UCF Knights (10-4, 1-1 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (10-5, 1-1 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: UCF faces East Carolina in AAC action Wednesday. The Pirates have gone 6-2 at home. East Carolina has a 1-1 record in one-possession games. The Knights are 1-1 in conference games. UCF is second in the...

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO