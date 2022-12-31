TAMPA — The calendar has taken a sharp turn from 2022 to 2023 and a new year brings plenty of hope. Last year was one that USF fans would be okay with forgetting most of. After what looked to be a promising offseason, the football team underachieved, won less games than the year before and went through another coaching search. Men’s basketball posted its worst season since the Orlando Antigua days, and women’s basketball missed out on a chance to finish with back-to-back American Athletic Conference titles.

