A man died while skiing with his father in Colorado on Saturday when an avalanche struck and engulfed them both, a rescue team statement said. The avalanche struck outside the Breckenridge Ski Resort when the men went skiing through "a backcountry area called The Numbers, which is outside the Breckenridge Ski Resort boundary on Peak 10," the Summit County Rescue Group said in a Facebook post.

BRECKENRIDGE, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO