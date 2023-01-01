Read full article on original website
JonBenet Ramsey’s dad John reveals biggest regret about 6-year-old’s final Christmas
There’s not always tomorrow. The father of tragic child beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey revealed his biggest regret about his daughter’s final Christmas — after she was given a new bike. “We went out in the back alley and she rode it up and down the alley a couple of times,” her dad, John, told The US Sun of the 1996 holiday at the family’s Boulder, Colo., home. But the heartbroken father said that instead of spending time with her as she rode, he rushed his excited 6-year-old daughter along, eager to get to their holiday meal with friends on time. “I said,...
How A Shootout With His Son-In-Law Dubbed Willie Nelson, “Shotgun Willie”
Willie Nelson, the enemy of the IRS… and the hero of the people I mean c’mon, it’s impossible to dislike the guy. From his peaceful, soft-spoken and likeable personality, to the legendary songs that have will forever etch his name in the country music history books, to his endearing affinity for cannabis, it’s simply impossible to not like him. However, there’s one thing about the man that I’ve always wondered… How’d he get the nickname “Shotgun Willie?” Finally, I’ve got the […] The post How A Shootout With His Son-In-Law Dubbed Willie Nelson, “Shotgun Willie” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Tina Turner’s Son Ronnie Found Dead at 62
On Thursday (December 8), Tina Turner’s second-oldest son, Ronnie Turner, was found dead in his San Fernando Valley home at just 62 years old. According to local law enforcement, they received a call on Thursday morning from a neighbor who reported Ronnie was struggling to breathe. After a few minutes, he couldn’t breathe at all, per TMZ.
