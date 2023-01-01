ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Taylor and Butler host DePaul

DePaul Blue Demons (7-8, 1-3 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (9-6, 1-3 Big East) BOTTOM LINE: Butler takes on the DePaul Blue Demons after Jayden Taylor scored 24 points in Butler's 80-51 victory against the Georgetown Hoyas. The Bulldogs are 6-2 on their home court. Butler is fifth in the...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Born and Northern Iowa host Valparaiso

Northern Iowa Panthers (6-8, 2-2 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (6-9, 0-4 MVC) BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa visits the Valparaiso Beacons after Bowen Born scored 25 points in Northern Iowa's 66-60 victory against the Illinois State Redbirds. The Beacons have gone 5-2 in home games. Valparaiso ranks seventh in the MVC...
VALPARAISO, IN
Porterville Recorder

Sheppard and the Belmont Bruins visit conference foe UIC

Belmont Bruins (9-6, 2-2 MVC) at UIC Flames (9-6, 1-3 MVC) BOTTOM LINE: Ben Sheppard and the Belmont Bruins visit Jace Carter and the UIC Flames in MVC action Wednesday. The Flames have gone 5-2 at home. UIC is 3-5 in games decided by at least 10 points. The Bruins...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy