FOX Sports
Tuch's 2nd goal gives Sabres 4-3 win in OT over Bruins
BOSTON (AP) — Alex Tuch scored his second goal of the game in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres rallied for a 4-3 victory over the NHL-best Boston Bruins on Saturday for their sixth straight win. Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 27th goal and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 37 shots for...
Porterville Recorder
Devils visit the Red Wings after Bratt's 2-goal game
New Jersey Devils (23-11-3, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (16-12-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit the Detroit Red Wings after Jesper Bratt's two-goal game against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Devils' 5-4 shootout loss. Detroit is 16-12-7 overall and...
The Hockey Writers
Penguins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: San Jose Sharks
Welcome back for another segment of Pittsburgh Penguins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets. After initial stops in the desert with the Arizona Coyotes and among the Rocky Mountains with the Vancouver Canucks, let’s head to test the waters in sunny California, showcasing some San Jose Sharks who could be on the radar of Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall.
Porterville Recorder
Vegas 3, Colorado 2
Colorado101—2 First Period_1, Colorado, MacKinnon 9 (Rantanen, Lehkonen), 0:25. 2, Vegas, Amadio 6 (Hague, Stone), 17:02. Penalties_Kessel, LV (Holding), 8:00; Pachal, LV (Delay of Game), 9:58; Englund, COL (Fighting), 12:58; Kolesar, LV (Fighting), 12:58. Second Period_3, Vegas, Roy 6 (Kolesar, Korczak), 7:14. 4, Vegas, Roy 7 (Carrier, Pietrangelo), 14:46....
FOX Sports
Sabres visit the Senators after shootout victory
Buffalo Sabres (18-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (16-17-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Senators -129, Sabres +109; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host the Buffalo Sabres after the Sabres knocked off the Boston Bruins 4-3 in overtime. Ottawa has...
Yardbarker
Tim Stutzle, Senators end Sabres' six-game winning streak
Anton Forsberg made 33 saves to help the Ottawa Senators defeat the visiting Buffalo Sabres 3-1 on Sunday. Tim Stutzle scored twice and Claude Giroux had two assists for the Senators, who won for the third time in their past four games. Zemgus Girgensons scored for the Sabres, who had...
Georgiev struggles as Avs lose to Maple Leafs
Michael Bunting had two goals, Auston Matthews and T.J. Brodie scored 24 seconds apart in the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs spoiled Nathan MacKinnon's return with a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.Matthews added an assist to his 18th goal, Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall also scored, and Matt Murray stopped 26 shots for Toronto."They got Nate back tonight, which gives them a big push," Matthews said. "I thought we would be defended really well and limited their time and space. It's a big win for us to end this trip off against a good...
FOX Sports
Jets host the Flames in Western Conference play
Calgary Flames (18-13-7, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (23-13-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Calgary Flames in Western Conference play. Winnipeg is 13-6-0 at home and 23-13-1 overall. The Jets have gone 9-4-1 in games decided by one goal. Calgary...
9News
The Avalanche fall to the Maple Leafs, 6-2. The January schedule could favor the Avs | Locked On Avalanche Podcast
Sometimes a team is just better than you. And right now, the Toronto Maple Leafs are a better team than the Colorado Avalanche.
FOX Sports
Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2
DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone...
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia 4, Anaheim 1
Anaheim001—1 First Period_1, Philadelphia, Farabee 7 (Cates, Konecny), 7:42. 2, Philadelphia, Frost 8 (York, Farabee), 10:36. Second Period_3, Philadelphia, Konecny 19 (Cates, Hayes), 3:00. Third Period_4, Philadelphia, Laughton 9 (Hayes), 8:26. 5, Anaheim, Strome 9 (Zegras), 19:20. Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 17-7-9_33. Anaheim 7-14-8_29. Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 2; Anaheim...
FOX Sports
Blackhawks take losing streak into matchup with the Lightning
Tampa Bay Lightning (23-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (8-24-4, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks head into a matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning as losers of four straight games. Chicago is 8-24-4 overall and 5-13-2 in home games. The Blackhawks have...
FOX Sports
Carolina visits New York after Stepan's 2-goal game
Carolina Hurricanes (25-6-6, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (20-12-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the New York Rangers after Derek Stepan scored two goals in the Hurricanes' 5-4 shootout win over the New Jersey Devils. New York has a 4-6-0...
Yardbarker
Edmonton Oilers forwards Leon Draisaitl and Klim Kostin skate, Seattle Kraken to host Vegas Golden Knights in outdoor game and more
Some good news for the Edmonton Oilers as both Leon Draisaitl and Klim Kostin practiced Monday. Draisaitl had missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury, while Kostin appeared to be seriously hurt in the Oilers’ big win over the Winnipeg Jets Saturday night. With seconds dwindling down in the third period, Kostin got tied up with a Jets played falling awkwardly into the boards.
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland hosts Phoenix following Mitchell's 71-point game
Phoenix Suns (20-18, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (24-14, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland faces the Phoenix Suns after Donovan Mitchell scored 71 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 145-134 overtime win over the Chicago Bulls. The Cavaliers have gone 17-4 in home games. Cleveland...
FOX Sports
Coyotes visit the Panthers, try to stop road losing streak
Arizona Coyotes (13-17-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (16-18-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes will aim to break a nine-game road losing streak when they play the Florida Panthers. Florida is 9-6-3 at home and 16-18-4 overall. The Panthers have a 6-7-3...
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia hosts Indiana after Embiid's 42-point showing
Indiana Pacers (21-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (22-14, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts the Indiana Pacers after Joel Embiid scored 42 points in the Philadelphia 76ers' 120-111 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans. The 76ers are 14-9 in conference play. Philadelphia ranks...
Players with Florida ties lead rejuvenated Coyotes against Panthers
Three players are awaiting a homecoming on Tuesday night when their Arizona Coyotes visit the Florida Panthers in Sunrise, Fla.
FOX Sports
Maple Leafs host the Blues after Bunting's 2-goal game
St. Louis Blues (17-17-3, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (23-8-6, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the St. Louis Blues after Michael Bunting's two-goal game against the Colorado Avalanche in the Maple Leafs' 6-2 win. Toronto has a 13-2-3 record...
Porterville Recorder
DeRozan leads Chicago against Brooklyn after 44-point game
Brooklyn Nets (25-12, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (16-21, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Brooklyn Nets after DeMar DeRozan scored 44 points in the Chicago Bulls' 145-134 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Bulls are 14-11 in conference play. Chicago ranks...
