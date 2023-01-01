The TCU Horned Frogs scored five offensive touchdowns during their 51-45 win over Michigan in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on Saturday. Three of those scores came on the ground, where TCU rumbled for 263 rushing yards and left no doubt against an elite Wolverine run defense, which entered the College Football Playoff ranked third in the nation at 85.2 yards per game. Despite standout running back Kendre Miller departing with a knee injury, TCU still managed to find the holes, with Emari Demercado stampeding for a season-high 150 yards and one touchdown while Max Duggan added 57 yards and two touchdowns.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO