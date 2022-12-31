Read full article on original website
Mississippi State football assistant gets engaged after ReliaQuest Bowl win
Mississippi State football's thrilling win in the ReliaQuest Bowl ended with a commitment Monday. All because of Mike Leach. After the Bulldogs' 19-10 win over Illinois in Tampa, Florida, Mississippi State running backs coach Jason Washington popped the question on the field to Mary Yeomans, a learning specialist for football and women's basketball on the Mississippi State athletics academic staff.
Coastal Carolina QB Bryce Archie to transfer to USF
USF’s quarterback room will have one new addition in 2023, as Coastal Carolina quarterback Bryce Archie announced his intention to transfer to the program on Tuesday. Archie, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound signal caller entered the portal just two days after the Chanticleers’ loss to East Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl. Archie entered late in that game after an injury to starting quarterback Grayson McCall and backup Jarrett Guest, where he completed a nine-yard pass for his first college competition, then scored on a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter.
hailstate.com
A Most Valuable Bowl-Dog
TAMPA, Fla. – The first play of the fourth quarter was about to go down in Monday's ReliaQuest Bowl and it was a big one. Mississippi State was trailing Illinois 10-3 at the time, but the Bulldogs were going for it on 4th-and-2 from the Fighting Illini 8-yard line. It was crunch time.
VIDEO: Miami commit CB Cormani McClain at Under Armour All-America practices
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Watch Miami commit and Lakeland five-star cornerback Cormani McClain at Under Armour All-America practices. McClain, the No. 1-ranked cornerback and second overall prospect in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports composite rankings, participated in practices leading up to the game on Tuesday (5:00 p.m., ESPN2) at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
saturdaytradition.com
Zycarl Lewis Jr., 4-star WR out of Florida, puts 2 B1G schools in top 8
Zycarl Lewis Jr. released his top 8 schools on Sunday. A pair of B1G programs made the cut on his social media post. Lewis is a 4-star WR from the 2024 class out of Tampa, Florida per the 247Sports Composite. Penn State and Michigan were the only B1G programs on his list. The other schools were Alabama, Florida State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Kentucky, and LSU.
hailstate.com
Playing Like The Pirate
TAMPA, Fla. – Coincidence. It's defined as a remarkable concurrence of events without an apparent causal connection. Put another way, some stroke of luck just so happens to make the proverbial stars align in some unbelievable way. Well, here's the thing about coincidences. To embrace them is to accept...
2024 5-star DB Charles Lester III names Florida among top five schools
Sarasota (Fla.) Riverview 2024 5-star cornerback Charles Lester III took the next step in his recruitment, by naming a top five list of schools on New Years Day. The teams included in the mix still for the talented Junior cornerback include Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, and Ohio State. The...
4 things that would make 2023 a successful year for USF
TAMPA — The calendar has taken a sharp turn from 2022 to 2023 and a new year brings plenty of hope. Last year was one that USF fans would be okay with forgetting most of. After what looked to be a promising offseason, the football team underachieved, won less games than the year before and went through another coaching search. Men’s basketball posted its worst season since the Orlando Antigua days, and women’s basketball missed out on a chance to finish with back-to-back American Athletic Conference titles.
hailstate.com
Gameday: Five Things To Know MSU-No. 8 Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE – Mississippi State hits the road and faces another NCAA NET Quad 1 opportunity as the Bulldogs travel to No. 8 Tennessee on Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Bulldogs (11-2, 0-1 SEC) are opening up SEC action against back-to-back ranked opponents for the first time in program...
hailstate.com
No. 22 State Tops Illinois In ReliaQuest Bowl
TAMPA, Fla. – Mississippi State scored 16 fourth-quarter points as the No. 22 Bulldogs came from behind to top Illinois 19-10 in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday at Raymond James Stadium. MSU's Massimo Biscardi broke a 10-all tie with a 27-yard field goal with four seconds remaining. The Bulldogs...
SBLive Sports Florida’s Boys Basketball Power 25: Winter Haven climbs to No. 5 after Kingdom of the Sun tournament
The summer/fall sports are all coming to a close and we’re now heading into the winter season, which means basketball is upon us. The Sunshine State features a couple of the top teams in the country as Montverde Academy and Columbus remain our No. 1 and No. 2 teams in our rankings. Winter Haven of ...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
nomadlawyer.org
Best Places to Live in Tampa in 2023
Places to Live in Tampa : Tampa, a beautiful and relaxing place in Florida to live in. Famous for its beaches, hiking and non-stop events that happens in several areas. It’s a city of life, fun, and enjoyment. It is also mentioned that it is the United States Top...
Tampa’s first Peach Cobbler Factory opens this weekend
This chain boasts a loaded menu of ice cream, cinnamon rolls, and a dozen flavors of cobbler.
fox13news.com
Family business brings popular Filipino food to Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. - For the Barican's, weekend mornings are filled with food and a little bit of frenzied family time. The family runs "Just Lumpia," which sells Filipino eggs rolls and lumpia at local markets in the Tampa Bay area. "Lumpia is the most popular food in the Philippines. Whenever...
foodieflashpacker.com
Where To Find The Best Cuban Food In Tampa, FL | 5 Best Places
The Tampa Bay region, with a population of 3 million, is a diverse blend of cultures and culinary styles. Cuban, Spanish, German, and Italian immigrants brought their cultures and cuisines to Tampa, and made history in the process. Today, descendants of these hard-working immigrants carry on culinary traditions passed down...
The Freshest Catches at Cherry Pocket Steak ‘n Seafood
A shot of Lake Pierce from the deck of Cherry Pocket Steak 'n Seafood in Lake Wales, Florida.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski. Nothing quite wraps up a day on the water like some fresh surf and turf. Cherry Pocket Steak ‘n Seafood in Lake Wales, Florida has both, alongside an amazing array of appetizers and some of the best mixed drinks south of Disney World.
stpetecatalyst.com
Mayors Welch, Castor, Hibbard talk with Tiger Bay Tuesday
January 2, 2023 - The Suncoast Tiger Bay Club begins its 45th season Tuesday with a "State of the Bay" conversation featuring St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard. The public is invited to the 11:30 a.m. lunch panel, at the University of Florida St. Petersburg campus (at 140 7th Avenue South St. Petersburg, FL 33701). Tickets, $25.90 for Tiger Bay members, $35 for non-members, are available here.
St. Pete revelers ring in 2023 at the pier
St. Pete is ticking down the minutes to the new year, ready to celebrate just like the rest of the world has been doing all day.
