Fort Worth, TX

MMQB: NATTY BOUND

The TCU Horned Frogs are headed to the college football national championship game. The Frogs beat the winningest program in NCAA football history in the playoff semifinals 51-45 on New Year’s Eve to move to 13-1 on the year. It was an incredible game from start to finish and TCU proved what Frog fans already knew before the game. The Frogs are for real and they ain’t done yet.
CFP National Championship Preview: TCU offense vs. Georgia defense

The TCU Horned Frogs scored five offensive touchdowns during their 51-45 win over Michigan in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on Saturday. Three of those scores came on the ground, where TCU rumbled for 263 rushing yards and left no doubt against an elite Wolverine run defense, which entered the College Football Playoff ranked third in the nation at 85.2 yards per game. Despite standout running back Kendre Miller departing with a knee injury, TCU still managed to find the holes, with Emari Demercado stampeding for a season-high 150 yards and one touchdown while Max Duggan added 57 yards and two touchdowns.
Fiesta Bowl Game Thread: Michigan vs. TCU

The #3 TCU Horned Frogs will compete for a spot in the National Championship Game, taking on the #2 Michigan Wolverines in t College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The game will be broadcast on ESPN at 3:00 PM CT from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Michigan is a 7.5-point favorite, with an Over/Under Total of 58.
How to watch Michigan vs. TCU in Fiesta Bowl CFP Semifinal

DEC. 31 | STATE FARM STADIUM (63,400) | GLENDALE, AZ| 3:00 PM CT. Talent: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Tiffany Blackmon, Molly McGrath. Talent: Brian Estridge, John Denton, Landry Burdine. Spanish Radio: Zona MX 99.1 FM Talent: Miguel Cruz, Elvis Gallegos. DraftKings Odds: Spread: Michigan -7.5; O/U: 58.5; Moneyline: TCU +255,...
