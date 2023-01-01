ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

KGET

2022 breaks Kern’s triple digit homicide trend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s Homicide rate rose to an all time high throughout the pandemic but things have changed for 2022. Last year had the lowest number of confirmed homicides since the start of the pandemic, by about 40 fewer deaths to be exact. Throughout the pandemic, Kern County saw a spike in homicides […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

EuroPhoria owner accused of gross negligence by state medical board

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dr. Uma Malempati Rao, owner of a northwest Bakersfield medical spa that was raided in 2021, has been accused of gross negligence and failing to maintain adequate records, according to a state medical board document. The accusation filed against Rao, owner of EuroPhoria Medical & Personal Spa, refers to five patients […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD seeks help identifying man wanted for burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man wanted for commercial burglary, according to a release from the department. BPD said the suspect burglarized Central Valley Eye Care at 5000 Physician Blvd. on Dec. 3. The suspect is described as white and between 30 to 40. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Dozens arrested following SW Bakersfield street takeover: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said dozens were arrested following a so-called sideshow street takeover Friday in southwest Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said a group of people blocked the intersection at McCutchen and Old River roads for about 20 minutes. According to police, the group performed burnouts and other stunts in the intersection while […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

DELANO RAMBLINGS: Council takes up parade fees, police and rent control

DELANO — The Delano City Council at its Dec. 5 meeting approved a request from the Delano Chamber of Commerce to co-sponsor the 2022 Christmas parade and fair, events that took place Dec. 8. The city has presented an ordinance amending the city code regarding the departmental services charge...
DELANO, CA
KGET

KCSO gives cause of death for man found dead in Lamont park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the cause of death for the man found dead in a Lamont park on Dec. 12, according to a release from the office. KCSO said Carlos Manuel Ramirez, 20, of Lamont, was found dead at a park located on the 10000 block of San […]
LAMONT, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Tulare County teens arrested for robbery, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested two teens for an assault reported on Christmas Eve. On December 24, deputies say they responded to a reported assault at the Earlimart Neighborhood Park. When they arrived they discovered the victim was approached by two men who yelled gang slurs, beat […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Sheriff’s deputies find body in Tulare

Just after 1:30 a.m., on Dec. 26 Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) Deputies were called to the 20400 Block of Road 44 in Tulare for a fight. When deputies arrived, they found a person dead. Homicide detectives were called to the scene and began their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Baby boy is first 2023 birth at Mercy Hospital Southwest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A family got to celebrate 2023 with the birth of a baby boy at Mercy Hospital Southwest in Bakersfield. Dignity Health Bakersfield officials said Ryder Thomas Sarkisian was born at 12:02 a.m. at Mercy Hospital Southwest. Ryder weighed in at 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Over at Memorial Hospital, a little girl […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMPH.com

Home invader and victim shootout, both dead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (FOX26) — A home invader and a victim are both dead after a shootout on Saturday in Bakersfield. Authorities say a home was broken into by an estranged boyfriend on Snowden Avenue, near Old River Road and Harris Road. The man was armed with a gun and...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

