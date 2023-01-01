Read full article on original website
foxla.com
According to the National Weather Service Los Angeles, rain could begin falling in Los Angeles and Orange counties as soon as Monday night and continue into Tuesday morning. But the bulk of the major storm isn't until later this week.
NBC Los Angeles
The 2023 Rose Parade in Pasadena just skated by with clear skies, before a round of showers is set to make its way into Southern California Tuesday. Tuesday had a chilly start to the day, and with clouds around through the afternoon, temperatures aren’t expected to warm up a whole lot.
LOS ANGELES - Don't put away your umbrella just yet, as more rain is expected in the forecast for much of Southern California. According to the National Weather Service Los Angeles, rain could begin falling in Los Angeles and Orange counties as soon as Monday night and continue into Tuesday morning.
Current conditions in Orange County from the California Drought Monitor
The US Drought Monitor for California is updated every Thursday, so the graphic below displays information only through December 30, 2022. Rain and snow since then should further improve the drought outlook in Orange County and across the State of California. Even without the recent rains, at a moderate drought...
F your resolutions for 2023 include doing more things outside, New Year's Day offers an opportunity to get started right away. After a day of rain that intensified into the evening hours, Southern Californians are waking up to clear skies and cool temperatures. The brunt of the storm moved out of Los Angeles County overnight, allowing evacuation warnings to be lifted for wildfire burn areas.
Southern California is starting the New Year by drying out from a storm that delivered heavy rainfall to the region, causing localized street flooding and leading to several rescues. In the Los Angeles area, the storm dumped more than 2 inches of rain in the San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel...
More moisture-packed storms are expected to pay a visit to California during the first week of 2023 following an atmospheric river that dropped a historic amount of rain on the San Francisco Bay area as well as heavy snow in higher elevations on New Year's Eve. Because of the saturated...
Monday morning's crisp weather -- a picturesque backdrop for the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena -- isn't expected to last, with rainfall set to start as soon as Monday evening, according to Southland forecasters.
Bruce’s Beach heirs to sell property back to LA County
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. – After wrangling with legalities over the illegal use of eminent domain to seize land owned by a Black couple, the heirs of the waterfront property, known as Bruce’s Beach, are in the process of selling the land back to Los Angeles County. Bruce’s Beach...
Flooding Strands Drivers, Leads to Dramatic Rescues in SoCal
Dramatic floodwater rescues in the Inland Empire and Orange County during a weekend storm were captured on camera, with one woman being tethered by rescuers before she was flung into the fast-moving stream. In San Bernardino County, three people became trapped in the Lytle Creek area, after fast-moving floodwaters stranded...
How the Hell Did This Snowy Owl End Up in the O.C.?
A snowy owl has settled in Orange County, California, delighting local residents and befuddling bird experts, who are wondering how it ended up there. The raptor, accustomed to the arctic, showed up in Cypress, about 25 miles from Los Angeles, a few weeks ago. “It’s like seeing Santa Claus on a beach,” Nancy Caruso, a marine biologist, told The New York Times. “Like that out of place, but cool.” While snowy owls do travel southward in winter, it’s extremely rare to see one near southern California, said Lori Arent of the University of Minnesota’s Raptor Center.
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California
The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
Outdoor Ice Rinks in Orange County
Ice skate and enjoy a view of the ocean at the City of Huntington Beach’s Surf City Winter Wonderland, now through January 8. Tickets are $22 per person; socks, gloves, and skate-aid rentals are available for an additional fee. Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The Southland was drying out from a wet New Year's Eve Sunday and looking forward to two days of dry, crisp weather before more rain hits the area later this week.
Evening Briefing: Anti-DUI crackdown begins; law agencies unite following deputy’s slaying; Steven Tyler sued
Good evening, SoCal. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. After a rather benign and mostly cloudy Friday with some hit-and-miss sprinkles, Saturday will see big changes. Saturday will start out cloudy with fairly warm temperatures in...
Evacuation warning issued for parts of Antelope Valley due to risk of mudflows ahead of rain
An evacuation warning was issued for parts of the Antelope Valley due to possible mud and debris flows.
Race to Sell Before Hefty Transfer Taxes Activate
Voters in the cities of Los Angeles and Santa Monica approved measures to add hefty real estate transfer taxes to high value properties, including both residential and commercial use properties. If you are thinking about selling soon, the clock is ticking to close your sale before the taxes kick in.
Review: Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel, California
I decided to book a staycation trip at the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel for a Christmas and late birthday celebration with my family. I was excited as this would complete the California Ritz-Carlton Coastal Collection as I’ve stayed at Half Moon Bay and Santa Barbara already. To foreshadow how this review is going to go, I rank Half Moon Bay the best of the three California coast Ritz’s, followed by Santa Barbara, with Laguna Niguel last.
McDonald: OC Veterans and OC Black Chamber of Commerce Bring Black Buffalo Soldiers Corps to the Rose Parade
Orange County Veterans and the Orange County Black Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring the Rose Parade appearance of highly decorated heroes of all Black Buffalo Soldiers Corps. It has been my (Bobby McDonald) lifelong mission as an Orange County veteran leader and President of the Orange County Black Chamber of...
