Residents react to sideshow takeover operation
Street takeovers and sideshows have become an ongoing nuisance for law enforcement and residents across the state, including here at home.
'He comes from here': McCarthy constitutes speak out as he battles for speakership
CNN's Kyung Lah speaks to several Kevin McCarthy constituents in Bakersfield, California, as he battles for House speakership.
2022 breaks Kern’s triple digit homicide trend
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s Homicide rate rose to an all time high throughout the pandemic but things have changed for 2022. Last year had the lowest number of confirmed homicides since the start of the pandemic, by about 40 fewer deaths to be exact. Throughout the pandemic, Kern County saw a spike in homicides […]
EuroPhoria owner accused of gross negligence by state medical board
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dr. Uma Malempati Rao, owner of a northwest Bakersfield medical spa that was raided in 2021, has been accused of gross negligence and failing to maintain adequate records, according to a state medical board document. The accusation filed against Rao, owner of EuroPhoria Medical & Personal Spa, refers to five patients […]
Female Wounded in Bakersfield Shooting
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: At approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, a call came out for a shooting in the area of east 3rd Street and South… Read more "Female Wounded in Bakersfield Shooting"
BPD seeks help identifying man wanted for burglary
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man wanted for commercial burglary, according to a release from the department. BPD said the suspect burglarized Central Valley Eye Care at 5000 Physician Blvd. on Dec. 3. The suspect is described as white and between 30 to 40. […]
Dozens arrested at street takeover event in Southwest Bakersfield
According to the Bakersfield Police Department, 69 people were arrested and 37 vehicles were impounded at a sideshow Saturday.
Suspected arsonists set Bakersfield business, and themselves, on fire
The Kern County Fire Department confirmed a structure fire that happened Monday morning just after midnight.
Dozens arrested following SW Bakersfield street takeover: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said dozens were arrested following a so-called sideshow street takeover Friday in southwest Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said a group of people blocked the intersection at McCutchen and Old River roads for about 20 minutes. According to police, the group performed burnouts and other stunts in the intersection while […]
LOIS HENRY: Kern River ‘restoration’ wells pumping but not to restore the river
An observant reader emailed SJV Water recently asking about a well he noticed near Calloway Drive that was pumping water into the brimful Cross Valley Canal just north of the dry Kern River “all summer long and beyond.”. He wondered if that was a well owned by the City...
DELANO RAMBLINGS: Council takes up parade fees, police and rent control
DELANO — The Delano City Council at its Dec. 5 meeting approved a request from the Delano Chamber of Commerce to co-sponsor the 2022 Christmas parade and fair, events that took place Dec. 8. The city has presented an ordinance amending the city code regarding the departmental services charge...
KCSO gives cause of death for man found dead in Lamont park
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the cause of death for the man found dead in a Lamont park on Dec. 12, according to a release from the office. KCSO said Carlos Manuel Ramirez, 20, of Lamont, was found dead at a park located on the 10000 block of San […]
$5K reward remains for information leading to arrest in 12-year-old’s death
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Secret Witness is continuing to offer a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the death of a 12-year-old girl. Ahmaya Alexander was fatally wounded May 21, 2021, in a shooting in central Bakersfield, police said, and the department is asking for the public’s help […]
Tulare County teens arrested for robbery, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested two teens for an assault reported on Christmas Eve. On December 24, deputies say they responded to a reported assault at the Earlimart Neighborhood Park. When they arrived they discovered the victim was approached by two men who yelled gang slurs, beat […]
Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County: See how much real estate prices decreased the week of Dec. 18
The median price per square foot for a home in Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County decreased in the last week to $219. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County was $222. In the past week, a 1,528-square-foot home on West...
Sheriff’s deputies find body in Tulare
Just after 1:30 a.m., on Dec. 26 Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) Deputies were called to the 20400 Block of Road 44 in Tulare for a fight. When deputies arrived, they found a person dead. Homicide detectives were called to the scene and began their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.
Baby boy is first 2023 birth at Mercy Hospital Southwest
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A family got to celebrate 2023 with the birth of a baby boy at Mercy Hospital Southwest in Bakersfield. Dignity Health Bakersfield officials said Ryder Thomas Sarkisian was born at 12:02 a.m. at Mercy Hospital Southwest. Ryder weighed in at 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Over at Memorial Hospital, a little girl […]
Home invader and victim shootout, both dead
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (FOX26) — A home invader and a victim are both dead after a shootout on Saturday in Bakersfield. Authorities say a home was broken into by an estranged boyfriend on Snowden Avenue, near Old River Road and Harris Road. The man was armed with a gun and...
Coroner identifies 2 men who died in gunfight over woman in southwest Bakersfield
The Kern County coroner’s office identified two Bakersfield men who died in a shootout over a woman early Saturday. Jacob Keanu Campos Malena, 30, and Tanner William Marlow, 30, died at 3:51 a.m. in the 9700 block of Snowden Avenue.
Man found dead in Kern Canyon possible missing man
The Kern County Coroner's Office released the name of a man found dead in the Kern Canyon on Monday, December 26th.
