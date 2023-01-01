ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

When's It Going to Rain in LA? Your Forecast

The 2023 Rose Parade in Pasadena just skated by with clear skies, before a round of showers is set to make its way into Southern California Tuesday. Tuesday had a chilly start to the day, and with clouds around through the afternoon, temperatures aren’t expected to warm up a whole lot.
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

'Strong Pacific storm' enters SoCal forecast

LOS ANGELES - Don't put away your umbrella just yet, as more rain is expected in the forecast for much of Southern California. According to the National Weather Service Los Angeles, rain could begin falling in Los Angeles and Orange counties as soon as Monday night and continue into Tuesday morning.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Sunny Skies Return for Start of 2023. When Will SoCal See More Rain?

F your resolutions for 2023 include doing more things outside, New Year's Day offers an opportunity to get started right away. After a day of rain that intensified into the evening hours, Southern Californians are waking up to clear skies and cool temperatures. The brunt of the storm moved out of Los Angeles County overnight, allowing evacuation warnings to be lifted for wildfire burn areas.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in California

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foo, every day of the week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

Bruce’s Beach heirs to sell property back to LA County

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. – After wrangling with legalities over the illegal use of eminent domain to seize land owned by a Black couple, the heirs of the waterfront property, known as Bruce’s Beach, are in the process of selling the land back to Los Angeles County. Bruce’s Beach...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Flooding Strands Drivers, Leads to Dramatic Rescues in SoCal

Dramatic floodwater rescues in the Inland Empire and Orange County during a weekend storm were captured on camera, with one woman being tethered by rescuers before she was flung into the fast-moving stream. In San Bernardino County, three people became trapped in the Lytle Creek area, after fast-moving floodwaters stranded...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Daily Beast

How the Hell Did This Snowy Owl End Up in the O.C.?

A snowy owl has settled in Orange County, California, delighting local residents and befuddling bird experts, who are wondering how it ended up there. The raptor, accustomed to the arctic, showed up in Cypress, about 25 miles from Los Angeles, a few weeks ago. “It’s like seeing Santa Claus on a beach,” Nancy Caruso, a marine biologist, told The New York Times. “Like that out of place, but cool.” While snowy owls do travel southward in winter, it’s extremely rare to see one near southern California, said Lori Arent of the University of Minnesota’s Raptor Center.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California

The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecoast.com

Outdoor Ice Rinks in Orange County

Ice skate and enjoy a view of the ocean at the City of Huntington Beach’s Surf City Winter Wonderland, now through January 8. Tickets are $22 per person; socks, gloves, and skate-aid rentals are available for an additional fee. Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
thesantamonicastar.com

Race to Sell Before Hefty Transfer Taxes Activate

Voters in the cities of Los Angeles and Santa Monica approved measures to add hefty real estate transfer taxes to high value properties, including both residential and commercial use properties. If you are thinking about selling soon, the clock is ticking to close your sale before the taxes kick in.
SANTA MONICA, CA
BoardingArea

Review: Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel, California

I decided to book a staycation trip at the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel for a Christmas and late birthday celebration with my family. I was excited as this would complete the California Ritz-Carlton Coastal Collection as I’ve stayed at Half Moon Bay and Santa Barbara already. To foreshadow how this review is going to go, I rank Half Moon Bay the best of the three California coast Ritz’s, followed by Santa Barbara, with Laguna Niguel last.
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy