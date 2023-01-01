ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State’s Missed Field Goal Started in 2022, Ended in ’23

A video captured one of the most amazingly timed moments in college football history. It might have been the most perfectly timed moment in college football history—unless you’re an Ohio State fan. College football fans watched the Peach Bowl between the Buckeyes and Georgia go down to the...
Georgia Wins Ultimate Game of Inches to Survive Ohio State

ATLANTA — The term “game of inches” has been attached to college football since at least 1941, when it was attributed to Illinois coach Bob Zuppke. More than eight decades later, on the final night of the year 2022, that aphorism was more relevant than ever. Inches....
Lee Corso Takes Ohio State Over Georgia With Headgear Pick

Coach Corso surprised with his final headgear pick of the year. For the final time in 2022, the College Gameday crew got together to break down the College Football Playoff semifinal matchups set to headline New Year’s Eve. The show also gave Lee Corso a chance to make his final headgear pick of the year, which came with the patented Corso flair.
Ohio State Falls Short on Final Drive in Peach Bowl CFP Semifinal

The Buckeyes fell just short as play calling and execution failed the offense down the stretch. View the original article to see embedded media. After Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett connected with receiver Adonai Mitchell from 10 yards out with 54 seconds to play in Saturday’s College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, it appeared the Bulldogs were destined for their second consecutive national championship appearance.
