Read full article on original website
Related
Residents react to sideshow takeover operation
Street takeovers and sideshows have become an ongoing nuisance for law enforcement and residents across the state, including here at home.
Bakersfield Californian
DELANO RAMBLINGS: Council takes up parade fees, police and rent control
DELANO — The Delano City Council at its Dec. 5 meeting approved a request from the Delano Chamber of Commerce to co-sponsor the 2022 Christmas parade and fair, events that took place Dec. 8. The city has presented an ordinance amending the city code regarding the departmental services charge...
2022 breaks Kern’s triple digit homicide trend
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s Homicide rate rose to an all time high throughout the pandemic but things have changed for 2022. Last year had the lowest number of confirmed homicides since the start of the pandemic, by about 40 fewer deaths to be exact. Throughout the pandemic, Kern County saw a spike in homicides […]
Bakersfield residents take Polar Bear Plunge at McMurtrey Aquatic Center
Some people in Bakersfield took the plunge, the Polar Bear Plunge. The task was quite simple: jump in a very cold body of water such as the ocean, a lake, or swimming pool, and then get the out.
DDi offers free rides in Bakersfield this New Year’s Eve
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — DDi of Bakersfield is offering free rides this New Year’s Eve for the Bakersfield area for the 26th consecutive year, according to the company. “Last year we completed 209 rides, as a company, and so this year we are shooting for at least 250,” according to Noah Najera, the owner of […]
EuroPhoria owner accused of gross negligence by state medical board
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dr. Uma Malempati Rao, owner of a northwest Bakersfield medical spa that was raided in 2021, has been accused of gross negligence and failing to maintain adequate records, according to a state medical board document. The accusation filed against Rao, owner of EuroPhoria Medical & Personal Spa, refers to five patients […]
Suspected arsonists set Bakersfield business, and themselves, on fire
The Kern County Fire Department confirmed a structure fire that happened Monday morning just after midnight.
Female Wounded in Bakersfield Shooting
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: At approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, a call came out for a shooting in the area of east 3rd Street and South… Read more "Female Wounded in Bakersfield Shooting"
New Year's Eve 2022: Where to ring in the new year around Bakersfield
From an evening of fellowship to rockin' after midnight, the New Year's Eve scene in Bakersfield has something for everyone.
Pet of the Week: Master Chief
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this Week’s Pet of the Week, Master Chief! Master Chief is about two months old and he is a Shepherd mix, according to Kristen White with the Bakersfield SPCA. White said Master Chief may look like a Rottweiler but he is in a litter of seven and his siblings look […]
Some Valley families ring in new year with cute additions
A few local families rang in the new year with a new bundle of joy. Let's welcome these New Year cuties!
Dozens arrested at street takeover event in Southwest Bakersfield
According to the Bakersfield Police Department, 69 people were arrested and 37 vehicles were impounded at a sideshow Saturday.
Expect rain Monday afternoon, freezing temperatures in mountain communities
Expect several significant rain events to kick off 2023, with measurable rainfall in the forecast as early as Monday afternoon. Bakersfield and surrounding areas have already seen nearly a half-inch of rainfall during this series of storms; that number will rise into the week ahead. Temperatures should hover around seasonal averages, with Bakersfield and the […]
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield Matters: Artist using her crafts to bring out creativity in others
On the eve of a new year, when there is so much emphasis on renewal and rebirth, 44-year-old Bakersfield native Nanette Bonilla is ready. The mother of three is no stranger to reinvention. Eleven years ago she started Custom Creations, using woodworking and Do-It-Yourself crafting, with projects large and small.
Gas thieves targeting larger vehicles, RVs
A Bakersfield resident recently had gas stolen from his RV but not in the way you might expect, and he’s warning others, so they don’t fall, victim.
Major storm bringing in the new year
A major storm will move into Kern County around 3 p.m. tomorrow and will last through Sunday. Unsettled weather will persist with windy conditions in our mountains and desert communities, a Flash Flood Watch impacting most of the valley, and Winter Advisories will remain in place until Sunday. Multiple smaller storms will impact the region […]
Dozens arrested following SW Bakersfield street takeover: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said dozens were arrested following a so-called sideshow street takeover Friday in southwest Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said a group of people blocked the intersection at McCutchen and Old River roads for about 20 minutes. According to police, the group performed burnouts and other stunts in the intersection while […]
PD: Tulare’s first homicide of 2023
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are investigating the first homicide of the year in Tulare, according to the Tulare Police Department. Officials say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, regarding a man who had been shot. According to police, the caller was trying to drive the man to the hospital, […]
Baby boy is first 2023 birth at Mercy Hospital Southwest
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A family got to celebrate 2023 with the birth of a baby boy at Mercy Hospital Southwest in Bakersfield. Dignity Health Bakersfield officials said Ryder Thomas Sarkisian was born at 12:02 a.m. at Mercy Hospital Southwest. Ryder weighed in at 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Over at Memorial Hospital, a little girl […]
kernvalleysun.com
Bakersfield man dies in auto accident
The body of a 42-year-old Bakersfield man was recovered from his SUV on Dec. 26. Nathan Doran Jackson was operating an SUV that left the roadway and crashed on westbound State Route 178 west of Borel Road in Lake Isabella, according to a press release from the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
Comments / 0