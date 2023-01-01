ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers odds, picks and predictions

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KRqb9_0k07ZXXs00

The Los Angeles Rams (5-10) and Los Angeles Chargers (9-6) will square off at their shared home field of SoFi Stadium Sunday in Week 17. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS) after being flexed out of the Sunday night slot by the NFL. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Rams vs. Chargers odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.

The Rams, who will be the designated visiting team, stunned the Denver Broncos in blowout fashion Christmas Day, winning 51-14 as 3-point home underdogs. While it was only their 5th win of the season, they’ve won 2 of their last 3 games with Baker Mayfield at QB. Defensively, the Rams have only allowed an average of 18.0 points per game in their last 3 games and rank 12th in total yards allowed this year (4,965).

The Chargers have been carried by their defense the last 3 weeks, allowing only 34 combined to the Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts. That’s the fewest points allowed since Week 14, which shows how well this defense is playing right now – albeit against some lesser opponents. The offense has sputtered a bit, however, scoring 27 points or fewer in each of their last 10 games.

FOOTBALL NEVER STOPS

Live games, analysis and more 7 days a week: Get ESPN+

Rams at Chargers odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 2:27 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Rams +225 (bet $100 to win $225) | Chargers -270 (bet $270 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Rams +6.5 (-114) | Chargers -6.5 (-106)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 4`.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Welcome to the party, Ohio! Choose either:

  • The Buckeye Boost – Deposit $100, Get $150 – Claim now!
  • OR The Ohio Special – up to $150 in free bets – Claim now!

$250 Deposit Match – Claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 in New Jersey and Colorado. Bet now! 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

Rams at Chargers key injuries

Rams

  • C Brian Allen (calf) out
  • DL Aaron Donald (ankle) out
  • LB Leonard Floyd (illness) questionable
  • TE Tyler Higbee (elbow) questionable
  • WR Ben Skowronek (calf) out

Chargers

  • S Derwin James (concussion) out

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Rams at Chargers picks and predictions

Prediction

Chargers 24, Rams 16

The Rams (+225) looked unstoppable on offense last week, scoring on each of their first 8 drives, but the Broncos also seemed disinterested in trying to slow them down.

The Chargers (-270) are a much more competitive team and they’re fighting for playoff positioning, unlike Denver.

The Rams’ 51-point outburst was more than likely a fluke, and I see them regressing back to the mean this week. However, the juice on the money line isn’t worth betting, so PASS here.

The Chargers are 9-5-1 ATS, which is the 5th-best record in the league. The Rams, on the other hand, are just 6-8-1 ATS. The Rams have kept things competitive in recent weeks, going 4-1 ATS in their last 5, but the Chargers pass rush and defense present some challenges for the Rams.

I would LEAN CHARGERS -6.5 (-106) in this one.

The Under is 2-1 in the Rams’ last 3 games and 3-2 in their last 5, so they haven’t exactly played high-scoring games lately. For the Chargers, the total has gone Under in each of their last 4 contests, largely because of the way the defense has played.

Prior to scoring 51 against Denver, the Rams hadn’t topped 23 points since Week 6. That’s more along the lines of how they’ll play on offense Sunday. I like UNDER 41.5 (-110) in this matchup.

Want action on this NFL game or any other matchups? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @camdasilva on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NFL coverage:

BetFTW | TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | ColtsWire | CommandersWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | ListWire

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job

Now that Michigan’s season is over, another round of Jim Harbaugh rumors are kicking into high gear. The Denver Broncos are eyeing Harbaugh as a potential candidate for their head coach position, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Broncos are just one of “multiple” teams to do homework on Harbaugh... The post Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kayvon Thibodeaux clears up ‘snow angel’ celebration after injuring Colts’ QB Nick Foles

Kayvon Thibodeaux isn’t a stranger to headlines. That’s one of the main reasons why he was such a perfect fit in New York when drafted by the Giants early in the first found of the 2022 NFL Draft earlier this year. In the Big Apple, with one of the most active media markets in the world surrounding him, Thibodeaux has been in the news a lot over the past few months, mainly due to his outstanding play as a rookie, but not hurt by his boisterous persona and fit-for-television smile. On Sunday, Thibodeaux got into the headlines for the wrong reasons, though....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin

A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills at Bengals: Final injury reports

Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday ahead of their Week 17 matchup at Paycor Stadium:. OL Mitch Morse (concussion) WR Stefon Diggs (illness) RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring) DE Boogie Basham (calf) TE Dawson Knox (hip) LB Matt Milano (knee) DT Jordan...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

First look: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders odds and lines

The Dallas Cowboys (12-4) travel to meet the Washington Commanders (8-8) for a Week 18 matchup at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. (FOX). The NFL hasn’t announced kickoff time, but we know this game will be on Sunday after the league announced Saturday’s 2 matchups. Below, we look at Cowboys vs. Commanders odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

The Ravens Signed A New Quarterback On Saturday

With Lamar Jackson officially ruled out for this Sunday, the Ravens have signed quarterback Anthony Brown to their 53-man roster. Brown, an undrafted rookie out of Oregon, was initially on the Ravens' practice squad. He received limited snaps in Week 14, completing three pass attempts for 16 yards against the Steelers.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

198K+
Followers
250K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy