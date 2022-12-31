ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

247Sports

Brad Peterson returning to Mississippi State football staff

A couple of years after announcing he was leaving the coaching profession, Brad Peterson is back with Mississippi State. Peterson announced in March of 2021 that he would be joining Machado-Patano Design Group but couldn’t stay away long. Sources told 247Sports that Zach Arnett is hiring Peterson to be in a position similar to a Chief of Staff for the coach’s first football staff as head coach of the Bulldogs. It’s a return to the staff for Peterson after previously serving as MSU’s Director of Player Personnel from 2016-21.
STARKVILLE, MS
theunderdogtribune.com

WATCH: Mississippi State’s perfect hype video pays tribute to Mike Leach

Following Mike Leach’s death, a number of football programs have been paying tribute to the Pirate. His innovation and quirky humor were beloved throughout this sport and he radically changed the way that people approach football all across the country. And even though he only spent three seasons in...
STARKVILLE, MS
The Comeback

College football player penalized over ‘spanking motion’

The 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl certainly had its fair share of exciting and emotional moments. Lost in the excitement was the time a Mississippi State player got penalized for what was described as a “spanking motion.” With a little over 12 minutes left in the 4th quarter, the Bulldogs and Illinois Fighting Illini were locked in Read more... The post College football player penalized over ‘spanking motion’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
STARKVILLE, MS
hailstate.com

Gameday: Five Things To Know MSU-No. 8 Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE – Mississippi State hits the road and faces another NCAA NET Quad 1 opportunity as the Bulldogs travel to No. 8 Tennessee on Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Bulldogs (11-2, 0-1 SEC) are opening up SEC action against back-to-back ranked opponents for the first time in program...
KNOXVILLE, TN
hailstate.com

No. 22 State Tops Illinois In ReliaQuest Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. – Mississippi State scored 16 fourth-quarter points as the No. 22 Bulldogs came from behind to top Illinois 19-10 in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday at Raymond James Stadium. MSU's Massimo Biscardi broke a 10-all tie with a 27-yard field goal with four seconds remaining. The Bulldogs...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

National Weather Service: EF-1 tornado struck Union County

ETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - Storms Tuesday morning left behind damage in Union, Itawamba and Tishomingo counties. Union County EMA Director Curt Clayton reported trees down near Etta and a tree on a house. North Mississippi Storm Chasers and Spotters captured several images of damage between Coffey’s Fish and Steak House...
UNION COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Flu Cases Rebounding in Some Parts of MS

Some Mississippi communities are seeing an increase in flu cases again. The State Health Department says flu reports peaked in early November with about ten per cent of patients visiting their doctors complaining of flu-like symptoms. The number of flu cases dropped steadily throughout most of December, leveling off at just over five per cent right before Christmas. The public health district which includes Attala County has had flu rates as high as 45 per cent but they dropped to around 29 per cent before starting to climb in the last two weeks, now back up to 37 per cent.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
kicks96news.com

Stalking, DUIs, and Possession Charges in Neshoba Arrests

KEVIN BAILEY, 48, of Philadelphia, Stalking X 2, NCJC. Bond $600 X 2. TAMARA BELL, 39, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $600, $0. IRA LEE BEN, 40, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $1,000. FRANKO BOYD, 35, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCJC. Bond $0.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Driver arrested after car crashed into Columbus house

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A car crashed into a Columbus house on New Year’s Eve and resulted in one arrest. The crash happened that night at Ninth Street and 11th Avenue. Police said the driver was impaired when the crash happened and resulted in the arrest of Asia Sharkey, 29.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

MHP trooper arrested in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

