Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Omaha, NebraskaBryan DijkhuizenOmaha, NE
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
mwhswildcats.com
Girls Junior Varsity Basketball beats Omaha Central 70 – 13
Coming off of an emotionally high victory over a rival, we had to refocus ourselves to avoid a letdown. Our warmup started without energy, and the team came together to pick up the energy. We came out strong in the first half, building a lead where we could work on...
News Channel Nebraska
NPS girl's basketball game postponed to Wednesday
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The girl's basketball games which was supposed to take place Tuesday night between Norfolk Public Schools and Elkhorn South have been postponed. Tuesday's announcement was made through email by Activities Director for Norfolk Senior High School, John Erwin. The Panthers will now play this Wednesday, Jan. 4,...
Football World Reacts To Former Nebraska Player Transfer
Former Nebraska wide receiver Zavier Betts is looking for a new home. Betts, who left the Cornhusker program last offseason, has entered the NCAA transfer portal. The former four-star recruit will be eligible immediately at his new school in 2023. A four-star recruit out of Bellevue (Neb.), Betts caught 32...
HuskerExtra.com
Former Nebraska receiver Zavier Betts enters transfer portal
Former Nebraska receiver and Bellevue West star Zavier Betts is looking to resume his college football career. Multiple outlets reported Tuesday that Betts had entered the transfer portal. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder sat out last season after leaving the Huskers in March. Betts flashed elite speed and playmaking ability during his...
Nebraska Football recruiting: Malachi Coleman peer recruiting hard ahead of impending announcement
Nebraska football recruiting isn’t only being done by the Huskers’ coaches. Malachi Coleman has been busy peer-recruiting one prospect in particular. It should come as no real surprise that the Lincoln East product is looking to get the best players he can to Lincoln. He’s someone who exudes confidence and talent and that can go a long way when it comes to trying to lure potential teammates to town.
Corn Nation
Monday Night Therapy: 10 Predictions For 2023 Nebraska Athletics
Todd was a little late and I was a little freaked out at the start, but overall, things turned out pretty well. Men’s basketball beating up Iowa, which they did. It was an ass-kicking. Bowl game wrap up. Iowa and the Ferentz situation. Will Brian Ferentz be fired? Will...
Council Bluffs rallies behind Max Duggan headed for championship title
Lewis Central grad and TCU quarterback Max Duggan is headed to the National Championship game. Lewis Central football coach says Duggan's success has already had an impact on next generation.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska staffer set to fill Maine OC vacancy, per report
FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman put out a report on Tuesday that Nebraska’s Steve Cooper is joining another coaching staff. Cooper will be leaving the program and heading east. Cooper is reportedly going to be the next OC of Maine football. Maine currently competes in the FCS and is in the Colonial Athletic Association with teams like William & Mary and Richmond.
klkntv.com
UPDATE: Ice Storm Warning expanded into central Nebraska
The Ice Storm Warning has been expanded to include a larger area and will be in effect into Tuesday. In the shaded area, a quarter-inch to half-inch of ice accrual will be possible due to freezing rain. Travel will be difficult to impossible in these areas. The first storm system...
News Channel Nebraska
Several inches of snow accumulated across northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The National weather service in Omaha released how much snowfall cities in northeast Nebraska has had so far. From 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, northeast Nebraska has seen anywhere from an inch and a half of snow to 16.5 inches. Here are seven towns across...
klkntv.com
Winter storm continues through Tuesday morning
A winter storm is moving across the state tonight leaving behind snow, ice, and rain. The best chance for snow is in the western half of the state. Freezing rain is most likely from the NE corner of Nebraska, through central Nebraska, into SW Nebraska. Thunderstorms will be possible in SE Nebraska overnight, as well.
klkntv.com
Temp Tuesdays have officially returned at Runza
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Runza’s Temp Tuesdays are officially back, starting this week. With the purchase of a drink and fries, the 6 a.m. temperature at the coldest Runza location is the price you’ll pay for an original sandwich. Today’s coldest temperature in the fast food restaurant’s...
kfornow.com
Major Winter Storm Impacting Travel Across Nebraska
JANUARY 2, 2023 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation are urging travelers to be prepared for winter driving conditions as a major winter storm impacts nearly all of Nebraska today and Tuesday. The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall of approximately one foot...
WOWT
David’s Evening Forecast - Rain likely Monday with ice north of Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All quiet Sunday evening around the metro. Cloudy skies stuck with us all day, but temperatures still warmed into the middle 40s. We will see the quiet weather continue this evening as we cool into the 30s under cloudy skies. A light northeast breeze will slowly pick up overnight, but conditions will still be dry and reasonably mild by Monday morning.
Tens of thousands of tickets sold for Omaha debut of 'SIX: The Musical'
Omaha Performing Arts says about 20,000 tickets were sold ahead of the musical's debut at the Orpheum.
News Channel Nebraska
Creighton University honors panhandle physician assistant with 'Preceptor of the Year'
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. - Kyle Brown, PA-C, a physician assistant with Regional West Physicians Clinic-Family Medicine, was recently named Preceptor of the Year by Creighton University’s Physician Assistant Program. He sees patients at Regional West Physicians Clinic-Family Medicine clinics in Sidney and Chappell, and at Regional West Garden County in Oshkosh.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Wisdom and Horst Join Pinnacle Bank’s Nebraska Board
Pinnacle Bank’s (pinnbank.com) Nebraska charter announced the appointment of two new members to their Board of Directors: Marc Wisdom and Justin Horst. Marc Wisdom is Pinnacle Bank’s executive vice president. He is responsible for the bank’s private banking division in Omaha. He also serves on loan committees overseeing lending in Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska. Wisdom has 21 years of banking experience and has been with Pinnacle Bank since 2018. He earned his MBA from Creighton University and Bachelor of Science in Business from Nebraska Wesleyan University. He is currently active on the board of Special Olympics of Nebraska, Support Nebraska, and Happy Hollow Club.
Murder: Boyfriend charged in death of Nebraska woman
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder in the death of a Nebraska woman whose body was found last month in Kansas. Aldrick Scott, 47, has previously been charged with kidnapping Cari Allen, of Omaha, who disappeared in November. Prosecutors said during a previous court...
I-80 Speedway in Greenwood closing after twenty years
The Kosiski family has sold the land that the racetrack is on and has hired Steffes Group, Inc. to sell all equipment and assets associated with the speedway.
