ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

23 astronomical events to look out for in 2023

Thanks to the James Webb Space Telescope, the first high-definition photos of outer space were able to be seen in 2022. Neat images of galaxies, constellations, nebulae, black holes, and much more were captured by the successor to the obsolete Hubble.
Axios

The year we got to know the universe better

2022 was an extraordinary year for space science— one that brought humanity closer to understanding the very nature of our universe. Why it matters: Answers to age-old questions about the nearly 14 billion years of cosmic history are closer than ever. Catch up quick: The year's watershed moments included...
ComicBook

NASA's Webb Telescope Examines TRAPPIST-1 System As Researchers Hope for Signs of Life

As the James Webb Space Telescope begins to wrap up its first year in action, the space-bound observatory is now turning its attention to the TRAPPIST-1 system in hopes of finding out more about the peculiar group of planets. Located in the constellation Aquarius, all seven planets in the system either reside in or near the TRAPPIST-1 habitable zone, meaning scientists think the planets could have liquid water and, in turn, sustain life.
scitechdaily.com

Astronomy & Astrophysics 101: Saturn

Saturn is the sixth planet from the Sun. It is a gas giant, and the second largest and second most massive planet in our Solar System. It is famous for the ring-like structures that circle its equator. Saturn is one of the two gas giants in the Solar System, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy