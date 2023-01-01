ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Albany Herald

A skier died in an avalanche outside a Colorado resort

A man died while skiing with his father in Colorado on Saturday when an avalanche struck and engulfed them both, a rescue team statement said. The avalanche struck outside the Breckenridge Ski Resort when the men went skiing through "a backcountry area called The Numbers, which is outside the Breckenridge Ski Resort boundary on Peak 10," the Summit County Rescue Group said in a Facebook post.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy