thursday, Jan. 5. The adjustment was made due to significant snowfall and inclement weather in Yankton, S.D. The new game times on Thursday are 5 p.m. for the women and 6:45 p.m. for the men from Laddie E. Cimpl Arena in Yankton.
SEWARD, NE
klkntv.com

PHOTOS: Winter storm dumps blanket of snow in parts of Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln may have not seen any accumulating snow Tuesday, but a good portion of Nebraska did. Towns in northern Nebraska like O’Neill and Valentine saw the most snow in the winter storm. A good part of the state also saw ice, which covered everything...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

UPDATE: Ice Storm Warning expanded into central Nebraska

The Ice Storm Warning has been expanded to include a larger area and will be in effect into Tuesday. In the shaded area, a quarter-inch to half-inch of ice accrual will be possible due to freezing rain. Travel will be difficult to impossible in these areas. The first storm system...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Dangerous ice, snow storm forecast to hit Central Nebraska

KEARNEY, NE — Forecasters say a significant winter storm could cause problems across Central Nebraska on Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of the region including Phelps, Dawson, Buffalo, Custer, Sherman, Howard, Hall, Merrick and Hamilton counties. The warning lasts from 6:00 A.M. Monday until noon on Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Adams, Clay, Franklin and Webster counties for the same time frame.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Latest NE storm adds to difficult winter for truck drivers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Storms have raged all across the United States this winter, and Nebraska is currently facing another one, which started Monday and will continue into Tuesday. Throughout the storms statewide this winter season, semi-truck drivers have faced it head-on. “It’s been, it’s been challenging,” Lee Oltjenbruns, a...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Nebraska City News Press

Governor’s Mansion might have a governor in it after all

Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said he will spend weekends at home but will be in Lincoln overnight regularly.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln welcomes first baby of the year

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln baby has earned the distinction of being the first birth of 2023. Dylan and Rachel Christianson welcomed their child, John-David, at 7:56 a.m. The capital city's newest citizen was delivered by Dr. Benjamin Byers of Bryan Health's Center for Maternal & Fetal Care. The youngster...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

One killed in head-on collision on Hwy 14

NANCE COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nance County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash north of Fullerton. Around 7:25 a.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office received multiple 911 calls for a crash at Highway 14 near north 490th Street. Initial investigation shows that a...
FULLERTON, NE
klkntv.com

Friends and family gather for a celebration of life for Kupa Mleya

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Family and friends came together to celebrate the life of Zimbabwean native Kupa Mleya Saturday afternoon for a memorial service that gathered friends and family together. The 38-year-old was shot and killed on December 23, in Lincoln. The memorial took place at O’ Rourke’s Tavern...
LINCOLN, NE

