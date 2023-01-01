Read full article on original website
Alex Tuch scores in OT, Sabres beat East-leading Bruins for 6th straight win
BOSTON (AP) — Alex Tuch scored his second goal of the game in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres rallied for a 4-3 victory over the NHL-best Boston Bruins on Saturday for their sixth straight win. Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 27th goal and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 37 shots for the Sabres, who won for just […]
FOX Sports
What Bruins, Penguins players say about playing at Fenway Park
"That's still top 10, maybe even a top 5 moment in my hockey career." Within the last decade, the standard ice hockey rink became a winter staple at Fenway Park. The memorable 2010 Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers sits near the top of every list ranking the NHL’s greatest outdoor games. The image of Marco Sturm’s overtime winner with the Green Monster backdrop remains etched in Bruins’ lore.
Penguins defenseman Kris Letang takes leave of absence following father's death
BOSTON — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang took a leave of absence from the team to attend to his family in Montreal following the death of his father, Claude Fouquet. Coach Mike Sullivan announced Letang’s status Monday approximately two hours before the Penguins were scheduled to face the Boston...
FOX Sports
Jets host the Flames in Western Conference play
Calgary Flames (18-13-7, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (23-13-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Calgary Flames in Western Conference play. Winnipeg is 13-6-0 at home and 23-13-1 overall. The Jets have gone 9-4-1 in games decided by one goal. Calgary...
NHL
NHL thrived on, off ice in 2022 after persevering pandemic
Fans, outdoor events returned amid scoring outburst led by McDavid, Ovechkin, Matthews. If 2020 and 2021 were about perseverance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then 2022 was about the payoff. For two years, we hoped for better days in the NHL. Finally, they came. Big events returned. Arenas refilled. In...
FOX Sports
Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2
DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone...
NHL
Coach's Challenge: MTL @ WSH - 14:59 of the Third Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No goal Washington. Explanation: Video review determined the puck left the attacking zone at 5:06 before it was played back into the offensive zone, therefore, the play was offside. Clock is reset to show 5:06 (14:54 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction...
FOX Sports
Coyotes visit the Panthers, try to stop road losing streak
Arizona Coyotes (13-17-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (16-18-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes will aim to break a nine-game road losing streak when they play the Florida Panthers. Florida is 9-6-3 at home and 16-18-4 overall. The Panthers have a 6-7-3...
FOX Sports
Canadiens visit the Predators after Caufield's 2-goal game
Montreal Canadiens (15-19-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (15-14-6, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Nashville Predators after Cole Caufield's two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Canadiens' 9-2 loss. Nashville has an 8-6-3 record at home and a 15-14-6...
FOX Sports
Carolina visits New York after Stepan's 2-goal game
Carolina Hurricanes (25-6-6, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (20-12-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the New York Rangers after Derek Stepan scored two goals in the Hurricanes' 5-4 shootout win over the New Jersey Devils. New York has a 4-6-0...
NHL
Jarry leaves Winter Classic for Penguins in loss to Bruins
BOSTON -- Tristan Jarry left with a lower-body injury, and the Pittsburgh Penguins goalie was replaced by Casey DeSmith with 4:30 remaining in the first period of the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday. "I don't have any update on Tristan," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said...
CBS Sports
Winter Classic 2023 score: Bruins vs. Penguins live updates as teams clash at Fenway Park
Patrice Bergeron and Sidney Crosby meet outside in Fenway Park in Boston for the 2023 Winter Classic. Two of the league's most successful franchises are set to clash inside a historic ballpark on Monday. The 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park will feature some of the biggest stars in the game. For the Bruins, veterans Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron are still playing at an extremely high level, and David Pastrnak has been red hot all year.
