Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
According to a lawyer, the suspect in the Idaho college student killings wants to bypass the extradition hearing.GodwinMoscow, ID
Suspect in Idaho Student Killings Asked Ex-Convicts About Their "Thoughts and Feelings" Before Committing CrimeEden ReportsMoscow, ID
According to various news sources, police used DNA databases to identify the perpetrator in the Idaho murdersMalek SherifMoscow, ID
A former student of Bryan Kohberger discusses behavioral shift following Idaho killingsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Suspect Arrested in Murders of Four Idaho Students Working Towards PhD in Criminal JusticeNikMoscow, ID
Related
Huskies Find Themselves in 11 Heaven, an Elite Victory Grouping
As we pause this overly interesting college football season for a day, and crunch the escalating numbers, a couple of things have become abundantly clear for the nation's finest teams. No one — and we reiterate no one — plays taunt defense anymore at the FBS level. Not the University...
Walk-On Edge Rusher Chooses to Leave Huskies
At its peak, the University of Washington football roster this past season counted 116 players. Nearly a third were walk-ons, or those without scholarships and most likely name, likeness and image deals. The unpaid show up to live out a dream, surprise the coaches and somehow convince people that they,...
How Huskies' 9 Portal Transfer Newcomers Fared This Season
Well before the Alamo Bowl was played, Kalen DeBoer was in a competitive mood while sitting with the media one afternoon. As the early recruiting signing period came and went, the first-year University of Washington football coach casually mentioned how other programs were just now catching on that his staff was pretty good at judging talent.
CBS Sports
How to watch Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
The #10 Gonzaga Bulldogs are 14-0 against the Pepperdine Waves since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Bulldogs will stay at home another game and welcome Pepperdine at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won both of their matches against Pepperdine last season (117-83 and 86-66) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
Alamo Bowl Truly Was Bralen Trice's Coming-Out Party
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The University of Washington football team is like this traveling circus, coming to a city near you, setting up the big tents and putting on a show for everyone to see. There's Michael Penix Jr., the main event with all of his Houdini moves at...
Central Washington State Metro Area Jumps Toward top of Nation's List for Rising Costs
The cost of living has skyrocketed in Seattle over recent years, but it could be worse. At least you don’t live in Wenatchee. According to an analysis of all U.S. metro areas by Bloomberg, Wenatchee has risen fastest in the rankings of America’s costliest places to live since 2010.
Golf.com
The 10 best golf courses in Washington (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Washington. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Washington. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
MyNorthwest.com
A collection of the all-time best Dori Monson stories
With the passing of Dori Monson, MyNorthwest presents a collection of some of his top stories through the years to remember all the hard work that Dori brought to Seattle-area journalism. Dori wants YOUR help supporting a local bakery (April 5, 2012) There’s something special about a bakery. Is...
KING-5
Conservative Seattle radio host Dori Monson dies
KIRO radio host Monson died at a Seattle hospital on Saturday. He was 61 years old.
These high-interest laws go into effect in Washington state in 2023
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A number of new laws go into effect Jan. 1, 2023, in Washington state, including some that will impact jobs and the environment. The state minimum wage for 2022 was $14.49 per hour. Workers 14 or 15 years old may be paid $12.32 per hour. Some...
'He was Starting to Show up Really Tired,' Says WSU Classmate of Suspected Moscow Killer
Bryan Christopher Kohberger, the man arrested Friday morning as a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students last month, was a student at Washington State University, police said. Kohberger, 28, was a graduate student in criminal justice at the Pullman campus and lived at an apartment complex...
Longtime Seattle family restaurant shares recipe for NYE parties
SEATTLE — This year marks the first time the Space Needle will welcome back in-person crowds since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. Recent changes in pandemic guidelines have also prompted more people to host their own in-person New Year's Eve gatherings. To help people get ready for the...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip From Seattle to California
The largest state on the west coast, California starts out resembling parts of Washington State in the north, but as you drive south you'll discover its fun-in-the sun, almost tropical, side near San Diego. Filled with famously lively cities like San Francisco as well as stunningly beautiful parks like Yosemite, there's good reason why people continue California dreaming.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Major credit union to close Seattle branches over crime
Seattle Credit Union customers learned just before the New Year that two branches will be closing due to the city’s rampant crime. The news comes as multiple Starbucks locations have closed over the same concern. “Ensuring the physical safety of our members and staff both in and around our...
3 Videos that Prove Seattle should be Terrified of Snow
Winter has been in full swing for a little while now, Eastern Washington and Snoqualmie pass has already gotten their yearly dumping of snow and there's still more to come. Western Washington also got a heavy dose of snow and freezing weather, which is a recipe for disaster. Every year...
What we know about Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger
MOSCOW, Idaho - It was a break in the case no one outside of law enforcement saw coming.
pethelpful.com
Dad Goes Above and Beyond After Hummingbird Feeder Freezes in Seattle
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Winter Storm Elliot has been wreaking havoc across the United States throughout the week of Christmas, but there are still so many heartwarming moments that shine through despite it all. Just look at what one Seattle dad did when he noticed the frozen hummingbird feeder! After a hummingbird seemed to ask for help, he got creative with extension cables and a candle warmer.
4-6 inches of snow predicted for Seattle Monday night
It looks like the Seattle area will be hit with 4-6 more inches of snow overnight Monday. Issaquah could get a foot. “Look for the snow to return tonight,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner said on The Gee & Ursula Show. “There’s enough moisture to generate a few inches in the metro Seattle area. There will be more north of the city.”
Upworthy
Seattle gas station's iconic signboard is tickling everyone with cheeky messages and funny slogans
Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 25, 2021. It has since been updated. A signboard in Seattle has been making local residents and passersby crack a smile every week with punny messages and cheeky wisecracks for nearly two decades. The beloved Wallingford Sign — located outside a Chevron gas station — has also amassed a pretty substantial fan following online after its existence went viral a few years ago and it's not hard to see why once you get a taste of its witticisms.
The Stranger
Seattle's Ice Storm Crashes Revealed That Cars Are Not About People, They Are About Cars
What needs to be explained, philosophically, is the large number of car crashes that occurred during the ice storm Seattle experienced last week. One can understand the pedestrians who slipped, slid, and fell onto ice-covered sidewalks. These accidents, which often reduced pedestrians to all fours, were more comical than scary. But the same cannot be said about the cars (4,094 pounds of metal, plastic, and other industrial materials) that lost all control to the pull of gravity. These accidents presented a real danger to the person in and near the spinning machine. Why did reason and many warnings fail to make the needed impression on these drivers? Is our love of cars so overwhelming? Or do cars just make us dumb?
Comments / 0