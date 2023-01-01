Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Bibb, Bleckley, Crisp, Dodge, Dooly, Emanuel, Houston by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 03:26:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 10:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bibb; Bleckley; Crisp; Dodge; Dooly; Emanuel; Houston; Jefferson; Johnson; Laurens; Montgomery; Pulaski; Telfair; Toombs; Treutlen; Twiggs; Washington; Wheeler; Wilcox; Wilkinson PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING ACROSS PARTS OF SOUTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA Some patchy dense fog will restrict visibilities to less than one-half of a mile across parts of south and central Georgia. The fog should lift after 10 AM. If driving this morning, slow down, use low-beam headlights and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Calhoun, Central Walton, Gadsden, Holmes, Inland Bay by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-02 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Calhoun; Central Walton; Gadsden; Holmes; Inland Bay; Inland Dixie; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Jackson; Lafayette; Leon; Liberty; Madison; North Walton; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog will develop this Sunday evening. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle Florida and south central and southwest Georgia. * WHEN...From 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ this evening to 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
