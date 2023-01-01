Perfect no more. No. 1 Purdue had a 15-game home winning streak and its undefeated start to the season both come to an end no Monday evening as visiting Rutgers upset the Boilermakers 65-64. Purdue drops to 13-1 overall and 2-1 in Big Ten competition, while Rutgers improves to 10-4,...

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO