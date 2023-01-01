ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

HuskyMaven

Walk-On Edge Rusher Chooses to Leave Huskies

At its peak, the University of Washington football roster this past season counted 116 players. Nearly a third were walk-ons, or those without scholarships and most likely name, likeness and image deals. The unpaid show up to live out a dream, surprise the coaches and somehow convince people that they,...
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

How Huskies' 9 Portal Transfer Newcomers Fared This Season

Well before the Alamo Bowl was played, Kalen DeBoer was in a competitive mood while sitting with the media one afternoon. As the early recruiting signing period came and went, the first-year University of Washington football coach casually mentioned how other programs were just now catching on that his staff was pretty good at judging talent.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

The #10 Gonzaga Bulldogs are 14-0 against the Pepperdine Waves since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Bulldogs will stay at home another game and welcome Pepperdine at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won both of their matches against Pepperdine last season (117-83 and 86-66) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
SPOKANE, WA
Golf.com

The 10 best golf courses in Washington (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Washington. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Washington. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

A collection of the all-time best Dori Monson stories

With the passing of Dori Monson, MyNorthwest presents a collection of some of his top stories through the years to remember all the hard work that Dori brought to Seattle-area journalism. Dori wants YOUR help supporting a local bakery (April 5, 2012) There’s something special about a bakery. Is...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Longtime Seattle family restaurant shares recipe for NYE parties

SEATTLE — This year marks the first time the Space Needle will welcome back in-person crowds since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. Recent changes in pandemic guidelines have also prompted more people to host their own in-person New Year's Eve gatherings. To help people get ready for the...
SEATTLE, WA
lazytrips.com

Road Trip From Seattle to California

The largest state on the west coast, California starts out resembling parts of Washington State in the north, but as you drive south you'll discover its fun-in-the sun, almost tropical, side near San Diego. Filled with famously lively cities like San Francisco as well as stunningly beautiful parks like Yosemite, there's good reason why people continue California dreaming.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Major credit union to close Seattle branches over crime

Seattle Credit Union customers learned just before the New Year that two branches will be closing due to the city’s rampant crime. The news comes as multiple Starbucks locations have closed over the same concern. “Ensuring the physical safety of our members and staff both in and around our...
SEATTLE, WA
Mega 99.3

3 Videos that Prove Seattle should be Terrified of Snow

Winter has been in full swing for a little while now, Eastern Washington and Snoqualmie pass has already gotten their yearly dumping of snow and there's still more to come. Western Washington also got a heavy dose of snow and freezing weather, which is a recipe for disaster. Every year...
SEATTLE, WA
pethelpful.com

Dad Goes Above and Beyond After Hummingbird Feeder Freezes in Seattle

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Winter Storm Elliot has been wreaking havoc across the United States throughout the week of Christmas, but there are still so many heartwarming moments that shine through despite it all. Just look at what one Seattle dad did when he noticed the frozen hummingbird feeder! After a hummingbird seemed to ask for help, he got creative with extension cables and a candle warmer.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

4-6 inches of snow predicted for Seattle Monday night

It looks like the Seattle area will be hit with 4-6 more inches of snow overnight Monday. Issaquah could get a foot. “Look for the snow to return tonight,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner said on The Gee & Ursula Show. “There’s enough moisture to generate a few inches in the metro Seattle area. There will be more north of the city.”
SEATTLE, WA
Upworthy

Seattle gas station's iconic signboard is tickling everyone with cheeky messages and funny slogans

Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 25, 2021. It has since been updated. A signboard in Seattle has been making local residents and passersby crack a smile every week with punny messages and cheeky wisecracks for nearly two decades. The beloved Wallingford Sign — located outside a Chevron gas station — has also amassed a pretty substantial fan following online after its existence went viral a few years ago and it's not hard to see why once you get a taste of its witticisms.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Seattle's Ice Storm Crashes Revealed That Cars Are Not About People, They Are About Cars

What needs to be explained, philosophically, is the large number of car crashes that occurred during the ice storm Seattle experienced last week. One can understand the pedestrians who slipped, slid, and fell onto ice-covered sidewalks. These accidents, which often reduced pedestrians to all fours, were more comical than scary. But the same cannot be said about the cars (4,094 pounds of metal, plastic, and other industrial materials) that lost all control to the pull of gravity. These accidents presented a real danger to the person in and near the spinning machine. Why did reason and many warnings fail to make the needed impression on these drivers? Is our love of cars so overwhelming? Or do cars just make us dumb?
SEATTLE, WA

