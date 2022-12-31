Read full article on original website
Look: Players Brawl Following College Football Bowl Game On Monday
Monday's ReliaQuest Bowl came to a dramatic end just moments ago. Mississippi State beat Illinois 19-10 in the team's first game since Mike Leach's death. The Bulldogs kicked the game-winning field goal with four seconds left to take a 13-10 lead. Moments later, the MSU defense picked ...
Brad Peterson returning to Mississippi State football staff
A couple of years after announcing he was leaving the coaching profession, Brad Peterson is back with Mississippi State. Peterson announced in March of 2021 that he would be joining Machado-Patano Design Group but couldn’t stay away long. Sources told 247Sports that Zach Arnett is hiring Peterson to be in a position similar to a Chief of Staff for the coach’s first football staff as head coach of the Bulldogs. It’s a return to the staff for Peterson after previously serving as MSU’s Director of Player Personnel from 2016-21.
WATCH: Mississippi State’s perfect hype video pays tribute to Mike Leach
Following Mike Leach’s death, a number of football programs have been paying tribute to the Pirate. His innovation and quirky humor were beloved throughout this sport and he radically changed the way that people approach football all across the country. And even though he only spent three seasons in...
College football player penalized over ‘spanking motion’
The 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl certainly had its fair share of exciting and emotional moments. Lost in the excitement was the time a Mississippi State player got penalized for what was described as a “spanking motion.” With a little over 12 minutes left in the 4th quarter, the Bulldogs and Illinois Fighting Illini were locked in Read more... The post College football player penalized over ‘spanking motion’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Gameday: Five Things To Know MSU-No. 8 Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE – Mississippi State hits the road and faces another NCAA NET Quad 1 opportunity as the Bulldogs travel to No. 8 Tennessee on Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Bulldogs (11-2, 0-1 SEC) are opening up SEC action against back-to-back ranked opponents for the first time in program...
No. 22 State Tops Illinois In ReliaQuest Bowl
TAMPA, Fla. – Mississippi State scored 16 fourth-quarter points as the No. 22 Bulldogs came from behind to top Illinois 19-10 in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday at Raymond James Stadium. MSU's Massimo Biscardi broke a 10-all tie with a 27-yard field goal with four seconds remaining. The Bulldogs...
No. 24 Mississippi State faces Illinois with heavy hearts
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mississippi State players and staff felt they knew what Mike Leach would want them to do following the Dec. 12 death of the Bulldogs coach due to complications from a heart condition: play in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois. “It has been expressed and they...
Virginia Ingellis, WWII veteran and Mississippi’s first female American Legion post commander, dies at 96
Northeast Mississippi has lost one of its few remaining World War II veterans and a notable member of Mississippi military history. Virginia Ingellis, a World War II veteran and the first female American Legion post commander in Mississippi, died on Dec. 8. She was 96 years old. Ingellis was born...
Passenger in vehicle dies on Mississippi highway after car leaves road, overturns multiple times, officials say
A Mississippi woman was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Sunday morning. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that the crash occurred at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday on Highway 482 in Neshoba County. According to reports, Breanne Mingo, 21, of Philadelphia, was driving west on Highway 482 ran off the...
National Weather Service: EF-1 tornado struck Union County
ETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - Storms Tuesday morning left behind damage in Union, Itawamba and Tishomingo counties. Union County EMA Director Curt Clayton reported trees down near Etta and a tree on a house. North Mississippi Storm Chasers and Spotters captured several images of damage between Coffey’s Fish and Steak House...
Flu Cases Rebounding in Some Parts of MS
Some Mississippi communities are seeing an increase in flu cases again. The State Health Department says flu reports peaked in early November with about ten per cent of patients visiting their doctors complaining of flu-like symptoms. The number of flu cases dropped steadily throughout most of December, leveling off at just over five per cent right before Christmas. The public health district which includes Attala County has had flu rates as high as 45 per cent but they dropped to around 29 per cent before starting to climb in the last two weeks, now back up to 37 per cent.
Police: Two arrested in connection with shooting into Mississippi residence
Police say two males have been arrested in connection with a Thursday evening shooting into a Starkville residence. On Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at 10:39 p.m., Starkville Police Department officers responded to Orchard Lane near Reed Road to the report of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers discovered a single...
Stalking, DUIs, and Possession Charges in Neshoba Arrests
KEVIN BAILEY, 48, of Philadelphia, Stalking X 2, NCJC. Bond $600 X 2. TAMARA BELL, 39, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $600, $0. IRA LEE BEN, 40, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $1,000. FRANKO BOYD, 35, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCJC. Bond $0.
Driver arrested after car crashed into Columbus house
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A car crashed into a Columbus house on New Year’s Eve and resulted in one arrest. The crash happened that night at Ninth Street and 11th Avenue. Police said the driver was impaired when the crash happened and resulted in the arrest of Asia Sharkey, 29.
MHP Investigated Two Fatalities on State Highways Over New Year’s Weekend
The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated two fatal wrecks on state highways over the New Year’s holiday weekend. The New Year’s Holiday Travel Enforcement Period began at 6 a.m. On Friday and concluded at midnight on Monday. Mississippi Highway Patrol issued 8037 citations, made 164 arrests for impaired driving,...
21-Year-Old Killed In Neshoba County Crash When Vehicle Flips Multiple Times
WTOK reports that according to a Mississippi Highway Patrol press release, a crash on Highway 482 in Newhoba County killed one person Sunday morning. MHP reports that it was a single-car crash that happened around 10:00 a.m. Sunday. A 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 21-year-old Breanne Mingo of Philadelphia, MS,...
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Mississippi women on felony drug charges
A traffic stop led to the arrest of two Mississippi women on felony drug charges. Officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department report that on Dec. 28, LCSD deputies and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit initiated a traffic stop of a Chevrolet truck driven by Julia Ann Ray, 24, of Tupelo, in the Verona area of Lee County.
Shoplifter and Domestic Disturbance at Sunflower, Plus Other Disturbances Friday in Attala
On Friday at 1:05 p.m., KPD was requested to Sunflower for a report of a shoplifter. Subject was quickly located and detained after leaving the store. At 2:20 p.m., KPD was requested to Sunflower for a domestic disturbance. A female subject was transported from the area. At 3:49 p.m., officers...
MHP trooper arrested in Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
10 Arrested In New Years Eve “Operation Firecracker” With Columbus Police Dept.
“Operation Firecracker,” conducted on New Year’s Eve by the Columbus Police Department, resulted in 10 arrests and 52 citations at safety checkpoints within the city limits. 22 officers volunteered to work on this detail. Chief Joseph Daughtry said the officers were not required to work, but many stepped...
