As the James Webb Space Telescope begins to wrap up its first year in action, the space-bound observatory is now turning its attention to the TRAPPIST-1 system in hopes of finding out more about the peculiar group of planets. Located in the constellation Aquarius, all seven planets in the system either reside in or near the TRAPPIST-1 habitable zone, meaning scientists think the planets could have liquid water and, in turn, sustain life.

6 DAYS AGO