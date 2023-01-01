Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
GoLocalProv
PC Blows Out DePaul — Moves to 4-0 in Big East
The Providence College men’s basketball team traveled to Chicago and dominated DePaul University with a 74-59 win on Sunday. The Friars were led by Devin Carter with a tying career-high 22 points, as well as five steals and four blocks. With the win, the Friars improved to 12-3 overall...
DePaul vs. Providence Game Preview
We preview the Big East conference battle between the Blue Demons and the Providence Friars on Sunday afternoon at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois in this report. DePaul Blue Demons (7-7, 1-2) vs. Providence Friars (11-3, 3-0) Sunday, January 1sth, 1:30 p.m. Central – Wintrust Arena, Chicago, Illinois. How...
rimonthly.com
27 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this January
1/8–21: Providence Restaurant Weeks. What: Let your inner foodie loose and try out new breakfast, lunch and dinner meals from the restaurants participating in Providence Restaurant Weeks. Show your support for local restaurants in the Creative Capital and order signature cocktails, specialty apps, family-size entrees and more while sharing your meals on social media using the hashtag #PRW or #PVDEats. Where: Various locations in Providence. More Info: goprovidence.com/rw.
Turnto10.com
Brett Smiley takes over as Providence's 39th mayor
(WJAR) — Providence Mayor Brett Smiley officially took office Monday with a new group of department directors ready to help meet his goals. "I'm looking for the right mix of people who are passionate about Providence, who are committed to Providence, some of whom have a track record of accomplishments in government, and others who bring fresh ideas and new energy to government," Smiley told NBC 10 News.
rinewstoday.com
Providence quietly preparing Columbus for its next voyage – to just the right bidder
“Riches don’t make a man rich, they only make him busier.” – Christopher Columbus. The fate of the Christopher Columbus statue rises to the surface every year in October, then fades away yet again, ever since June of 2020 when the statue that had resided came under attack by activists who threw red paint on it and threatened to separate the statue’s head from its body.
ABC6.com
ABC 6 celebrates 60 years on-air in Southern New England
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — At the stroke of midnight, January 1st, 1963, WTEV channel 6 signed on the air for the first time to fully serve ABC network programming to Providence, Fall River, New Bedford, Cape Cod and the Islands. In 1963, the studio was located at County and...
Penguin Plunge raises money for Special Olympics RI
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of people dove into the cold waters of the Atlantic on Sunday for the 47th Annual Penguin Plunge. The event was held at Roger Wheeler State Beach in Narragansett. According to the Senior Director of Special Events for Special Olympics Rhode Island, Tracy Garabedian, roughly 650 people participated in this year’s plunge, […]
GoLocalProv
PHOTOS: Mayor Smiley’s Inauguration—Read His Speech and Meet the New Council
It was inauguration day in Providence, and the new Mayor, Brett Smiley, took the oath of office and presented his vision for his administration in his inaugural speech. GoLocal's Richard McCaffrey was there to capture the unusual inauguration, which took place at Providence Public Library -- and not at Providence City Hall.
Balmy Winter day creates record warmth in New England
Although New Year’s Eve is just a day away, Friday’s weather would have you believe the calendar is still flipped to Spring. Several areas throughout New England either matched or set record highs for December 30. Boston matched their 1984 record of 63 degrees while Worcester set a new record once the thermometer cracked 64 degrees.
ABC6.com
Southern New England celebrations and events to send off 2022
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Communities across Southern New England are celebrating the end of another year. Although ABC 6 News meteorologists are predicting a chance of rain, many cities will still be hosting events. Interested in sending off 2022 with a bang? Firework displays will take place Saturday night...
ABC6.com
This Rhode Island gym is fusing body and mind workouts in 2023
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — 2023 has begun and people are starting to work on their New Year’s resolutions. According to MyFitnessPal, January is the busiest month of the year for gyms, with people eager to make improvements for the new year. Ocean State Crossfit North in Smithfield is...
whdh.com
Cambridge man killed in Richmond, RI crash
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Rhode Island state police are investigating a crash in Richmond that left a Cambridge man dead. Troopers responding to a reported crash on Route 95 northbound around noon Saturday found a vehicle that had left the highway and rolled over, according to Rhode Island State Police.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Top Codcast: Three scrappy women from Somerset
COMMONWEALTH‘S MOST POPULAR Codcast of 2022 was an interview with three women from Somerset who fought back against a scrap metal export operation at Brayton Point that was launched after federal permitting delays stalled offshore wind development at the property. The women — Nicole McDonald, Kathy Souza, and Nancy...
GoLocalProv
Man Shot Leaving Party in Providence
A man was shot leaving a party in Providence overnight, according to police. Shortly after 2 AM Sunday morning, police officers were flagged down on Broad Street for a report of a shooting victim. The victim — a male in his 20s — told police he had been shot in...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Massachusetts
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Massachusetts. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.
rinewstoday.com
In the news… for January 1, 2023
Robert Davis steps down as chair of I-195 Commission. Providence and Kent Counties are both now in HIGH COVID risk as of Dec. 30. Westerly, RI has been reclassified as urban, from rural, by the US Census, joining Charlestown and Providence with the urban designation. The new COVID variant –...
2 RI counties at ‘high’ COVID-19 level
The COVID-19 community level has been raised for all Rhode Island counties due to an increase in cases and hospitalizations.
nbcboston.com
One Dead , Two Injured After Crash in Rhode Island
One man is dead and two are injured after crashing in Lincoln, Rhode Island early Saturday morning, according to Rhode Island police. Authorities say three men were in one vehicle that crashed head-on against the attenuator when they tried to enter the access portion of Route 146. One of the...
iheart.com
Food Network Star Has Favorite Rhode Island Eatery
Well-known Food Network personality Guy Fieri has visited ten restaurants in Rhode Island and says the "Italian Corner" in East Providence is his favorite. He says the food is as authentic as what would be served in Italy. Fieri says everything is from Italy including the recipes, the pasta machines...
ABC6.com
State police investigating fatal crash
RICHMOND, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police say a crash early Saturday morning that took the life of a 43-year-old man. Officials say they responded to Route 95 North south of Kingstown Road at 11:47 a.m. Witnesses on scene said the driver began to drive erratically before striking...
