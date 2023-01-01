New Years Day 2023 Weather

Another beautiful day is on tap for today. Bright skies will not hamper any plans, and temps will soar into the 50s regionwide. The city will see a high of 56, which is around 15 degrees higher than average, and a far cry from where temps were last Friday afternoon. A few clouds will develop late in the day, which will lead to mostly cloudy skies overnight. It will be mild with a low of 47. Patchy fog is also possible. New Year's Eve will begin mostly cloudy, with rain developing in the afternoon. The rain will be heavy at times, with rainfall totals ranging from .25-.50". An isolated thunderstorm is possible, especially south of the city. Our high will be 52. The heaviest of rain should be over at the stroke of midnight, but some showers will linger into the overnight hours. New Year's Day will see skies clearing and temps climbing back into the mid 50s. The first week of 2023 looks to be very mild, with temperatures feeling more like April than January.
NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the 20s. Saturday will start with early sunshine, but clouds roll in during the day. NEXT: Sunday looks cloudy with some light rain and a light wintry mix developing in...
For your full Certified Most Accurate Forecast, watch the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. Another chilly morning, but temperatures are on the rise. We warm up quickly today and will already be in the 60s by lunchtime and near 70 degrees to finish.
A few clouds Christmas morning gave way to sunshine and temperatures in the mid-teens. Clouds are increasing overnight that will set the stage for light snow developing Monday morning. Expect generally an inch or less, with up to two inches of accumulation, as a weak, clipper system swings by. During the event and afterwards, temperatures will be chilly in the 20s and 30s Monday and Tuesday.
RADAR CHECK: Showers are over the northern third of Alabama this morning, otherwise the sky is mostly cloudy with temperatures generally in the 60s at sunrise. Look for more clouds than sun today with a few showers around, especially over the northern half of the state. Nothing too heavy or widespread and the high will be in the low 70s for most locations. The average high for December 9 at Birmingham is 58.
Clouds and flurries will continue to linger for the western highlands this evening and overnight. A bit more clearing to our east with low temperatures falling into the single digits. Winds will be light out of the west. A weak system will move in for Monday afternoon and will bring...
We are looking at pleasant weather as we head into the holiday weekend. This year we will start the New Year with temperatures much warmer than last year. There is a small chance of seeing some light snow Christmas Eve but there won’t be enough to bring any troubles on the roads. All we need is a half inch of snow before tonight and we will become the snowiest December on record.
